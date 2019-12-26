5 things I learnt from the Buffett Partnership Letters

I revisited some of the annual letters Warren Buffett wrote when he was a fund manager some 50 years ago. Buffett's teachings then are still relevant today.

Many people may not know this. Before Warren Buffett became CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, he was a fund manager.

And his track record was, unsurprisingly, phenomenal.

According to his fund's investor letter in 1969, his partnership produced an annual compounded return of 31.6 per cent, compared to the Dow's 9.1 per cent.

Net of fees, limited partners (investors in the fund) gained a cumulative return of 1,403 per cent in just 12 years, or 25.3 per cent per year. Not bad.

Despite being written more than 50 years ago, Buffett's teachings in his fund's investor letters are still relevant today.

Here are five things I learnt from the great man's writings.

DON'T TIME THE MARKET

The market will swing in the short term. But over a long time frame, you can bet your last dollar that it will be up. Buffett wrote: