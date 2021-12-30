5 units with a private pool under $2 million

In a blink of an eye, we are now at the finishing end of 2021 — and yet it’s absolutely crazy that we are still in the midst of the pandemic.

Some of you may be glad to see the back of 2021, as 2022 will be a seemingly fresh start.

And so as the last Units Of The Week of 2021, we’ve chosen to take a look at units with a private pool for those with a budget of $2 million and below.

Now, don’t be expecting a swimming pool you can actually swim in — these are really more for dipping — but in an era where travel is but for the adventurous few, having a private pool to relax in at the end of the day may just be the respite needed for many.

Now let’s get on with the list of curated units this week!

1. Eon Shenton: $1,950,000

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Address: Eon Shenton Tenure: 99-year Leasehold Size: 1,055 sqft $PSF: $1,848.34 PSF Developer: Roxy-Pacific Holdings Limited TOP: 2019

Why I like it

Even as most people are still in Work From Home mode, there are still many that have to work in the CBD area, and are hence considering just living in the district itself. So on that note, Eon on Shenton is one that some may consider if you are looking for a newer apartment — as this one was just recently completed in 2018.

Like most CBD condos, it’s a tall building that goes up to 31 floors. It’s not the highest, but it’s certainly high enough to get good views of the surrounding area. There’s just 132 units, and as you might expect, it is a leasehold 99-years condo.

This unit is a one-bedroom + study unit sized at 1,055 square feet (with the inclusion of the private pool). The kitchen is on the small side, and some space will be taken up by the stair case to the second level. Of course, it’s not a big pool but the unblocked views that you get of the sea here is masterful indeed. — Ryan

2. Devonshire Residences: $1,900,000

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Address: Devonshire Residences Tenure: Freehold Size: 818 sqft $PSF: $2,322.74 PSF Developer: Orchard Suites Residence Pte Ltd TOP: 2015

Why I like it

I really like the location of Devonshire Residences. It’s not an immediate location that most would think of when living in Orchard, but it’s certainly one for those that are looking for a balance between living near the action, and still having some relative peace away from the hustle and bustle.

So other than the fact that it is just a three-minute walk away from Somerset MRT station, you are also close to the shopping belt (plus walking distance to a 24-hour Don Don Doki) and lots of little eateries just at your doorstep at Killiney.

For the location, this is a decently sized one-bedroom + study and private pool unit at 818 square feet. You do have the dreaded bay window, plus the addition of an additional balcony outside the master bedroom (and a household shelter) does mean that the interior living space would not seem all that big (you must really like the outdoors).

The private pool does make up for that though, if relaxing in a cooling body of water at the end of the day is your thing. — Druce

3. The Luxurie: $1,688,888

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Address: The Luxurie Tenure: 99-year Leasehold Size: 1,690 sqft $PSF: $999.34 PSF Developer: Keppel Land Realty Pte Ltd TOP: 2015

Why I like it

The Luxurie is a relatively new condo, having been built in 2015. It is leasehold condo, and is probably one of the more convenient locations that you can get if you want to live in Sengkang. It’s a very short walk to the MRT station, and alongside that you get the convenience of a shopping mall, Compass One.

This is a pretty sizeable three-bedroom, three-bathroom unit of 1,690 square feet in size. As with the theme of this weeks Units Of The Week, this is a ground floor unit with a bigger dedicated area to the outdoor space — with a PES area and a private pool. Unlike the other pools that you might see on this list, this is the biggest, and one that you can actually have the freedom to move around in a little more. — Reuben

4. Garden Park Residences: $1,299,999

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Address: Garden Park Residences Tenure: Freehold Size: 861 sqft $PSF: $1,509.87 PSF Developer: Boulevard Residences Pte Ltd TOP: 2015

Why I like it

Garden Park Residences is a boutique condominium with just 36 units along the famed Telok Kurau area — home to lots of small developments of freehold status. This is one for those after exclusivity, and while connectivity will be improved with the upcoming Thomson East Coast line (Marine Terrace MRT station), the 10-minute walk may still be a bit too much for those that may use the train daily.

Transport aside, this is a 861 square feet two-bedroom ground floor unit. The layout is pretty efficient, with a household shelter for storage. The common bedroom isn’t the biggest, but this unit has pretty high ceilings so it does feel more spacious than it lets up on paper. The PES outdoor space does have a private pool, but as with small units this is more of a dipping pool than anything else. — Stanley

5. One Robey: $1,750,000

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Address: One Robey Tenure: Freehold Size: 1,292 sqft $PSF: $1,354.49 PSF Developer: Goodland Ventures Pte Ltd TOP: 2016

Why I like it

In what is probably one of the "cuter" condo names around, One Robey is a freehold development in Hougang. It was recently completed in 2016, and has just 16 units total. This is a three-bedroom unit with a size of 1,292 square feet. The common bedrooms are on the first level of the unit, and the master bedroom and outdoor terrace + private pool is situated on the second floor.

You are situated in a landed enclave, with a small park just next door. This means that you are in a pretty exclusive space, and it isn’t too congested. That said, MRT access isn’t too great as Serangoon North MRT station will be an 11-minute walk away. — Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.