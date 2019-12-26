5 life lessons with Francesco Galli Zugaro, CEO of Aqua Expeditions

FINDING YOUR "WHY"

I believe that knowing your "Why" is an essential first step in figuring out how to achieve the goals that excite you and create a life you love living. Once you know your "Why", you'll have the courage to take the critical steps to stay ahead of your game, face challenges, stay self-motivated and find solutions.

I knew I wanted to take guests to the Pacaya Samira Nature Reserve in the Peruvian Amazon as soon as I took my first trip in 2006. I felt that calling as soon as I entered a black water lagoon teeming with egrets, black collard hawks and hoatzins.

The mirrored forest captured me instantly, and I knew I wanted to share this experience with other discerning travellers. The challenge was how to get guests there without having to endure the trials I had to, and once I could get my team onboard, we were all set.

For me, it is that purpose that gets me up in the morning and drives me every day. My "Why" is to create and deliver unique and authentic once-in-a-lifetime experiences so that our guests take home enriching memories to cherish for a lifetime.

STAY POSITIVE

After 11 years at the helm of Aqua, I have definitely endured many hard days and sleepless nights. I have gone through some of my most trying days ever as a person. There is one trait that gets me through those dark moments - staying positive.

As things constantly change, you have to always be on the ball, a step ahead to make sure you stay ahead of the competition. Having an incredible support system also helps to give you the strength and energy to continue.

PASSION AND PERSEVERANCE

Successful entrepreneurs have grit, more than just book smarts or top schools and CV-perfect work experiences. Success comes to those that work hard and those that have grit. To me, it means doing your job well; it requires passion, devotion, but also simply some hard work.

I think that determination and perseverance are very important attributes for success. Staying focused and determined to reach your goals, even in challenging times, is key to accomplish set objectives.

SEEK OUT TALENT