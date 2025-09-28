5 major developments that could completely transform northern Singapore by 2035

If you were born in the '00s or earlier, you probably remember when Jurong and Woodlands were always competing for the title of "most ulu estate." Places like Woodlands, Sembawang and Kranji were considered inconvenient, boring, but cheap (in terms of housing).

Possibly, Kranji had it the worst, as a lot of people only knew it for the notorious Kranji detention barracks. But things are changing: recent plans unveiled at the 2025 National Day Rally, together with ongoing projects, signal a rejuvenation of the north side. In the coming 10 years, this area is going to become a highly connected, convenient place to live; perhaps the next major transformation to follow Jurong.

Transformations planned in Woodlands, Kranji, and Yishun

Woodlands will have a new "Housing by the Woods" precinct, which will add 4,000 flats, while Kranji will undergo a change to new town status (adding 14,000 new homes).

This will necessitate better transport links, so a new MRT station at Sungei Kadut will link the North-South Line (NSL) to Downtown Line (DTL) — quite useful, since the DTL corridor goes from Stevens through to the CBD. Still not a short trip, but a big improvement overall.

There's also an attempt to give the area a Bukit Timah style vibe. The new Mandai Wildlife Parks and Mandai mangrove park are to the south and north of Kranji, respectively.

Yes, that Mandai, the same one every NSF associates with route marches and "chionging" up muddy slopes. But the government is trying hard to change that image. Instead of just being a place of army camps and reservoirs, Mandai is being reframed as a nature and lifestyle hub.

We already have Mandai Wildlife Reserve taking shape with the Bird Paradise, River Wonders, Night Safari and eventually a Rainforest Park. So the new housing in Kranji / Mandai will sit right next to mangroves and green corridors.

The Mandai Rainforest Resort, a hotel that adjoins the wildlife park, has also been set up here — this is part of the area's wider transformation into a recreational zone.

Now, assuming this is done right — because it has major attractions like the Night Safari and so forth — this could be an area to rival or maybe even overtake Bukit Timah one day. Remember that, unlike Bukit Timah, this area is deliberately choreographed to have a strong nature slant.

As for Woodlands, the new "Housing by the Woods" precinct is near Admiralty Park, so it also plays up to the greenery (and Woodlands is already famous for the greenery and fresh air anyway). It's also worth noting that Woodlands has seen million-dollar flats already, in a cluster we pointed out here.

Existing northern estates like Yishun are also slated for major rejuvenation. Under the URA Draft Master Plan 2025, Yishun could see around 38,600 new flats.

Orchid Country Club's 107-hectare site by Lower Seletar Reservoir will be redeveloped into new homes, while the old Khatib Camp (about 10.8ha) is being cleared for housing. These plans mean Yishun's population could swell by nearly 50 per cent.

From what we've seen over the years, HDB never just builds flats and nothing else. New flat construction is always accompanied by supporting infrastructure (e.g., look at Bayshore, and you can see the MRT station and planned shops all come along with the flats.) So when they expand the population of Yishun, we can expect that they will push more amenities into the area as well — from malls to childcare to clinics.

Sembawang will go from shipyard to true waterfront living

Sembawang has already been changing; for example, the opening of Bukit Canberra (an integrated sports and community hub) and the arrival of condos like the recent Canberra Crescent Residences.

We could consider this a bellwether: the developer paid $793 psf for the land, a huge jump from previous Canberra sites in 2020, which were between $644 to $650 psf (see the linked review.)

Given that Canberra Crescent Residences is about 56 per cent sold, and managed a price point of $1,880 to $2,150 psf, we're clearly seeing an uptick in this area; and some buyers are willing to make the jump because they can sense the coming change.

The biggest transformation here will come from the Sembawang Shipyard. This 86-hectare site (roughly three times the size of Ang Mo Kio town) used to be a British naval dockyard in the 1930s, and later a commercial shipyard. But it's winding down in 2028, so that allows the government to repurpose the area for true waterfront living.

I say "true" because I know some properties there are already marketed this way — but for now, what you're seeing are docks, not yet a waterfront boardwalk.

At present, the plans are to maintain the historic dry dock — once the largest in the world — as a conserved or repurposed area. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that:

"Sembawang Shipyard played a key role in our early industrialisation and powered the growth of our maritime industry… When you put it all together, this can become a new vibrant waterfront destination in the north, rich in heritage, yet reimagined for the future."

That usually means waterfront parks, retail promenades, and community spaces; possibly similar to what we see with Punggol's Waterway Point. There's even a chance this will be some kind of identity node or historically important area, which almost always means upgrades and better amenities.

The unprecedented coming of the RTS link

The much-anticipated Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link is nearing completion. By the end of 2026, this cross-border rapid transit will be operational, directly connecting Woodlands in Singapore to Johor Bahru in Malaysia.

On the Singapore side, the RTS terminus is linked to the Woodlands North MRT station (Thomson-East Coast Line). Think about that for a moment: you can, after work on a weekend, go to the closest MRT station and go from there all the way to JB, without so much as having to get out for a connecting bus. It might even feel less painful if you forget your passport now.

The RTS is a game-changer: it effectively makes Woodlands a gateway to Malaysia's Special Economic Zone (SEZ). In fact, Woodlands Checkpoint itself is being massively expanded to five times its current capacity over the next decade. All these positions Woodlands as the "Northern Gateway" into Singapore, and one that can have an impact on home prices there.

The most immediate benefit is rental prospects for those who work across the Causeway. But this also creates an unprecedented quirk: we may see a time when, if buyers are considering properties in Woodlands, they also start shortlisting more affordable condos in JB itself.

This could create an unusual overlapping zone between property markets, and it could result in price movements that we don't see elsewhere in Singapore. Time will tell, but that time could come very soon.

In any case, the TEL has already slashed travel times from the north to downtown. Woodlands South to Orchard is around 30 minutes now, whilst I recall it taking as much as 50 minutes to an hour before. Looking further ahead, authorities are also studying an entirely new MRT line — the Seletar Line (SLL) — that would service the northern towns specifically.

If approved, the SLL will link Woodlands, Sembawang, and Yishun directly to the North-East and central Singapore (e.g. Sengkang, Serangoon North, Kallang, and even the future Greater Southern Waterfront). Coupled with existing upgrades, it looks like the formerly "ulu" areas are being pulled out of their isolation.

What buyers and sellers should watch for in the north now

For buyers, the next few years may be the last chance to secure homes here at today's prices. With Canberra Crescent Residences already selling at $1,880 to $2,150 psf, we're seeing early signs of a northward price shift. Once Sembawang's waterfront plans and Kranji's new town take shape, "cheap" units in Woodlands, Sembawang, and Yishun will be much harder to find.

Bear in mind that Woodlands already saw its first million-dollar flat in 2022, and many more are likely on the way, especially as it becomes the first point of contact with the Johor SEZ.

For sellers, timing is a crucial factor. Those holding older resale flats or condos in the north may see demand rise, because new projects bring fresh attention and amenities.

But sellers also need to be realistic: the coming wave of supply (e.g. 38,600 new flats in Yishun) means competition will intensify. The best prospects may be for units near future MRT nodes like Sungei Kadut or Woodlands North.

Finally, for investors, it's likely that rental prospects in the north will see a strong jolt. The RTS link will ramp up the numbers for frequent commuters, and this will support rentability (if not rental yields) in Woodlands and nearby areas. But again, the possibility of JB condos becoming stronger competitors is a new one; so brace for the unexpected.

In general, buyers with foresight could lock in value before the transformation is fully priced in. But sellers have it a bit tougher: the lucky ones will be in the sweet spot when new amenities raise values, but just before fresh supply balances it out.

But it's likely that the north won't be the "cheap" part of Singapore for much longer, and it's very much the next frontier.

