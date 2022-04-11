5 nearly new 4-room HDB flats in non-mature areas under $400k

Not everyone feels the need for a mature-area HDB flat. If you’re not using the nearby amenities, it’s wasted money; and you may be able to get a far more spacious unit on the fringes.

We also know some of you loathe the concrete jungle, and non-mature areas provide quite a bit more breathing room. The good news is that prices in these newer towns can also be surprisingly low.

Before looking at the cheapest 4-room flats we’ve found, here’s a look at the average 4-room flat prices so far this year.

Average 4-room resale prices in HDB towns (2022)

Town Price (Average) No. of Tnx Ang Mo Kio $528,970 71 Bedok $489,100 127 Bishan $622,585 63 Bukit Batok $495,166 85 Bukit Merah $725,274 106 Bukit Panjang $465,224 140 Bukit Timah $709,800 5 Central Area $828,832 25 Choa Chu Kang $472,379 188 Clementi $669,691 63 Geylang $580,097 74 Hougang $506,836 200 Jurong East $463,244 36 Jurong West $463,356 145 Kallang/Whampoa $722,880 127 Marine Parade $508,583 12 Pasir Ris $508,908 92 Punggol $522,101 294 Queenstown $766,476 78 Sembawang $475,185 86 Sengkang $510,620 310 Serangoon $522,841 53 Tampines $512,401 183 Toa Payoh $619,741 60 Woodlands $450,197 182 Yishun $452,543 237

Source: HDB. Data from Jan – Apr 22 (incomplete)

The cheapest resale 4-room flats we’ve found

Note: all of these flats are 10-years old or newer, so the lower price isn’t just an effect of lease decay.

1. Segar Vale

Location: 546C Segar Road (Bukit Panjang)

Age: Approx. seven years old

Price: $390,000 – $435,000

Highlights:

The flats here are within walking distance of two schools. West Spring Primary is only around eight minutes walk, while Zheng Hua Secondary is about nine minutes on foot.

The location is more convenient than it appears on a map. For starters, the Segar LRT station is only a five-minute walk away.

This LRT loop connects to the Bukit Panjang MRT station (Downtown Line), where you’ll find Hillion Mall. While not exactly a major retail hub, Hillion Mall does have a food court, Watsons, and NTUC Fair Price.

If all you need are groceries, there’s also a 24-hour Sheng Siong at Segar itself, with the usual zhi-char stalls and other eateries. If you prefer Giant, you can find an outlet at Greenridge Shopping Centre; but this is quite a distance to walk (slightly over 10 minutes).

The Zhenghua Nature Park is about a seven-minute walk from these flats, and the park connector runs all the way down to Bukit Timah Reserve. You can also get to the Pang Sua Pond via the Bukit Panjang Park Connector, which will have some appeal to cyclists and hikers.

2. Sembawang Riverlodge

Location: 463C Sembawang Drive (Sembawang)

Age: Approx. seven years old

Price: $355,000 to $500,000

Highlights:

These flats are just next door to Northoaks Primary School, and Canberra Secondary is only about a five-minute walk away.

While the Canberra MRT station (North-South Line) is too far to walk, there is a bus stop near Block 483 that’s just three stops from the MRT. Sun Plaza is also located near the MRT, and it has an NTUC FairPrice and Guardian.

Note that Sun Plaza is also where the Sembawang public library is located and that the Hai Di Lao here opens till 3 am, providing a good late-night supper spot.

If you want somewhere closer to get groceries though, there’s a Fortune supermarket at the doorstep of the development, along with a Giant at Sembawang Drive (about an eight to 10 minutes walk).

For cyclists and walkers, the Sembawang Park Connector provides a scenic route along the Sungei Sembawang.

It’s also a short walk to Jelutung Harbour Park with a playground and a unique water playground for kids. For parents, that’s not something you’ll find too often so it’s definitely a perk

3. Montreal Ville

Location: 593A Montreal Link (Sembawang)

Age: Approx. seven years old

Price: $383,000 to $520,000

Highlights:

Montreal Ville is good if you find Bukit Canberra interesting. This is one of Singapore’s biggest integrated sports and community hubs, which includes an abundance of retail, eateries, and even health services. It’s only around a three-minute drive to Bukit Canberra from this development.

Unfortunately, it’s a bit too far to walk for most, but you can also make it there in about five minutes if you cycle.

The Sembawang Community Club is next door to this development, so it’s also good for those who like CC activities, and there’s a Sheng Siong located just about an eight-minute walk away. There’s also a small coffee shop nearby; nothing grand but okay for day-to-day dining.

As for primary schools that are within the one-kilometre enrolment distance (check on One Map with your address), and that’s Wellington Primary and Sembawang Primary School. Wellington Primary is a bit of a long walk, a little upward of 10 minutes; but it can be done on foot. Sembawang Primary, on the other hand, is a much better option for driving, at about 5 minutes away.

If you like greenery and open spaces, this development is around seven minutes’ from Sembawang Park Connector, which links up all the way to the seaside area, with the famous Beaulieu House restaurant.

The downside is that you don’t have an MRT station within walking distance – this development is equidistant from Sembawang or MRT station, and both are too far to be convenient on foot.

4. Straits Vista

Location: 12B Marsiling Lane

Age: Approx. eight years old

Price: $378,000 to $538,000

Highlights:

This may be a natural choice if you work in the Marsiling industrial area, which borders this development. It’s only around a 10-minute walk from this development into Marsiling Industrial Estate.

Woodlands Secondary and Marsiling Secondary are both within walking distance, of around seven minutes. Marsiling Primary and Qihua Primary School are still within priority enrolment distance, but it’s too far to walk.

The closest immediate amenities are a small grocer across the road, and a Sheng Siong that’s seven minutes on foot. For more to do, you can walk to Admiralty Park (around eight minutes), where there’s also a Sakura buffet restaurant. Republic Polytechnic is also within the vicinity here.

Woodlands MRT station (which has both North-South and Thomson-East Coast lines), is about a 15-minute walk away.

5. Floral Spring

Location: 428B Yishun Ave. 11

Age: Approx. seven years old

Price: $380,000 to $460,000

Highlights:

This development is just around a five-minute walk to Yishun Park, great for cyclists and outdoorsy families. There’s also a big hawker centre at Yishun Park, so you have a wide range of food nearby throughout the day.

As a further alternative, the Kim San Leng coffee shop is right across the road, and along with it an NTUC Fair Price and a Giant.

If you’re a SAFRA member, the club is also within Yishun Park, and has a McDonald’s in it. So overall, a very convenient place with regard to day-to-day amenities.

Northbrooks Secondary school is just a three-minute walk from here, with Northview Primary and Secondary also being in enrolment distance (albeit a bit too far to walk).

You’ll have to use the bus to get around, unfortunately, as there’s no MRT within walking distance. North Point and Yishun Central, the major hubs of the region, are about a seven-minute drive.

Non-mature locations don’t always mean inconvenience; even in fringe regions, there are spots near lifestyle hubs, train or LRT stations, etc. These can mitigate most of the drawbacks of being in a non-mature area; so we’d suggest being flexible right now, given the high prices.

