5 stock opportunities amidst the coronavirus outbreak

It's been a chaotic and frantic four weeks as the world copes with a dangerous threat - a new type of pneumonia-causing coronavirus termed the 'novel coronavirus' that has sickened over 37,000 and killed more than 800 people, mostly in China, as at the time of writing.

For those old enough to recall, Singapore experienced something similar back in 2003 during the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) epidemic.

As the situation is still evolving and fluid, no one knows what the eventual outcome and death toll will be for the coronavirus. If we use the timeline for SARS, the world managed to contain the outbreak in around 12-15 months.

As the coronavirus outbreak was only discovered on 31 Dec 2019, it has not even been two full months since the outbreak, yet the damage wrought has been alarming and extremely concerning.

The virus has spread rapidly in China despite containment and quarantine efforts. Not only has a lockdown been ordered in Wuhan city and Hubei province (where the virus allegedly originated), but the clampdown has been extended to more Chinese cities too.

Many tourist attractions and shopping malls have been ordered to shut by the authorities in order to limit the spread of the virus.

Countries such as Australia, the US, and Singapore have imposed travel restrictions for travellers from mainland China in an effort to limit the spread of the virus across borders.

This will severely impact the tourism, travel and transport industries in the respective countries, as more countries are now reporting local transmission (i.e. transmission that did not come from a Chinese source).