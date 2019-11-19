5 lessons from the best investing speech

Surprise! The best investing speech I've ever come across is not from Warren Buffett or other well-known investing legends such as Peter Lynch, Benjamin Graham, or John Neff. It's from the little-known Dean Williams.

The speech, Trying Too Hard, was delivered 38 years ago in 1981, when Williams was with Batterymarch Financial Management. But its content remains as relevant as ever. Here are five gems I took away from Williams' timeless speech.

1. CONFIDENCE AND ACCURACY

"Confidence in a forecast rises with the amount of information that goes into it. But the accuracy of the forecast stays the same."

Keep this in mind the next time you come across a market forecaster who is highly confident just because he's backed by mountains of data. Bad data, however much the amount, can lead to bad forecasts. A poor understanding of how markets work (such as assuming that price movements in the financial markets follow a normal distribution) will also lead to toxic outcomes even when there's plenty of data involved.

In fact, research by Philip Tetlock, a psychologist at Berkeley, brings this Dean Williams quote one step further by suggesting that confidence and accuracy in a forecast can often be inversely correlated.

2. DON'T JUST DO SOMETHING, STAND THERE!

"The title Marshall mentioned, "Trying Too Hard", comes from something that happened to me a few years ago. I had just completed what I thought was some fancy footwork involving buying and selling a long list of stocks. The oldest member of Morgan's trust committee looked down the list and said, "Do you think you might be trying too hard?" At the time I thought, "Who ever heard of trying too hard?" Well, over the years I have changed my mind about that."