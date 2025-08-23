money

5 unique ways you can use your SG60/CDC vouchers

5 unique ways you can use your SG60/CDC vouchers
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
PUBLISHED ONAugust 23, 2025 5:15 AMBYKesavan Loganathan

When the new round of SG60 and CDC vouchers landed, I'll admit, I did the usual. Straight to the supermarket, kopi and chicken rice settled, and that was that. Because like most people, I assumed these vouchers were really just for covering the basics.

Turns out I wasn't wrong. In our recent newsletter poll (screenshot below), the overwhelming majority of you told us you used your vouchers for essentials too-groceries and hawker meals topped the list. Which makes perfect sense, since that's exactly what the vouchers are designed for.

But here's the interesting part: these vouchers are more flexible than we often give them credit for. Beyond daily meals and supermarket runs, Singaporeans have been using them for gadgets, pet supplies, wellness upgrades, and even quirky heartland finds.

So here's my take-5 unique ways you might not know you can use your SG60/CDC vouchers, to give you a little inspiration.

#1 Treat yourself at cafes and artisan spots

Yes, you can spend your CDC/SG60 vouchers on kopi and chicken rice, but why stop there? 

Many independent cafes and dessert shops accept them too, which makes this the perfect excuse to indulge in a slice of cake, a scoop of gelato, or even wood-fired pizza without feeling guilty about the spend.

Here are a few spots where your vouchers go further than you'd expect:

Café/SpotLocationWhat to TryPrice RangeWhy Go
The Better Half1 Everton Park, #01-43, Singapore 081001Earl Grey Yuzu Cake$8–10Known for elegant, minimalist bakes with unique tea-based flavours
Hundred Acre CreameryVarious branches Pulut Hitam Gelato$5–7Nostalgic, local-inspired flavours crafted into creamy gelato
Clap CaféWaterloo St, #01-28 Blk 261, Singapore 180261Wood-fired Margherita Pizza$12–15Heartland café bringing artisan-style pizzas and bread to the neighbourhood
Choupinette607 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 269708Croque Monsieurs, Eggs Florentine$11–$25Cafe and bistro in the west serving baked breads, pastries, and french specialities
6 Letter Brunch103 Frankel Ave, Singapore 458225Scrambled Egg Croissant, Grilled Chicken Rosti$12–$30Bicycle-friendly brunch cafe with a green, nature-inspired aesthetic

Pro tip: Keep an eye out for the teal CDC decal. Many cafes are eligible but don't always shout about it. A little exploring in your own neighbourhood might turn up a new favourite. If anything, it's almost worth it to just ask even if you don't see a decal.

#2 Pick up unexpected fashion, pet, or tech finds

Groceries might be the default, but CDC/SG60 vouchers can also cover retail buys in the heartlands. This can range from sneakers to pet supplies, even gadgets. 

If you've been putting off a small upgrade or need to stock up for your furry friend, these merchants make it easy to put your vouchers to work in more surprising ways.

StoreLocationWhat you’ll findPrice rangeWhy go
Mister MobileWoodlands & JurongRefurbished iPhones, phone repairs$200+ for devices, <$50 for repairsTrusted heartland retailer for gadgets at lower-than-mall prices
Pet Lovers CentreIslandwidePet food, toys, grooming supplies$5–$80Wide range of essentials and treats for cats, dogs, and small pets
BataVarious heartland mallsAffordable sneakers and sandals$20–$60Functional, everyday footwear without breaking the bank

Pro tip: Some heartland tech shops and smaller retailers accept vouchers but aren't on big lists.

#3 Upgrade your health and wellness

Healthcare and self-care are often the first things we delay because they feel "too expensive" or not urgent. But vouchers can take some of the sting out of those costs, turning an overdue check-up or wellness session into something much easier to say yes to.

MerchantLocationServices offeredPrice rangeWhy go
Q&M Dental GroupIslandwideScaling & polishing$80–$120Routine dental check-ups made more affordable
Owndays / smaller optical shopsVarious malls & heartland areasSpectacle frames, contact lenses$50–$150Upgrade your eyewear or stock up on lenses
Nail PalaceHeartland mallsClassic mani-pedi$20–$40Quick self-care treat using vouchers instead of cash
Freeways Wellness Foot & Body Massage340 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, #01-1685 Teck Ghee Court, Singapore 560340244K Upper Thomson Rd, Thomson Garden Estate, Singapore 57436930-min foot massage$25–$40Affordable stress relief right where you live

#4 Get creative or learn something new

Not every spend has to be practical. Sometimes the best use of your vouchers is to put them towards experiences that break the monotony of daily life. 

Picking up a new skill or dabbling in a hobby you've always been curious about can feel like a treat without the guilt, because the money isn't coming out of your pocket.

MerchantLocationWhat’s on offerPrice RangeWhy go
Choo-P LeathercraftBlock 334 Kreta Ayer Road #01-08 Singapore 080334Leathercraft workshops, DIY kits$30–$135Hands-on classes where you take home what you make
Basheer Graphic Books231 Bain St, #04-19, Singapore 180231Art, design & hobby books$20–$60A treasure trove for creatives and students alike
Cindini Dance International531 Upper Cross St, #03-47 Hong Lim Complex, 050531Latin/social dance essentials (shoes, dresses)Starting from ~$128 for dance shoesTry something new without a big upfront commitment

#5 Splurge on fun and random stuff

Whether it's picking up a new guitar accessory, getting an upgrade on your photography equipment, or even exploring a cat cafe, these spends show how flexible the voucher scheme can be. 

They may not be "essentials," but they're still part of daily life for many Singaporeans.

MerchantLocationWhat you’ll findPrice rangeWhy go
M S Color ServiceAng Mo KioCameras, lenses, photography gear$100+Long-standing heartland photography shop trusted by enthusiasts
Music Connoisseur231 Bain St, #03-35, Complex 180231Guitar strings, picks, accessories$5–$50Affordable way to keep your hobby going
The Cat Café392 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678046Entry passes, light bites$10–$25A fun day out that doubles as stress relief

Closing thoughts

Our poll confirmed what we already knew: most of us use SG60/CDC vouchers for essentials. That's exactly what they were designed for. But as it turns out, the vouchers can also stretch further than many of us expect.

Honestly, it surprised me. One person uses theirs for craft classes, another for pet supplies, and I've even seen people get their phone fixed with them. Who knew?

So maybe the next time you're out spending your vouchers, think of it less as "just covering the basics" and more as a chance to explore. You might end up finding a little treat where you least expect it.

[[nid:717953]]

This article was first published in MoneySmart.

CDCSG60SubsidiesTips
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.