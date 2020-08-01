5 reasons why some businesses fail

Nobody starts a business thinking about failure, yet there's so much to learn from the poor choices people make or the bad situations they put themselves in.

While local figures are not available, 20 per cent of businesses in the US wind up in the first year and the number climbs to 70 per cent as they crossed the tenth-year mark.

Even if the mistakes don't sink the business in the first year, they'll accumulate and eventually consume the entire organisation.

If you want to be part of the 30 per cent who will be celebrating at least a decade of operation, it's important that you start your business right. The first step is to understand why businesses fail.

KEEPING FAMILY IN THE DARK

There are entrepreneurs who think that running a business is a personal decision and went on ahead with the startup, assuming that their family, especially their spouse, will give their unwavering support. But when the business got into trouble, they had to handle not just the business problems, but also the tension in the family.

Such friction can distract you from solving issues to keep your business afloat. Worse, you might lose your business and family.

Your family is an indirect stakeholder of your business too. If things go well, they get to live a better life, but when the ship sinks, they, too, suffer the consequences.

Before you start your business, talk to them about the costs involved, including the intangible ones.

Do you intend to take a loan?

How long do you think it'll take for your business to break even?

Will you be more absent from home?

It'll be perfect if you can get their complete buy-in. Otherwise, discuss with them and win their hearts gradually.

NOT DISCUSSING THE WORST-CASE SCENARIO WITH YOUR BUSINESS PARTNER