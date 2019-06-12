5 reasons FLT-FCOT is a great merger

2019 is gearing up to be the year of REIT consolidations based on the prevailing belief that "bigger is better".

The latest proposed merger is between Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, or FLT, and Frasers Commercial Trust, or FCOT, which will happen via a trust scheme.

This news comes hot on the heels of three other mega REIT mergers that have occurred this year alone.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

FCOT's portfolio of six properties is shown below.

PHOTO: FLT-FCOT

In a nutshell, FLT will acquire all units of FCOT for a total consideration of $1.68 per FCOT unit, based on $0.151 in cash per FCOT unit and 1.233 new units of FLT.

The arrangement implies a gross exchange ratio of 1.355x based on an issue price of $1.24 per unit of FLT ($0.151 divided by $1.24 equals to 0.122. Add this to 1.233 to get 1.355). The consideration of $1.68 for FCOT is a slight premium of 3.5 per cent to its one-month volume-weighted average price.

This premium can be viewed as icing on the cake, considering that FCOT had already clocked a strong performance of over 20 per cent year-to-date.