5 spacious freehold penthouse listings above 2,400 sq ft on the market this week

Two property luxuries many Singaporean buyers often miss out on are land ownership and super spacious units. So when we prioritise these two criteria in our searches, we easily find some dreamy homes we wish we could call our own.

This week, we collated our favourite freehold penthouse property listings that come in over 2,400 sq ft – available to buy right now!

Bluwaters 2

$2,890,000

3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 205 Jalan Loyang Besar Size 2,756 sq ft Price PSF $1,049 TOP date 2011

Why I like it

Just a short walk to Pasir Ris Beach and Park, and about an 18-minute walk to Downtown East, this unit is tucked away in a quiet corner. It's a 3-bedroom + study duplex: Two bedrooms are upstairs, while the study and third bedroom are on the lower floor. The study is spacious enough to be used as a small bedroom, and both upstairs bedrooms come with en suite bathrooms, while a third common bathroom serves the lower floor.

The unit also boasts outdoor space, including a spacious lower-floor balcony and an enormous, partially sheltered roof terrace, complete with a sun deck and private pool. The living and dining areas are well-sized, and the kitchen yard is extended for added functionality. With partial sea views and abundant natural light from the surrounding low-rise developments, the home feels bright, airy, and inviting.

The Beverly

$3,680,000

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 45 Toh Tuck Road Size 2,992 sq ft Price PSF $,1,230 TOP date 2013

Why I like it

This Beauty World duplex is a rare find for those seeking convenience without compromising quiet. It's under a 15-minute walk to Beauty World MRT, near shopping, eateries, and the Bukit Timah Wet Market & Food Centre. Hindhede and Rifle Range Nature Parks are nearby, and it's within one kilometre of Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School. Nestled next to the Toh Tuck landed estate, the area feels peaceful yet well-connected.

The 3-bedroom duplex comprises a roof terrace, private pool, and private lift. Living and entertainment spaces are on the lower floor. The balcony, used for alfresco dining, frees up room inside for a study corner. The kitchen has a separate yard, WC, and home shelter. With partial views of Bukit Timah Hill and natural light, the unit feels bright, open, and perfect for family life or hosting friends.

The Petals

$3,200,000

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 85 Hillview Avenue Size 2,831 sq ft Price PSF $1,130 TOP date 2002

Why I like it

This Hillview duplex combines convenience with greenery. It's under a 15-minute walk to HillV2 and nearby coffee shops, with Hillview and Hume MRT about 18 minutes away. The unit is along a park connector, linking to nature parks and the Rail Corridor, in a quiet area next to a landed estate and Bukit Batok Nature Park.

This 3-bedroom duplex has all living and entertainment spaces on the lower floor, with separate living and dining areas. The master bedroom is large, with a bathtub and separate shower. The kitchen comes with a yard, WC, and ventilated utility, and the roof terrace is partially sheltered for all-weather use. Bright and airy, the unit is ideal for families seeking space, privacy, and a touch of nature.

The Cascadia

$3,800,000

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 939 Bukit Timah Road Size 2,970 sq ft Price PSF $1,279 TOP date 2011

Why I like it

This duplex is just a 15-minute walk to King Albert Park MRT and Dunearn Village, with eateries along Bukit Timah Road and Methodist Girls' School (Primary) within one kilometre.

This 3-bedroom unit has all living and entertainment spaces on the lower floor, with an open kitchen and island that doubles as a dining area, making it bright and spacious. The first common bedroom features a glass wall that can slide open to extend the living area or close off as a room. Upstairs, the master bedroom features a walk-in closet and double-vanity bathroom, while the roof terrace includes a sheltered jacuzzi. Fully renovated, the unit is move-in-ready.

The Parc Condominium

$4,300,000

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 15 West Coast Walk Size 2,648 sq ft Price PSF $1,624 TOP date 2011

Why I like it

This duplex is just a 10-minute walk to Clementi MRT, with malls, eateries, and amenities nearby, as well as West Coast Food Centre, Ayer Rajah Food Centre, and West Coast Plaza. A short stroll takes you to the park connector leading to West Coast Park, and Nan Hua Primary School is within 1km.

The 4-bedroom duplex features a spacious roof terrace with a jacuzzi, all living and entertainment spaces on the lower floor, and a dumbbell layout that maximises space. Two bedrooms are ensuite, with a third common bathroom. The living and dining areas are well-defined, the kitchen is split into wet and dry areas, the wet kitchen featuring a separate yard, WC, and home shelter. The unit offers unblocked sea views and a bright, airy feel throughout.

