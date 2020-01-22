5 important resolutions to stick to as an investor in 2020

Welcome to 2020! As we head into a new decade, it's easy to get carried away with the optimism that every new year brings. We have all our resolutions jotted down (Ok, no pineapple tarts this lunar new year) and the goals we want to reach in 12 months' time.

What you don't measure, you can't improve. Peter Drucker

However, we all know that many resolutions fall by the wayside pretty soon (OMG, these pineapple tarts are delicious!), and the main reason for that is because we don't set clear and definable targets that tell us we're actually getting closer to our goals.

So in this article, besides just sharing resolutions about how we can all become better investors in 2020, I'm also going to set simple targets you can follow to help you on your way. These simple resolutions may be most useful if you're a beginner in the stock market, but they also serve as timely reminders for those of us who are more seasoned investors.

So here are five important resolutions to stick to become a better investor in 2020:

1. SAVE MONEY, LOTS OF IT

While investing invariably requires a good amount of research and analysis to be successful at it, we often overlook the very first step when it comes to investing - your ability to save money. There's really not much point reading all the books, poring over charts, or learning about key financial ratios when you don't even have the money to invest in the first place.

If you're having trouble saving money, then now may be a good time to re-look your spending habits and where your money is going. Is it because you're spending too much on shopping and entertainment? Is it because you're still paying sky-high interest payments on your credit card debt? Or is it because you keep buying extra lives, colour bombs, and lollipop hammers because you're just not very good at Candy Crush?

It's not your salary that makes you rich; it's your spending habits. Charles A. Jaffe

If you're overspending and it's hampering your ability to save money every month, maybe it's time you take a step back and ask yourself whether it's worth putting off your financial security for. Of course, if your budget is currently stretched because of health matters or other emergencies, then that's a different story altogether.

But if not, then the first step toward becoming a successful investor is to start saving. How much? Just saving $11 a day can make you a millionaire.

2. PICK AN INVESTMENT FRAMEWORK AND STICK WITH IT