5 new launch, 4-bedroom condos in the core central region for under $2,500 psf

The Core Central Region (CCR) is never going to be the most affordable area for homes. But the Singapore private property market is nothing but diverse; and even in this region, there are new launches that – comparatively speaking – are lower priced than most counterparts.

Most people would go by absolute quantum, but there are those that just can’t seem to accept prices beyond $3,000 psf in the CCR. So if you’re looking to stay in a central location but are wary on the psf levels, here’s where transactions below $2,500 psf have occurred:

1. Fourth Avenue Residences

PHOTO: Square Foot Research

Square Foot Research indicates a median price of $2,331 psf. The lowest developer price is $2,194 psf, while the highest is $2,501 psf. Around 56 per cent of units have been sold, at the time of writing.

Location: 18 Fourth Avenue (District 10)

Developer: Allgreen Properties Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2022

Number of units: 476

Highest 4-bedder transaction to date:

Date Size Price PSF Total Price March 15, 2021 1,485 sq. ft. $2,502 $3,716,000

Last seen 4-bedder asking prices:

Date Size Price PSF Total Price Feb 27, 2021 1,485 sq. ft. $2,422 $3,598,000 Feb 15, 2021 1,4796sq. ft $2,361 $3,532,000

Key highlights:

We have a full review of Fourth Avenue Residences on Stacked.

Fourth Avenue Residences is a Bukit Timah property, so you’re trading heavy retail and traffic for privacy. Where this condo shines, however, is school access. The well-regarded Nanyang Girls High School is only around 600 metres from this development, while National Junior College is a little further at about 790 metres.

Hwa Chong Institution is very slightly out of the one one-kilometre radius (about 1,100 metres), as is Raffles Girls Primary.

The Sixth Avenue MRT station is right next to this condo, and there’s a long stretch of eateries along Sixth Avenue. Most of these are just a five-minute walk way, while the Cold Storage in Guthrie House provides for most groceries.

Retail is practically absent from the surroundings, but that’s often the point of living in quiet Bukit Timah. The nearby residences are also mostly low-rise, which provides a good unimpeded view from almost any unit.

One sticky point for some would be the 99-year leasehold status, of which you do have a freehold option (by the same developer) located just opposite – Royalgreen .

Fourth Avenue Residences 4 Bedroom floorplan

PHOTO: Fourth Avenue Residences

On paper, the layout at Fourth Avenue Residences does encompass most of what buyers in this category would be looking out for. There’s the provision of a wet and dry kitchen, and a useful yard area. You do have a study included, and the junior master bedroom is set aside from the rest – which is great from a privacy standpoint.

We’d have liked to see a utility room too, but at a size of less than 1,500 square feet plus a study perhaps that may have been too much to ask. As mentioned above, you do have the study which can be converted to one anyway, so you do have some flexibility there.

2. Dunearn 386

PHOTO: Square Foot Research

Square Foot Research indicates a median price of $2,461 psf. Around 48 per cent of units have been sold, at the time of writing.

Location: 386 Dunearn Road (District 11)

Developer: Roxy Pacific Holdings

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2025

Number of units: 35

Highest 4-bedder transaction to date:

Date Size Price PSF Total Price Sept 10, 2020 915 sq. ft. $2,565 $2,374,000

Last seen 4-bedder asking prices:

Date Size Price PSF Total Price Jan 30, 2021 926 sq. ft. $2,461 $2,278,000 Dec 21, 2020 915 sq. ft $2,390 $2,187,000 Dec 3, 2020 926 sq. ft $2,447 $2,265,120

Key highlights:

Dunearn 386 has flown under the radar, being a boutique development with only 35 units. Family buyers have started to notice though, as it’s within the important one-kilometre enrolment distance of multiple brand-name schools:

St. Margaret’s Secondary (540 metres)

Raffles Girls Primary (810 metres)

Hwa Chong Institution (810 metres)

National Junior College is just over one-kilometre from Dunearn 386.

This condo is just 450 metres away from the Botanic Gardens MRT, and about 1.6 km to the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

For day-to-day amenities, Coronation Plaza is only about a five-minute walk away, and there’s an NTUC FairPrice here. Cluny Court also has a Cold Storage, that’s only slightly further on foot.

There are a few concerns here though, one of which is the small number of units. Some buyers dislike developments that are too small, as facilities tend to be less diverse, and low transaction volumes can make resale a more volatile prospect.

Secondly, if you’ve observed the sizes here those are some really small sizes for a 4 bedroom unit. It goes without saying that it is going to be a real squeeze – and perhaps one of the reasons why sales have been overall sluggish here.

However, if you want a family condo that’s both convenient along with a palatable price in the area you don’t really have too many options where a new launch condo is concerned.

Dunearn 386 4 Bedroom floorplan

PHOTO: Dunearn 386

As you can see, everything is very efficient, but very tightly packed. While it does fulfil having 4 bedrooms, you can see that each bedroom is undoubtedly very small, with bedroom 4 particularly tiny.

We do think the balcony is unnecessarily big for an already tight space, and most people would find issue with a common bathroom that has to be shared amongst the occupants of the 3 bedrooms.

3. Parksuites

PHOTO: Square Foot Research

Square Foot Research indicates a median price of $2,018 psf. Around 20 per cent of units have been sold, at the time of writing.

Location: Holland Grove Road (District 10)

Developer: Far East Organisation

Lease: 110-years

TOP: 2023

Number of units: 119

Highest 4-bedder transaction to date:

Date Size Price PSF Total Price Feb 21, 2018 3,068 sq. ft. $2,231 $6,844,708

Last seen 4-bedder asking prices:

Date Size Price PSF Total Price June 19, 2020 3,068 sq. ft. $2,058 $6,313,421

Key highlights:

On the outside, this four-storey development lacks ostentation; but that’s okay since the main selling point of Parksuites is location. This development is only a 2.3 km drive to Holland Village, and a 2.7 km drive to One North. Star Vista, the main mall in the Buona Vista area, is less than 1.2 km away.

One North is a large tech and media hub, which up till recently has had few housing options. Even so, recent offerings may not appeal to those seeking exclusivity. ( Normanton Park has 1,862 units, for example). For those working in this area, Parksuites provides a higher-end alternative.

And while Holland V has also seen some new launches, the heart of Holland V can feel a bit too dense or crowded for some. Parksuites provides relatively quick access to Holland V amenities, while still being away from the noisier, more traffic-prone stretches. All in, the location provides a good midpoint between work and play in the Buona Vista area.

Incidentally, the Dover MRT station is only 690 metres away, and you could maybe cover this in 11-minutes on foot. Most tenants or future buyers in this budget range will have private transport though, so this is less of a factor compared to more mass market condos.

We did struggle with putting it in this list, as its final quantum because of the unit size would mean most people would be priced out of such a purchase. And as usual with such prices, Singaporeans would tend to gravitate towards a landed property instead. Where it holds its niche market would be its appeal towards foreigners who like living in the uncrowded landed area.

Parksuites 4 Bedroom Triplex floorplan

PHOTO: Parksuites

PHOTO: Parksuites

PHOTO: Parksuites

While the Parksuites unit is the most expensive on this list (in terms of quantum), it does also mean that it has the lowest psf of the lot here. You can see why though, as its layout does represent a style of living most similar to landed homes – which makes it suitable for foreigners that are looking for a landed lifestyle.

It’s quite well packed, with 2 private carpark lots on the ground level, and an internal private lift that gets you to all floors.

With the exception of 1 common bedroom, the rest of the bedrooms are located on the top floor, with space even for a small family room as well.

4. Neu at Novena

PHOTO: Square Foot Research

Square Foot Research indicates a median price of $2,711 psf. Around 82 per cent of units have been sold, at the time of writing.

Location: 27 Moulmein Rise (District 11)

Developer: Roxy Pacific Holdings

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2023

Number of units: 87

Highest 4-bedder transaction to date:

Date Size Price PSF Total Price Oct 19, 2019 1,302 sq. ft. $2,668 $3,475,000

Last seen 4-bedder asking prices:

Date Size Price PSF Total Price June 23, 2020 1,302 sq. ft. $2,538 $3,305,000 Oct 23, 2019 1,302 sq. ft $2,530 $3,295,000

Key highlights:

Neu at Novena is one of the best located new launches in District 11 right now. It’s only 320 metres, or about an eight-minute walk, to Novena MRT station. This is also where you’ll find VeloCity @ Novena Square, the main retail hub of the area. Square 2, which is adjacent, provides extended retail and dining options, as well as an NTUC FairPrice.

United Square Mall, which is about 380 metres away, is quite established as a centre for enrichment; The Learning Lab, Hua Language Centre, and The Ballet & Music Company are all here.

A toss-up factor is proximity to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Neu at Novena is just 300 metres away, or a two-minute walk. Buyers tend to either love or hate being near hospitals; to some it’s noisy or a taboo, whereas to others it’s convenient healthcare access. This is 50-50 as an amenity.

In addition, Neu at Novena is in a fairly busy location, so do expect some noise and traffic; but that’s the inevitable trade-off for being so close to the hub of Novena.

Neu at Novena 4 Bedroom floorplan

PHOTO: Neu at Novena

While Neu at Novena does fit in all the requirements that you might expect on paper, it does come with a few quirks. First off is that wasted foyer and walkway entrance to the living and dining.

While it does mean it is really private, the space isn’t big enough that that inefficiency is justified. The utility room is also strangely big, and the curvature of the unit (while unique) does mean that the master bedroom is not as efficient as you may like.

You do get a private balcony area just for the master bedroom though, which is nice.

5. Leedon Green

PHOTO: Square Foot Research

Square Foot Research indicates a median price of $2,723 psf. The lowest developer price is $2,484 psf, while the highest is $2,908 psf. Around 21 per cent of units have been sold, at the time of writing.

Location: Leedon Heights (District 10)

Developer: MCL Land and Yanlord Group

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2023

Number of units: 638

Highest 4-bedder transaction to date:

Date Size Price PSF Total Price March 25, 2020 1,496 sq. ft. $2,801 $4,190,900

Last seen 4-bedder asking prices:

Date Size Price PSF Total Price May 11, 2021 1,496 sq. ft. $2,607 $3,900,000 April 28, 2021 1,496 sq. ft $2,484 $3,717,000 April 15, 2021 1,496 sq. ft $2,788 $4,172,000

Key highlights:

We have a full review of Leedon Green on Stacked.

If you want a freehold new launch condo near Holland V, Leedon Green should be on the shortlist. It’s just 760 metres, or about a 13-minute walk, to the Holland Village MRT station (this is also the hub of the area). You do actually have a shorter walk to Farrer Road MRT station at 11-minutes, but do note it is on the same Circle line.

When you live this close to Holland V, dining is never an issue; and there’s a Cold Storage at Holland Village. Retail is a little more limited, as Holland V has always been more of a lifestyle area than a shopping area; but Star Vista at Buona Vista is just a seven-minute drive. That would change in 2025, however, when the One Holland Village development is completed.

As with Parksuites above, we see Leedon Green appealing to both home owners and tenants working in the One North area. Leedon Green is only a 4.7 km drive to One North, which usually takes only about 10 minutes.

The price point, coupled with MRT access and unit count, makes this condo viable for investors as well as home buyers. Rentability is high thanks to the Holland Village MRT station being within walking distance, and the freehold status will appeal to investors looking at long-term assets. One of the drawbacks though, with regard to investment appeal, is the close proximity of competing developments in the Leedon Heights area.

You should know too, that at this juncture it does point to an oversupply of new launch condos in the Holland area, so if you are considering a new launch in Holland you do still have a good pick of units.

Leedon Green 4 Bedroom floorplan

PHOTO: Leedon Green

The Leedon Green unit is probably the most exclusive one on this list, as it does come with a private lift and a lift lobby. While it does have a dry and wet kitchen with a utility and yard do note that there may be some compromise there in terms of space.

Other than than, those who are looking for a proper master bedroom setup would probably enjoy this layout. It comes with a walk-in wardrobe, a bathtub, and his and hers sinks.

4-bedders in the prime region are increasingly hard to find, at a quantum of below $4 million

These days, it’s almost assumed that a 4-bedder in the CCR is going to be upward of $4 million. We expect that this will likely be the case, in the next five or six years to follow – there’s only so much space available in the already crowded CCR districts. However, you can still find units if you get in early enough, and the five-year ABSD deadline on developers can only work in favour of buyers.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.