5 life lessons with Blinq CEO Bob Chua

Think working in the fashion industry is all glitz and glamour? Founder and CEO of luxury fashion online marketplace, BlinQ, Bob Chua, talks us through the five key principles that have driven him to success.

THINK DIFFERENTLY

As entrepreneurs, we are often labelled as being either visionary or foolish… sometimes both.

Having been an entrepreneur for most of my adult life, I have realised similar traits amongst my peers: they all view the world differently.

The ability to be able to see around corners, take risks, have strong self-confidence; or, the ability to sniff out opportunities that should not just be based on gut feel -- in fact, quite the contrary.

My feeling is that a lot of entrepreneurs are in fact very calculative in their views, equipped with better knowledge, better risk assessment, and are able to then take the necessary move when the right time presents itself.

Obviously, we are also famously stubborn and resent being told that something can't be done.

Winston Churchill famously said: "Optimists see Opportunity in a problem, pessimists see problem in an Opportunity."

DREAM BIG, BUT EXECUTE SMALL

Most entrepreneurs have a very high-level and disruptive view of things.

The good entrepreneurs however have such elevation, but also the ability to hone in on granular detail; they work on micro issues, but also have the ability to execute at scale.