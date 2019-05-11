5 must-haves in your personal finance checklist

Are you the kind that makes financial resolutions at the beginning of every year but somehow loses interest mid-way? You're not alone.

Many of us aspire to be better personal finance managers as we grow, but it's easier said than done. You can always sit and jot down the things you believe will help you get your finances on track, but how sure are you that your checklist is fool-proof?

All our personal needs are unique, so there's no one-size-fits-all list that will work for everyone. However, there are a few things that are absolutely must-haves if you want your financial plan to rock. Here are the 5 things you must include:

SAVED VS SPENT RATIO

At the end of every month, try and calculate how much of your income has gone towards meeting your expenses and how much has been channelised towards your saving goals.

Doing this will help you identify if you start going overboard with your spends. Though this may sound like a simple tip, it's quite hard to follow and demands your dedication and focus.

EQUATED MONTHLY INSTALLMENT (EMI) CALCULATIONS

When we talk about expenses, there are typically 2 types. The first is the money you spend on having a good time - entertainment, food, travel, drinks, bills, etc; these can be categorised as your living expenses.