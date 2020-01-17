5 lessons from Chuck Akre, a modern-day investing great

PHOTO: Pixabay
Jeremy Chia
The Good Investors

Chuck Akre is fast-becoming one of the investing greats of this generation. His Akre Focus Fund (the retail class) has achieved an annualised return of 16.72 per cent since its inception in Aug 2009. The fund's return easily outpaces the 14.14 per cent annual gain of the S&P 500 over the same time frame.

As its name suggests, the Akre Focus Fund focuses its investments on only a small number of high-quality businesses (as of the fourth quarter of 2019, the fund only had 19 holdings). These are companies that meet Chuck Akre's high standards related to (1) the quality of their businesses, (2) the people who manage them, and (3) their ability to reinvest capital at high returns.

The Akre Focus Fund holds these companies for the long-term, allowing them to compound over time. Based on his fund's results, this relatively straightforward strategy has worked tremendously well for Akre and his investors.

With that in mind, I want to highlight five things I learnt from Chuck Akre's interviews and writings.

HE DOESN'T PREDICT WHERE THE MARKET IS GOING 

Unlike other investors, Akre does not scrutinise or make predictions about where the stock market is going. Instead, he focuses his efforts on finding great companies that trade at reasonable prices.

In a Wall Street Journal interview in 2018, Akre explained:

"It's not that we don't care what the market is going to do. It's that there is nothing in our record that suggests we have any skill in making those predictions, so we don't bother. We just focus on what it is that we do well. That has been successful for a long period, and we do that because we think it is logical, repeatable, simple and straightforward."

OWNING GOOD BUSINESSES IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN SIMPLY BUYING AND HOLDING 

It is no secret that buy-and-hold investors have outperformed those that trade frequently. However, this is only one piece of the jigsaw.

The difficult part is actually finding stocks that are worth buying and holding. From my personal experience, buying and holding a mediocre business will, as you may have guessed, produce only mediocre returns. Akre says:

"Buy and hold is not our philosophy. What we want to do is own businesses that are exceptional until they are no longer exceptional. It's a nuance on the notion of buy and hold."

He also emphasises the point that investors should not hold a stock simply because they prescribe in the buy and hold strategy. If an investment thesis is flawed or the company has lost its competitive edge, it may be time to let go. He explains:

"We're not afraid to sell, but we want to know that the company really isn't exceptional anymore, because it has often taken me a long time to understand just how good the really good ones are. And once you own them, you shouldn't get rid of them easily, or just because something has changed right now."

HE BELIEVES INDEXING IS A PERFECTLY GOOD STRATEGY FOR AVERAGE INVESTORS 

Despite running an actively managed fund, Akre still believes owning an index fund is a decent strategy for the retail investor.

Not only has indexing produced a decent return over the long term, but it is also difficult to find good active managers who can outperform the index over time. Akre explains:

"I think it is very difficult to understand who the good managers are and what makes them good. I think about this a lot as it relates to my partners and people in other firms. It's hard, and people need help, and the idea of using index funds is perfectly reasonable for getting an experience that is the market experience."

HE DOESN'T FOCUS ON THE SHORT-TERM FLUCTUATIONS IN HIS PORTFOLIO 

Akre's core investing principle is to focus on long-term returns. The stock market may fluctuate wildly in the short-term. Although this can create near-term upsized returns or steep drawdowns, we should not read too much into it. Instead, we need to focus on the long-term potential of our investments.

In his semi-annual shareholder letter in March 2019, Akre and his two other portfolio managers wrote:

"You might say, 'No one can predict stock returns even on a single day. So how can you possibly focus on long-term returns?' The answer is we do not focus on stocks. We focus on businesses. We earn a majority of returns as portfolio businesses improve and grow, year by year.

Is it so crazy to think that if we find a thriving business with strong competitive advantages and buy it at a reasonable price, it might provide us with better-than-average long-term returns?"

HE BELIEVES THE MARKET'S FOCUS ON SHORT-TERM GOALS CREATES INVESTING OPPORTUNITIES 

It is well-documented that stocks tend to be the most volatile around earnings season. An earnings miss or earnings surprise can cause a stock price to rise or fall disproportionately to its true long-term value.

This is where Akre believes long-term investors can gain the upper hand. Simply by using this price-value mismatch to pick up shares at a discount, long-term investors stand to gain above-average long-term returns. In his discussion on his investing philosophy, Akre says:

"Wall Street's obsession with what we describe as the "beat by a penny, miss by a penny" syndrome frequently gives us opportunities to make investments at attractive valuations.

We keep our focus squarely on growth in the underlying economic value per share - often defined as book value per share - over the course of time. Our timetable is five and ten years ahead, and quarterly "misses" often create opportunities for the capital we manage."

This article was first published in The Good Investors. All content is displayed for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice.

More about
Money investments

TRENDING

Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Thai netizens slam British man caught punching a local for making him drop his iPhone 11
Disciplinary action taken against ComfortDelGro cabby who kicked mum with sick child out of taxi
Disciplinary action taken against ComfortDelGro cabby who kicked mum with sick child out of taxi
Crack found on track near Changi Airport MRT station; slower service expected till Jan 21
Crack found on track near Changi Airport MRT station; slower service expected till Jan 21
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
McDonald&#039;s Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
McDonald's Japan launches its Adult Cream Pies, and the verdict is in
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES