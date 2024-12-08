5 spacious yet affordable executive HDB flats from $670k

For those looking for bigger-sized HDB flats, Executive Apartments are the ones to go for as they share similarities with 5-room flats but offer a little extra in the form of a dedicated study, catering to larger families or anyone seeking more breathing room.

Unlike Executive Maisonettes, these are perfect for those who'd rather avoid stairs, with everything conveniently spread across a single spacious level.

As is often the case with these beloved but older HDB flats, all five options on this list will likely need a significant overhaul before they're ready to move in. But for those with an eye for potential, they could be well worth the effort.

274A Jurong West Avenue 3

$670,000

Attribute Info Address 274A Jurong West Avenue 3 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,355 SQFT $PSF $494 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2000

Why I like it

This executive apartment is an ideal choice for those seeking an affordable and generously sized home — provided you're comfortable with a bit of commuting.

Spanning a spacious 1,355 square feet, the unit features three well-proportioned bedrooms, two bathrooms, a dedicated study, a kitchen with room for a separate yard, and a roomy living area complete with a household shelter for storage. There's even a uniquely shaped balcony for added character.

Thanks to its point block configuration, the unit enjoys added privacy and excellent airflow, with no west-facing sun to contend with, ensuring the home remains cool and comfortable throughout the day.

For daily conveniences, Gek Poh Shopping Centre is within walking distance, offering a mix of dining options and a supermarket. Additionally, the nearby HDB clusters provide further choices, including several eateries and a Sheng Siong supermarket.

However, public transport access isn't the most convenient at present. Boon Lay MRT Station (East-West line) is a 17-minute bus ride away.

But the upcoming Bahar Junction MRT Station (Jurong Region Line), slated for completion in 2027, will place the home within a more manageable 15-minute walking distance.

- Ryan

471 Segar Road

$699,999

Attribute Info Address 471 Segar Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,399 SQFT $PSF $500 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2000

Why I like it

Situated in Bukit Panjang, this block enjoys a location near Chestnut Nature Park and Mandai Trail, with the Bukit Timah Expressway nearby.

That said, connectivity isn't the strongest suit here with Segar LRT Station is about a 6-minute walk away and connects to Bukit Panjang MRT Station on the Downtown Line in three stops. Hillion Mall and Bukit Panjang Plaza, which offer a range of retail and dining options, are also accessible via this connection.

Closer to home, there's a food court and supermarket next to Segar LRT for added convenience. For additional options, both Fajar and Greenridge Shopping Centres are within walking distance, each offering a supermarket and a variety of eateries.

The apartment spans 1,399 square feet and retains its original layout, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, separate living and dining areas, and a well-sized kitchen that includes a household shelter and a service balcony.

- Druce

351D Canberra Road

$735,000

Attribute Info Address 351D Canberra Road Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,356 SQFT $PSF $542 PSF Developer HDB TOP 2000

Why I like it

Just a 4-minute walk from Sembawang MRT Station (North-South Line) and Sun Plaza, this unit strikes a balance between space and convenience.

Bukit Canberra and Sembawang Mart nearby provide additional amenities, while the presence of colonial-era houses along Admiralty Road East adds a touch of charm.

Although it's on a lower floor, the unit gets a decent amount of natural light, which complements its spacious 1,356 square feet layout. It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a large kitchen that the owners have cleverly divided into dry and wet areas. There's still room to carve out an enclosable service yard, and the household shelter remains a practical addition.

The original layout included a study, but the current owners have replaced its walls with glass, opening up the living room and giving it a more airy feel. Depending on your preference, the walls can be reinstated to function as a smaller bedroom or removed entirely for a larger living and dining area.

- Ryan J.

525 Choa Chu Kang Street 51

$760,000

Attribute Info Address 525 Choa Chu Kang Street 51 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,528 SQFT $PSF $497 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1993

Why I like it

Set against the backdrop of the park connector along Peng Siang River, which links to Choa Chu Kang Park and the Rail Corridor, this unit enjoys a peaceful yet still quite accessible location. It's within a 15-minute walk to both Yew Tee and Choa Chu Kang MRT Stations (North-South Line), along with their respective malls, Yew Tee Point and Lot One Shopping Mall.

For day-to-day needs, Limbang Shopping Centre is close by, offering a wet market, a supermarket, and a selection of food options.

At 1,528 square feet, the unit is notably spacious with a practical, squarish layout. It comes with three generously sized bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study (which could be used as a small bedroom), a kitchen with an enclosable service balcony, and a store room. The original balcony has been leveled out by the current owners to expand the living area, which is a functional upgrade that makes the space even more versatile.

- Cheryl

608 Jurong West Street 65

$760,000

Attribute Info Address 608 Jurong West Street 65 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,431 SQFT $PSF $531 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1999

Why I like it

Situated in Jurong West, this block enjoys a convenient location with both Pioneer MRT Station (East-West Line) just a 5-minute walk away and Boon Lay MRT Station (also East-West Line) under a 10-minute walk. Boon Lay is also home to Jurong Point, one of the area's largest malls, offering a comprehensive mix of retail and dining options.

For daily essentials, Pioneer Mall and Jurong West Hawker Centre & Market are close by, adding more variety to the neighbourhood's amenities. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Jurong Central Park, which connects to the recently revamped Jurong Lake Gardens via a park connector.

The apartment itself spans a generous 1,431 square feet and comes with a practical layout. It features three bedrooms, a study (that could double as a fourth bedroom), two bathrooms, a kitchen with an enclosable service balcony and store room, and a spacious living and dining area. The original balcony in the living area has been leveled by the previous owners, further opening up the common space.

Large floor-to-ceiling windows in the living area let in plenty of natural light, enhancing the sense of space. As a corner unit, it also benefits from added privacy, which is always a nice touch for those who value a quieter living environment.

- Sean

