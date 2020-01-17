5 lessons from Chuck Akre, a modern-day investing great

Chuck Akre is fast-becoming one of the investing greats of this generation. His Akre Focus Fund (the retail class) has achieved an annualised return of 16.72 per cent since its inception in Aug 2009. The fund's return easily outpaces the 14.14 per cent annual gain of the S&P 500 over the same time frame.

As its name suggests, the Akre Focus Fund focuses its investments on only a small number of high-quality businesses (as of the fourth quarter of 2019, the fund only had 19 holdings). These are companies that meet Chuck Akre's high standards related to (1) the quality of their businesses, (2) the people who manage them, and (3) their ability to reinvest capital at high returns.

The Akre Focus Fund holds these companies for the long-term, allowing them to compound over time. Based on his fund's results, this relatively straightforward strategy has worked tremendously well for Akre and his investors.

With that in mind, I want to highlight five things I learnt from Chuck Akre's interviews and writings.

HE DOESN'T PREDICT WHERE THE MARKET IS GOING

Unlike other investors, Akre does not scrutinise or make predictions about where the stock market is going. Instead, he focuses his efforts on finding great companies that trade at reasonable prices.

In a Wall Street Journal interview in 2018, Akre explained:

"It's not that we don't care what the market is going to do. It's that there is nothing in our record that suggests we have any skill in making those predictions, so we don't bother. We just focus on what it is that we do well. That has been successful for a long period, and we do that because we think it is logical, repeatable, simple and straightforward."

OWNING GOOD BUSINESSES IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN SIMPLY BUYING AND HOLDING

It is no secret that buy-and-hold investors have outperformed those that trade frequently. However, this is only one piece of the jigsaw.