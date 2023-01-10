5 interesting takeaways from the rare property losses in Singapore's booming market in 2022

That’s surprising, since subsale units usually cost more than new sale units (that’s usually the reason for the first buyer deciding to sell before completion). We don’t really have an explanation for this, other than perhaps higher interest rates giving some initial buyers cold feet.

District per cent Loss Volume 1 -12 per cent 66 2 -7 per cent 32 3 -6 per cent 13 4 -12 per cent 68 5 -6 per cent 22 7 -5 per cent 5 8 -6 per cent 18 9 -13 per cent 123 10 -8 per cent 52 11 -8 per cent 20 12 -5 per cent 16 13 -6 per cent 8 14 -5 per cent 36 15 -6 per cent 36 16 -5 per cent 45 17 -2 per cent 9 18 -4 per cent 9 19 -4 per cent 42 20 -6 per cent 5 21 -3 per cent 2 22 -7 per cent 3 23 -4 per cent 30 25 -5 per cent 9 27 -5 per cent 13 28 -10 per cent 21

The highest losses were in districts 1 (Marina Square, Boat Quay), 4 (Sentosa), and 9 (Cairnhill, Orchard).

This is unsurprising, as during the 2007-2012 property market period, projects such as Reflections At Keppel Bay (District 4) came up and saw a lot of losses. In District 1, projects such as The Sail @ Marina Bay, and Marina Bay Suites also saw a lot of losses. In District 9, projects such as Helios Residences and Scotts Square also saw big losses.

We can say that the higher activity in these areas is due to the return of affluent foreign buyers, as well as investors who foresee an uptick in the rental market. However, the highest losses also tended to come from these areas.

Prime region condos have a very high quantum, and discounts to move them tend to be quite substantial (this is partly why the “million-dollar Orchard/Sentosa loss” is almost a cliché). At these price levels, the price drops might not really cause a dent for some of these wealthy owners, and they would be more willing to sell at a big loss and move on than your average owner.

4. Freehold status didn’t seem to make much difference

For those who believe in freehold condos, we have some bad news. Among losses, freehold condos took a marginally worse hit, with losses averaging 8.49 per cent.

Leasehold condo losses averaged 8.05 per cent; perhaps due to their lower initial prices (freehold condos cost typically cost 15 to 20 per cent more as a rule of thumb).

It’s a slim gap between the two; but it does go to show that freehold doesn’t always make much difference.

The oddest thing we found was that, among losing transactions, those with longer holding periods fared worse

Conventional wisdom holds that, the longer you hold a property, the higher the returns – or at least the lower the losses – should be. But when we plotted the holding period against the losses in a scatterplot, we found the opposite.

Before jumping to conclusion that “the longer you hold, the more you lose”, here’s what the scatterplot looks like if we take gains into consideration too:

So what could explain the strange pattern in the losses?

When we dug into the transaction data, we found some things of interest:

Newton Planning Area saw 57 out of 733 losses with an average loss of 15 per cent. This is higher than the 8per cent loss on average across all areas. The majority were purchased in 2007 – 2012.

The Southern Island Planning Area (Sentosa) saw 30 out of 733 losses, the average loss being 16 per cent.

The Downtown Core Planning Area saw 96 out of 733 losses with an average loss of 10per cent (also mainly bought between 2007 – 2013)

Bukit Merah (basically most of which are Reflections At Keppel Bay) had 60 out of 733 losses, averaging a 9per cent loss, and was purchased between 2007 – 2012.

Do you see a pattern here? Most were purchased between 2007 – 2012. As a result, the data is skewed towards heavier losses in the 10-15 year holding period.

This makes sense since during this period, property prices were moving fast which gave way to greater chances of property mispricing in the primary market. In other words, developers may have overhyped certain projects during the run-up in prices, and when reality came, these prices were not a true reflection (get it?!) of prices then.

To confirm this, we looked deeper and found the following:

Newton: 60 per cent of losses were new sales, 3 per cent were sub sales

Southern Island: 27 per cent were new sales, 40 per cent were sub sales

Downtown Core: 52 per cent were new sales, 12.5 per cent were sub sales

Bukit Merah: 65 per cent were new sales, 6 per cent were sub sales

As you can see, most of these purchases occurred in the primary market (or in the case of sub sales, when the project hasn’t reached TOP).

Apart from that, we also wanted to highlight two outliers in the scatterplot which registered losses even though they were held for more than two decades. This would be an extreme oddity in the market and are likely due to special circumstances (e.g., divorce, selling to their own children, or so forth).

Project Name Price Size (sqft) $PSF Buy Price Buy Date Years Held Quantum Loss % Loss CHELSEA GARDENS $3,700,000 1959 $1,889 $3,890,000 6/12/1997 24.6 -$190,000.00 -4.9% CHANGI GREEN $980,000 872 $1,124 $1,250,000 10/1/1999 22.7 -$270,000.00 -21.6%

On a related note, here’s another way to view the losses:

Here we plot the year of the property purchase, to the percentage loss in its transaction. Again, you can see that a longer holding period seems to correspond to higher losses.

5. When it comes to property types, detached houses suffered the worst among losing transactions

Property Type Average of quantum Average of percent_gain Average of annualised_returns Apartment -$176,369 -7.7% -1.0% Condominium -$382,004 -8.8% -1.0% Detached House -$2,666,540 -16.0% -2.5% Executive Condominium -$58,600 -5.4% -0.6% Semi-Detached House -$350,012 -8.2% -1.6% Terrace House -$402,571 -11.1% -1.3%

Detached houses lost around 16 per cent on average, with terrace houses following at a loss of about 11 per cent.

Among the losing transactions, Executive Condos (ECs) were the most spared, with average losses at just around 5.3 per cent.

This is likely due to the initial pricing of the properties. ECs are cheaper on average, which diminishes losses for the first batch of sellers.

Biggest losers by name

The following projects saw the biggest losses based on overall loss (quantum):

Project Name Price Size (sqft) $PSF Buy Price Buy Date Years Held Quantum Loss % Loss Annualised Loss Type of Sale Tenure THE MARQ ON PATERSON HILL $13,380,000 3089 $4,331 $20,542,400 40865 10.8 -$7,162,400 -34.90% -3.90% New Sale to Resale Freehold PATERSON SUITES $13,800,000 6663 $2,071 $20,000,000 40865 11.1 -$6,200,000 -31.00% -3.30% Resale to Resale Freehold REFLECTIONS AT KEPPEL BAY $5,850,000 3993 $1,465 $9,981,000 39212 15.0 -$4,131,000 -41.40% -3.50% New Sale to Resale Leasehold SEASCAPE $5,900,000 3380 $1,746 $9,600,000 40555 11.8 -$3,700,000 -38.50% -4.00% New Sale to Resale Leasehold REFLECTIONS AT KEPPEL BAY $12,200,000 6835 $1,785 $15,554,000 39321 15.0 -$3,354,000 -21.60% -1.60% New Sale to Resale Leasehold MARINA BAY SUITES $5,000,000 2691 $1,858 $8,250,000 41619 8.7 -$3,250,000 -39.40% -5.60% New Sale to Resale Leasehold BELLE VUE RESIDENCES $4,702,000 3552 $1,324 $7,400,000 41155 9.5 -$2,698,000 -36.50% -4.70% Resale to Resale Freehold THE LUMOS $5,737,875 2433 $2,359 $8,433,000 39314 15.0 -$2,695,125 -32.00% -2.50% New Sale to Resale Freehold MARINA COLLECTION $5,050,000 3412 $1,480 $7,700,000 40324 12.5 -$2,650,000 -34.40% -3.30% New Sale to Resale Leasehold CLIVEDEN AT GRANGE $5,700,000 2153 $2,648 $8,341,040 39297 14.7 -$2,641,040 -31.70% -2.60% New Sale to Resale Freehold MARINA BAY RESIDENCES $9,400,000 4435 $2,120 $11,979,000 39274 14.8 -$2,579,000 -21.50% -1.60% New Sale to Resale Leasehold CLIVEDEN AT GRANGE $8,300,000 2842 $2,921 $10,824,540 39286 14.8 -$2,524,540 -23.30% -1.80% New Sale to Resale Freehold SILVERSEA $9,500,000 4467 $2,127 $12,000,000 41745 8.0 -$2,500,000 -20.80% -2.90% New Sale to Resale Leasehold GRANGE INFINITE $5,800,000 2573 $2,255 $8,236,533 39350 14.5 -$2,436,533 -29.60% -2.40% New Sale to Resale Freehold CLIVEDEN AT GRANGE $8,000,000 2842 $2,815 $10,336,920 39235 14.9 -$2,336,920 -22.60% -1.70% New Sale to Resale Freehold CLIVEDEN AT GRANGE $7,600,000 2842 $2,674 $9,935,000 39281 14.8 -$2,335,000 -23.50% -1.80% New Sale to Resale Freehold THE ARCADIA $7,700,000 7503 $1,026 $10,000,000 40401 11.9 -$2,300,000 -23.00% -2.20% Resale to Resale Leasehold N.A. (8 Nassim Hill) $9,790,000 4209 $2,326 $12,000,000 40407 11.5 -$2,210,000 -18.40% -1.70% New Sale to Resale Freehold MARINA COLLECTION $3,700,000 2185 $1,693 $5,877,650 41192 9.7 -$2,177,650 -37.00% -4.70% Resale to Resale Leasehold CLIVEDEN AT GRANGE $7,700,000 2842 $2,710 $9,864,600 39288 14.9 -$2,164,600 -21.90% -1.70% New Sale to Resale Freehold HELIOS RESIDENCES $3,950,000 1668 $2,368 $6,110,700 41158 9.5 -$2,160,700 -35.40% -4.50% Resale to Resale Freehold HELIOS RESIDENCES $3,950,000 1701 $2,323 $6,037,485 39497 14.2 -$2,087,485 -34.60% -2.90% Sub Sale to Resale Freehold HELIOS RESIDENCES $2,800,000 1281 $2,186 $4,856,600 41473 8.5 -$2,056,600 -42.30% -6.30% Resale to Resale Freehold HELIOS RESIDENCES $3,980,000 1701 $2,340 $6,000,000 39420 15.0 -$2,020,000 -33.70% -2.70% New Sale to Resale Freehold CITYVISTA RESIDENCES $5,200,000 2626 $1,980 $7,152,996 39267 15.4 -$1,952,996 -27.30% -2.10% New Sale to Resale Freehold CITYVISTA RESIDENCES $4,950,000 2626 $1,885 $6,827,600 39381 14.7 -$1,877,600 -27.50% -2.20% New Sale to Resale Freehold THE OCEANFRONT @ SENTOSA COVE $6,730,000 3025 $2,225 $8,600,000 40486 11.4 -$1,870,000 -21.70% -2.10% Sub Sale to Resale Leasehold REFLECTIONS AT KEPPEL BAY $7,308,000 3380 $2,162 $9,173,000 39321 15.0 -$1,865,000 -20.30% -1.50% New Sale to Resale Leasehold SEASCAPE $4,280,000 2164 $1,978 $5,924,100 40296 12.3 -$1,644,100 -27.80% -2.60% New Sale to Resale Leasehold HELIOS RESIDENCES $2,838,000 1281 $2,216 $4,481,500 41235 9.3 -$1,643,500 -36.70% -4.80% Resale to Resale Freehold

Here are the biggest losers by % loss:

Project Name Price Size (sqft) $PSF Buy Price Buy Date Years Held Quantum Loss % Loss Annualised Loss Type of Sale Tenure HELIOS RESIDENCES $2,800,000 1281 $2,186 $4,856,600 7/18/2013 8.5 -$2,056,600 -42.30% -6.3% Resale to Resale Freehold REFLECTIONS AT KEPPEL BAY $5,850,000 3993 $1,465 $9,981,000 5/10/2007 15.0 -$4,131,000 -41.40% -3.5% New Sale to Resale Leasehold THE SCOTTS TOWER $1,300,000 657 $1,980 $2,200,500 4/24/2013 9.5 -$900,500 -40.90% -5.4% New Sale to Resale Leasehold THE CLIFT $1,400,000 829 $1,689 $2,326,400 7/9/2012 10.1 -$926,400 -39.80% -4.9% Resale to Resale Leasehold MARINA BAY SUITES $5,000,000 2691 $1,858 $8,250,000 12/11/2013 8.7 -$3,250,000 -39.40% -5.6% New Sale to Resale Leasehold SEASCAPE $5,900,000 3380 $1,746 $9,600,000 1/12/2011 11.8 -$3,700,000 -38.50% -4.0% New Sale to Resale Leasehold MARINA COLLECTION $3,700,000 2185 $1,693 $5,877,650 10/10/2012 9.7 -$2,177,650 -37.00% -4.7% Resale to Resale Leasehold HELIOS RESIDENCES $2,838,000 1281 $2,216 $4,481,500 11/22/2012 9.3 -$1,643,500 -36.70% -4.8% Resale to Resale Freehold BELLE VUE RESIDENCES $4,702,000 3552 $1,324 $7,400,000 9/3/2012 9.5 -$2,698,000 -36.50% -4.7% Resale to Resale Freehold HELIOS RESIDENCES $3,950,000 1668 $2,368 $6,110,700 9/6/2012 9.5 -$2,160,700 -35.40% -4.5% Resale to Resale Freehold THE MARQ ON PATERSON HILL $13,380,000 3089 $4,331 $20,542,400 11/18/2011 10.8 -$7,162,400 -34.90% -3.9% New Sale to Resale Freehold HELIOS RESIDENCES $3,950,000 1701 $2,323 $6,037,485 2/19/2008 14.2 -$2,087,485 -34.60% -2.9% Sub Sale to Resale Freehold MARINA COLLECTION $5,050,000 3412 $1,480 $7,700,000 5/26/2010 12.5 -$2,650,000 -34.40% -3.3% New Sale to Resale Leasehold HELIOS RESIDENCES $3,058,000 1313 $2,329 $4,623,000 8/6/2007 15.3 -$1,565,000 -33.90% -2.7% New Sale to Resale Freehold HELIOS RESIDENCES $3,980,000 1701 $2,340 $6,000,000 12/4/2007 15.0 -$2,020,000 -33.70% -2.7% New Sale to Resale Freehold OUE TWIN PEAKS $1,238,000 570 $2,170 $1,858,605 12/28/2016 5.9 -$620,605 -33.40% -6.6% Resale to Resale Leasehold HELIOS RESIDENCES $2,800,000 1313 $2,132 $4,152,000 7/31/2007 14.9 -$1,352,000 -32.60% -2.6% New Sale to Resale Freehold THE LUMOS $5,737,875 2433 $2,359 $8,433,000 8/20/2007 15.0 -$2,695,125 -32.00% -2.5% New Sale to Resale Freehold CLIVEDEN AT GRANGE $5,700,000 2153 $2,648 $8,341,040 8/3/2007 14.7 -$2,641,040 -31.70% -2.6% New Sale to Resale Freehold MARINA BAY SUITES $3,100,000 1593 $1,946 $4,506,400 7/9/2012 9.7 -$1,406,400 -31.20% -3.8% New Sale to Resale Leasehold PATERSON SUITES $13,800,000 6663 $2,071 $20,000,000 11/18/2011 11.1 -$6,200,000 -31.00% -3.3% Resale to Resale Freehold OUE TWIN PEAKS $1,200,000 549 $2,186 $1,714,000 5/17/2013 8.6 -$514,000 -30.00% -4.0% New Sale to Resale Leasehold GRANGE INFINITE $5,800,000 2573 $2,255 $8,236,533 9/25/2007 14.5 -$2,436,533 -29.60% -2.4% New Sale to Resale Freehold THE SAIL @ MARINA BAY $2,430,000 1313 $1,850 $3,450,000 9/25/2013 8.7 -$1,020,000 -29.60% -4.0% Resale to Resale Leasehold THE SAIL @ MARINA BAY $2,550,000 1184 $2,154 $3,600,000 4/4/2011 11.3 -$1,050,000 -29.20% -3.0% Resale to Resale Leasehold VIDA $1,080,000 527 $2,048 $1,513,000 1/13/2011 11.6 -$433,000 -28.60% -2.9% Resale to Resale Freehold ONE SHENTON $2,560,000 1572 $1,629 $3,567,120 2/9/2011 11.2 -$1,007,120 -28.20% -2.9% New Sale to Resale Leasehold MARINA BAY SUITES $3,808,000 2045 $1,862 $5,304,000 5/26/2010 12.5 -$1,496,000 -28.20% -2.6% New Sale to Resale Leasehold SEASCAPE $4,280,000 2164 $1,978 $5,924,100 4/28/2010 12.3 -$1,644,100 -27.80% -2.6% New Sale to Resale Leasehold REFLECTIONS AT KEPPEL BAY $3,860,700 2271 $1,700 $5,339,200 4/26/2007 14.9 -$1,478,500 -27.70% -2.2% Sub Sale to Resale Leasehold

In the property market, exceptions are the norm

All of this goes to show that conventional wisdom doesn’t always hold true. The property market – especially one as dynamic as Singapore – can be unpredictable.

Sellers can still make losses in a booming market; and conventional beliefs about holding periods and sub sales can be proven wrong.

It’s possible that some, or perhaps even most, of these losses were due to exceptional circumstances: the death of a co-owner, drastic changes in income, or selling between family members (these may be at a steep discount, such as if someone sells to a sibling or child).

But it’s not impossible that it can happen, and this also means hope for home buyers. Don’t stop looking, because you can see here that at least 733 buyers managed to transact at a lower price – even in the 2022 property market.