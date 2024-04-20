5 lesser-known condos with unique duplex units (from $2.08m)

For some people, the impact of a duplex, double-volume unit is worth the maintenance effort. Singapore homes are getting more cramped as the years go by, so just like the preference for bigger condos, we're also starting to see more buyers interested in impressively high ceilings — at the very least, it allows for some design themes that wouldn't fit a smaller home.

For those who prefer these layouts and are looking to buy one, here are some condos with recent duplex transactions where you can find fitting units.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list of duplexes with recent transactions, just those that we uncovered.

1. One Robin

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Tenure Completion Date Sale Date ONE ROBIN $5,500,000 3498 1572 Freehold 2009 17 Jul 2023

If you haven’t heard of this condo, it’s probably because it’s one of the smallest freehold projects in the Bukit Timah area; there are only 14 units, the smallest of which is around 1,905 sq ft. The penthouse units are massive, reaching up to around 3,500 sq ft.

A major highlight is the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining spaces, which opens out to a sizeable balcony (enough to host a whole dinner or lunch party outside). The view is also panoramic, looking out on the greenery of Bukit Timah.

As is the case with most boutique condos, the facilities are limited by land area; but this is the tradeoff for a higher degree of privacy and exclusivity. As an aside, One Robin is within walking distance of Stevens MRT station (DTL, TEL). Many luxury boutique condos tend to be quite far from public transport, so this is an interesting bonus.

2. Leville iSuites

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Tenure Completion Date Sale Date LEVILLE ISUITES $2,080,000 1216 1710 Freehold 2015 6 Dec 2023

This boutique condo (42 units) is right in the heart of the Katong/East Coast lifestyle stretch. It's just a short walk away from i12 Katong, and this particular stretch of road is packed with family-friendly bars, hipster restaurants, and plenty of enrichment schools. It's also quite close to Parkway Parade (the major mall for the area), where the upcoming Marine Parade MRT station (TEL) adds some public transport options.

As this area is an expatriate enclave, there is some catering to rental units as well — the unit mix consists of family homes (from 1,055 sq ft and up) as well as smaller 527 sq ft units. The duplex units are from three to five bedders.

Amenities are a bit basic, as is typical of a boutique condo; but Leville is very well located with many amenities nearby. Investors may be a bit wary though, as this part of Katong is densely packed with boutique condos; so even though the projects here are all small, there's quite a bit of competition.

3. Tierra Vue

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Tenure Completion Date Sale Date TIERRA VUE $2,780,000 1582 1757 Freehold 2009 16 Oct 2023

This is a small freehold condo (129 units) located along St Patrick's Road, just down the road from the St. Patrick's Secondary. Units here are nicely sized for families, with the smallest starting from 1,055 sq ft, reaching up to 2,000+ sq ft penthouses.

While the layouts are nice and squarish, do note that the unit layouts include planter boxes. This project was completed in 2009, when property developers used shenanigans like planter boxes and bigger air-con ledges; so while it does look nice and spacious, it wastes a bit of actual living space.

Those who like low-density areas will appreciate this project, as the surroundings are all landed homes. There's also proximity to a lot of notable schools here — besides St Patrick's down the road, CHIJ Katong Convent, Tao Nan, Ngee Ann and CHIJ Primary are all within a close range as well.

Unlike most landed areas, however, you are very near to the upcoming Marine Terrace MRT station (TEL). Also, if you take a bus service like 10 or 14, it's just a few minutes away from the Katong/East Coast stretch. There are also a good number of eateries down the road, leading all the way down to Siglap. The famous Beach Road Prawn Noodle House (ask an east-ender) is near here, and you can walk over.

4. Botanika

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Tenure Completion Date Sale Date BOTANIKA $4,850,000 2260 2146 Freehold 2008 28 Dec 2023

As the name suggests, Botanika’s highlight is its proximity to Singapore Botanic Gardens. This boutique 34-unit condo is freehold and is located along Holland Road.

This location is mainly characterised by low-rise private residences, and it's ideal for being close to Holland V, but far enough that the noise and traffic doesn't reach you. While public transport isn't great in this area (typical of most low-density zones), you can drive to the heart of Holland V in just a few short minutes or less, and you can get to the Singapore Botanic Gardens at about the same time. You could also walk to the entrance of Dempsey easily, but getting to the inner areas is perhaps a different feat altogether.

The layout of the unit is designed to blend interior and outdoor spaces; panoramic picture windows look out on the treeline, with generously sized outdoor balconies. It’s a warmer counterpart to the usually minimalist or industrial-loft feel, as far as duplex units go.

Units here are very large, ranging from 1,089 sq ft (the smallest two-bedder) to over 3,700 sq ft. These are sizes you usually find in older ‘80s and ‘90s era condos, but Botanika only goes back to 2009. This does mean a quantum that’s out of reach for many though, with prices reaching well over $4 million.

5. Neu at Novena

Project Name Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Tenure Completion Date Sale Date NEU AT NOVENA $3,048,000 1195 2551 Freehold Uncompleted 17 May 2023 NEU AT NOVENA $3,080,000 1195 2578 Freehold Uncompleted 7 Jul 2023

Neu at Novena is a small project (87 units) but unlike many smaller condos, the developers didn't skimp on facilities. The developer dealt with the limited land area with a lavish sky garden and infinity pool. The duplex units also offer some of the best views if you prefer city skylines to greenery or a waterfront, and these are panoramic views that stretch across the unit.

Neu at Novena's other selling point is the proximity to Novena MRT (NSL), which is within walking distance. VeloCity, the major mall for this area, is attached to the MRT station — so supermarkets, restaurants, shopping, etc. are all just a short walk away.

If there is a complaint about Neu, it's probably going to be about Tan Tock Seng Hospital. This is close to the condo (close enough to be an easy walk), so some buyers with taboos may be put off by this. Apparently not enough to impact sales though, as this project is currently 100 per cent sold.

The condo is still being built though, so barring some sub sales, you may need to wait a bit before units become available.

ALSO READ: Where to find the biggest and cheapest HDB flats in 2024 (from $690k)

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.