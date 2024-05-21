5-room DBSS in Natura Loft Bishan sells for $1.5m, highest sale in the estate

Earlier this month, we discussed the possibility of the S$2 million resale flat becoming a reality in Singapore's property market.

In that discussion, we highlighted several projects that could break this impressive barrier, and Natura Loft was one of them. This latest transaction proves why Natura Loft deserves a spot on that list.

Selling for S$1.5 million, a 5-room DBSS flat in Natura Loft, Bishan has set a new record for the estate, showcasing the ever-growing value of prime HDB flats in Singapore.

This 5R DBSS is the highest sale in both Natura Loft and Bishan

Situated on the 22nd to 24th floors of Block 275A, this unit spans 1,292 sq ft and commands a price per square foot (psf) of S$1,160. Considering that the lease for this project started in 2011, there is still a generous 86 years and four months remaining on the 99-year lease.

This is also not the first time Natura Loft has achieved such a milestone; in fact, it has frequently topped the charts as the most expensive sale in Bishan, and sometimes even in all of Singapore.

Here's a look at the top five sales in the project as of 20th May 2024:

Date Block Unit Size (sqft) Price Price (psf) 05/2024 275A Floors 22-24 1,292 S$1.5 M S$1,160.0 01/2024 273B Floors 40-42 1,292 S$1.458 M S$1,128.0 09/2023 273B Floor 34-36 Unit 110 1,292 S$1.43 M S$1,106.0 06/2023 273A Floors 28-30 1,292 S$1.4 M S$1,083.0 03/2023 273A Floors 34-36 1,292 S$1.39 M S$1,075.0

Besides its DBSS flats, what else does Natura Loft have going for it?

The impressive sale of this 5-room flat is partly because the project is a DBSS flat. For those unfamiliar, this matters because there are only 13 DBSS flats in Singapore, and HDB no longer produces these.

But Natura Loft seems to have even more to offer homebuyers.

Nestled along Bishan Street 24 at the main entrance, the location is a dead-end with no other residential developments around, ensuring a tranquil living environment.

The convenience of nearby amenities also adds to the appeal. Bishan MRT station is just 797 metres away, while Marymount and Teck Ghee MRT stations are within proximity.

There are several bus stops within walking distance, including those near Whitley Secondary School and Bishan North Shopping Mall, ensuring easy access to public transportation.

For families, the abundance of nearby schools is a major draw. Catholic High School is only 140 metres away, and Whitley Secondary School is just a bit further at 150 metres. Other reputable schools in the vicinity include, Marymount Convent School, Raffles Institution, Raffles Girls' School (Secondary), and many more including:

Eunoia Junior College

SmartLab Education Private School

Braddell-Westlake Secondary School

Teck Ghee Primary School

Anderson Primary School

Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Primary School

Mayflower Primary School

Peirce Secondary School

SJI International School

Ang Mo Kio Secondary School

When it comes to shopping, you have plenty of options nearby. Bishan North Shopping Mall is just a 3-minute walk and Junction 8 is 5-minute drive away, If you prefer to drive, AMK Hub and Thomson Plaza is 9-minute drive, NEX is 13-minute drive and Velocity @ Novena Square is around 14-minute drive.

For daily necessities, several grocery stores are within walking distance. FairPrice at Bishan North Blk 279 is only a 2-minute walk, and Ang Mo Supermarket is just four minutes away. Additionally, there are more grocery stores within a 500-metre radius, ensuring you will never be far from what you need.

For fresh produce and other wet market items, you have several nearby options. Serangoon Wet Market is a 13-minute drive away, while Ah Kee Market Produce is conveniently located within a 4-minute walk. Additionally, Quan Chui Wet Market at Upper Thomson is a 13-minute drive, and Chung Ling Wet Market is about eight minutes away by car, providing a variety of choices for your grocery shopping needs.

When it comes to dining, residents have easy access to a variety of hawker food centres. Teck Ghee Court Market & Food Centre is just a 9-minute drive away, while Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market and Hawker Centre is about 10 minutes by car. You can also reach Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre in 14 minutes, Ang Mo Kio Central Market and Food Centre in just 11 minutes.

Outdoor enthusiasts will be pleased with the nearby parks. Bishan North Neighbourhood Park is just a 5-minute walk away, and Bishan Active Park is a 6-minute walk. MacRitchie Reservoir Park is a 9-minute drive, and the expansive Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park can be reached within a 6-minute drive, offering plenty of green space for leisure activities.

What are the price growth trends for properties in Natura Loft and Bishan?

There have been 64 million-dollar transactions in Natura Loft to date. A quick look at Researcher indicates that the average price for a unit in the project in 2024 is S$1,330,200. Back in 2020, the average price was under S$1 million, at S$952,066. This represents a whopping 39.72 per cent increase in price growth over four years alone.

Examining the average psf of properties sold in Natura Loft, there has been consistent year-on-year growth. However, between 2022 and 2023, there was a slight dip in this growth rate from 7.72 per cent to 6.04 per cent. The numbers are rising again with a 6.28 per cent average psf growth from 2023 to 2024.

In Bishan, a similar trend is observed. From 2021 to 2022, the average psf numbers were about two per cent higher than those from 2022 to 2023. So far, the 2023 to 2024 average psf numbers are still below six per cent, currently at 5.16 per cent.

The current most expensive 5-room resale flat in Singapore

While the recent S$1.5M sale in Bishan is certainly impressive, it is not the most expensive 5-room resale flat in Singapore.

Earlier this month, a 5-room HDB flat set records by selling for S$1.588 million. This transaction not only marked the highest resale flat price in Singapore but also the highest 5-room sale and the most expensive transaction recorded in Bukit Merah. Compared to this, Bishan's S$1.5 million sale is 5.87 per cent lower than the current record holder.

