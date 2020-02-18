5 questions to ask yourself before you consider joining a direct selling business

From health supplements and skincare products to cooking appliances and even travel packages, direct selling business, commonly known as Multi-Level Marketing, is often touted as a channel to earn extra side income, or perhaps an alternative to the typical 9-to-5 job.

You might have also found inspiration to join the business after coming across your friends and relatives who have either successfully carved out a niche in this business full-time or juggling between a full-time job and the side gig with ease.

However, just as with considering starting your own business or an investment, you should always ask yourself if joining a direct selling business is for you, and also consider the costs involved.

We take a closer look at the five questions you should ask yourself before signing up with any direct selling business.

#1 DO I UNDERSTAND THE PRODUCT/SERVICE OR THE COMPANY?

For any direct selling business to work long-term for you, you must have a good understanding of the products or services that is being offered by the company.

It is also a natural reaction for you to share and talk about the things you enjoy and love. Hence, you should also use, enjoy, or even like the product that you are selling to succeed in the business. Otherwise, you are most likely to face difficulties in growing your customer base.

Given these factors, it is essential for you to understand the business by researching the market for similar products, competitors and the channels of obtaining the products before joining. By knowing your market before you get into it, you will stand to understand and benefit from the business.

In addition, you should find out the reputation of the company online before making any commitment. Does the company have more negative feedback than the positive ones? How long has the company been around? The answers to these questions should give you a good idea of the company.

Lastly, you should also ask yourself if the company is one that you would feel proud of representing? If your answer is a "no", then it is best to move on and find something else.

#2 IS THE TEAM I AM JOINING FOCUSING ON PRODUCT KNOWLEDGE OR RECRUITMENT?