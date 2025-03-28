5 HDB flats with good unblocked views above 1,000 sq ft

A good view can do wonders — more natural light, a greater sense of space, and sometimes, just a better start to your day.

This week, we’re spotlighting five HDB flats that don't just offer roomy layouts (all over 1,000 sq ft) but also come with the kind of views you won’t mind waking up to.

172 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh

$930,000

Attribute Info Address 172 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,141 SQFT $PSF $815 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1994

Why I like it

For those drawn to the charm of mature estates, Toa Payoh remains one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods.

This particular block is just a walking distance to Toa Payoh MRT station (NSL), with a wide range of amenities nearby that add to the appeal of this established town. Zhongshan Mall, Balestier Road, and Toa Payoh Central are all within easy reach, while nature lovers will appreciate the nearby Toa Payoh Town Park-complete with a park connector that links to Kallang Riverside Park.

The unit itself spans a generous 1,141 sq ft and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It comes with a dumbbell layout, which reduces corridor space and improves overall efficiency.

A highlight here is the trio of floor-to-ceiling window panels in the living area, flanked by half-height windows-drawing in the natural light and framing an unblocked view over the Kallang River and city skyline.

Most of the walls are hackable, offering flexibility to reconfigure the space to your liking, and the kitchen layout even allows for a service yard to be added if preferred.

- Ryan

313C Sumang Link

$1,015,000

Attribute Info Address 313C Sumang Link Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,206 SQFT $PSF $842 PSF Developer HDB

Why I like it

If you're looking for space, views, and a touch of flair, this 1,206 sq ft 5-room flat at Sumang Link might just tick a few boxes. Conveniently located right across from Nibong LRT station-just three stops to Punggol MRT (NEL) and Waterway Point-you'll also have the option of a slightly longer walk directly to Punggol MRT, should you prefer.

Everyday essentials are well covered, with a coffee shop and supermarket within the cluster, and Punggol Waterway Park just a short stroll away. There's also a park connector that links all the way to Coney Island, making it ideal for weekend jaunts or evening walks.

Perched on a high floor, the unit enjoys open views of the park and waterway, with a partial sea view to top it off.

Originally configured with three bedrooms, one common room has been combined with the master to form a generously sized suite-complete with a dedicated sleeping area, a walk-in wardrobe, and a study. There's also a tucked-away nook in the living room that could serve as a compact study or an additional bedroom if needed.

The kitchen comes with a separate service yard, and the master bathroom includes a bathtub-a welcome feature for those who enjoy a relaxing soak after a long day.

- Druce

237 Bishan Street 22

$880,000

Attribute Info Address 237 Bishan Street 22 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,108 SQFT $PSF $794 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1990

Why I like it

While this block might fall just outside what most would consider "walking distance" to the MRT, its location in a mature neighbourhood more than makes up for it. Bishan North Shopping Mall is a short stroll away, offering a wet market, supermarket, and plenty of food choices-handy for daily errands.

Nature lovers will appreciate having Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park right next door, with its meandering river and expansive green spaces, and for families, being within 1km of Catholic High School is a definite plus.

The nearest MRT station is Bishan (NSL, CCL), located at Junction 8. At about a 16-minute walk, it's probably more of a bus ride for most-but not a dealbreaker given the convenience of the area.

Inside, the unit spans 1,108 sq ft and looks out over the treeline of the park-offering a rare sense of greenery and calm.

All three bedrooms are generously sized, with the master comfortably fitting a double bed, full-height six-door wardrobe, and even a study nook.

The master bathroom comes with a bathtub, which is a nice touch for those who enjoy a soak now and then. Most of the walls are hackable too, giving you plenty of flexibility to tweak the layout to suit your needs.

- Ryan J.

80A Telok Blangah Street 31

$1,150,000

Attribute Info Address 80A Telok Blangah Street 31 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,022 SQFT $PSF $1,125 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2011

Why I like it

There's something about this part of Telok Blangah that feels a little tucked away yet well-connected. This 4-room flat sits in a convenient spot-within walking distance to both Telok Blangah (CCL) and Labrador Park MRT (CCL) stations.

The popular Telok Blangah Market and Food Centre is just next door, and you're also within walking distance of Gillman Barracks and the park connector that leads you straight to Labrador Park.

The flat is located in a point block, meaning there are just four units per floor, each positioned in a corner-so you get added privacy and no long corridors to contend with. Being on a high floor, this unit also enjoys an unblocked view towards Labrador Park and the sea, which adds to the sense of openness.

Inside, the unit spans 1,022 sq ft and offers a squarish and practical layout, making furniture planning easier. All three bedrooms are well-sized, and the living area feels bright and airy thanks to full-height windows.

The kitchen comes with a separate service yard too, which is a nice touch for keeping the laundry tucked away.

- Cheryl

126C Canberra Street

$815,000

Attribute Info Address 126C Canberra Street Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,249 SQFT $PSF $653 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2019

Why I like it

This 5-room flat along Canberra Street is a little farther from the MRT than some might prefer-Canberra MRT (NSL) and Canberra Plaza are around a 15-minute walk away-but a short bus ride makes the journey manageable, and daily convenience is still well within reach.

There's also a coffee shop within the cluster, and the park connector just downstairs links directly to Sembawang Park and Beach-great if you enjoy a morning cycle or a quiet weekend stroll.

Spanning 1,216 sq ft, the unit features three bedrooms and a balcony, with enough space in the living area to carve out a study if needed. One standout is the unblocked view overlooking the Simpang Kiri River and forested area-a rare outlook that's enjoyed not just from the living room, but from all three bedrooms as well.

The open-concept kitchen is efficiently divided into wet and dry zones, both offering generous storage. An island counter doubles up as a dining space-ideal for casual meals or entertaining.

There's also a separate service yard neatly tucked away for laundry. In the master bedroom, a well-sized walk-in wardrobe completes the layout, offering both function and comfort.

- Sean

