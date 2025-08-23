5 unique ways you can use your SG60/CDC vouchers

When the new round of SG60 and CDC vouchers landed, I'll admit, I did the usual. Straight to the supermarket, kopi and chicken rice settled, and that was that. Because like most people, I assumed these vouchers were really just for covering the basics.

Turns out I wasn't wrong. In our recent newsletter poll (screenshot below), the overwhelming majority of you told us you used your vouchers for essentials too-groceries and hawker meals topped the list. Which makes perfect sense, since that's exactly what the vouchers are designed for.

But here's the interesting part: these vouchers are more flexible than we often give them credit for. Beyond daily meals and supermarket runs, Singaporeans have been using them for gadgets, pet supplies, wellness upgrades, and even quirky heartland finds.

So here's my take-5 unique ways you might not know you can use your SG60/CDC vouchers, to give you a little inspiration.

#1 Treat yourself at cafes and artisan spots

Yes, you can spend your CDC/SG60 vouchers on kopi and chicken rice, but why stop there?

Many independent cafes and dessert shops accept them too, which makes this the perfect excuse to indulge in a slice of cake, a scoop of gelato, or even wood-fired pizza without feeling guilty about the spend.

Here are a few spots where your vouchers go further than you'd expect:

Café/Spot Location What to Try Price Range Why Go The Better Half 1 Everton Park, #01-43, Singapore 081001 Earl Grey Yuzu Cake $8–10 Known for elegant, minimalist bakes with unique tea-based flavours Hundred Acre Creamery Various branches Pulut Hitam Gelato $5–7 Nostalgic, local-inspired flavours crafted into creamy gelato Clap Café Waterloo St, #01-28 Blk 261, Singapore 180261 Wood-fired Margherita Pizza $12–15 Heartland café bringing artisan-style pizzas and bread to the neighbourhood Choupinette 607 Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 269708 Croque Monsieurs, Eggs Florentine $11–$25 Cafe and bistro in the west serving baked breads, pastries, and french specialities 6 Letter Brunch 103 Frankel Ave, Singapore 458225 Scrambled Egg Croissant, Grilled Chicken Rosti $12–$30 Bicycle-friendly brunch cafe with a green, nature-inspired aesthetic

Pro tip: Keep an eye out for the teal CDC decal. Many cafes are eligible but don't always shout about it. A little exploring in your own neighbourhood might turn up a new favourite. If anything, it's almost worth it to just ask even if you don't see a decal.

#2 Pick up unexpected fashion, pet, or tech finds

Groceries might be the default, but CDC/SG60 vouchers can also cover retail buys in the heartlands. This can range from sneakers to pet supplies, even gadgets.

If you've been putting off a small upgrade or need to stock up for your furry friend, these merchants make it easy to put your vouchers to work in more surprising ways.

Store Location What you’ll find Price range Why go Mister Mobile Woodlands & Jurong Refurbished iPhones, phone repairs $200+ for devices, <$50 for repairs Trusted heartland retailer for gadgets at lower-than-mall prices Pet Lovers Centre Islandwide Pet food, toys, grooming supplies $5–$80 Wide range of essentials and treats for cats, dogs, and small pets Bata Various heartland malls Affordable sneakers and sandals $20–$60 Functional, everyday footwear without breaking the bank

Pro tip: Some heartland tech shops and smaller retailers accept vouchers but aren't on big lists.

#3 Upgrade your health and wellness

Healthcare and self-care are often the first things we delay because they feel "too expensive" or not urgent. But vouchers can take some of the sting out of those costs, turning an overdue check-up or wellness session into something much easier to say yes to.

Merchant Location Services offered Price range Why go Q&M Dental Group Islandwide Scaling & polishing $80–$120 Routine dental check-ups made more affordable Owndays / smaller optical shops Various malls & heartland areas Spectacle frames, contact lenses $50–$150 Upgrade your eyewear or stock up on lenses Nail Palace Heartland malls Classic mani-pedi $20–$40 Quick self-care treat using vouchers instead of cash Freeways Wellness Foot & Body Massage 340 Ang Mo Kio Ave 1, #01-1685 Teck Ghee Court, Singapore 560340244K Upper Thomson Rd, Thomson Garden Estate, Singapore 574369 30-min foot massage $25–$40 Affordable stress relief right where you live

#4 Get creative or learn something new

Not every spend has to be practical. Sometimes the best use of your vouchers is to put them towards experiences that break the monotony of daily life.

Picking up a new skill or dabbling in a hobby you've always been curious about can feel like a treat without the guilt, because the money isn't coming out of your pocket.

Merchant Location What’s on offer Price Range Why go Choo-P Leathercraft Block 334 Kreta Ayer Road #01-08 Singapore 080334 Leathercraft workshops, DIY kits $30–$135 Hands-on classes where you take home what you make Basheer Graphic Books 231 Bain St, #04-19, Singapore 180231 Art, design & hobby books $20–$60 A treasure trove for creatives and students alike Cindini Dance International 531 Upper Cross St, #03-47 Hong Lim Complex, 050531 Latin/social dance essentials (shoes, dresses) Starting from ~$128 for dance shoes Try something new without a big upfront commitment

#5 Splurge on fun and random stuff

Whether it's picking up a new guitar accessory, getting an upgrade on your photography equipment, or even exploring a cat cafe, these spends show how flexible the voucher scheme can be.

They may not be "essentials," but they're still part of daily life for many Singaporeans.

Merchant Location What you’ll find Price range Why go M S Color Service Ang Mo Kio Cameras, lenses, photography gear $100+ Long-standing heartland photography shop trusted by enthusiasts Music Connoisseur 231 Bain St, #03-35, Complex 180231 Guitar strings, picks, accessories $5–$50 Affordable way to keep your hobby going The Cat Café 392 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 678046 Entry passes, light bites $10–$25 A fun day out that doubles as stress relief

Closing thoughts

Our poll confirmed what we already knew: most of us use SG60/CDC vouchers for essentials. That's exactly what they were designed for. But as it turns out, the vouchers can also stretch further than many of us expect.

Honestly, it surprised me. One person uses theirs for craft classes, another for pet supplies, and I've even seen people get their phone fixed with them. Who knew?

So maybe the next time you're out spending your vouchers, think of it less as "just covering the basics" and more as a chance to explore. You might end up finding a little treat where you least expect it.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.