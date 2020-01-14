5 ways to cut costs during Chinese New Year

If you're one of those people who actually like Chinese New Year, good for you. But for many others in Singapore, CNY is a tiresome occasion where you are forced to answer nosy aunties' probing questions into your love life, or a public holiday on which you try desperately to escape Singapore before realising that air tickets are too expensive.

Worst of all, Chinese New Year has the potential to cost a ton of money. If you're forced to participate in the whole shebang, from hosting a costly reunion dinner to handing out ang baos like Halloween candy, be prepared to shell out huge wads of cash.

In fact, one of my previous employers used to pay out employees' February salaries a few weeks early because some staff members would run into cash flow issues during CNY.

Here's how to make this year's lunar new year a frugal one.

1. DON'T BUY NEW CLOTHES. IF YOU MUST, GET THEM ONLINE

The "out with the old, in with the new" mentality that Chinese New Year fosters can be incredibly wasteful. People are encouraged to buy new clothes because-get this-it's bad luck to keep the old. This kind of reasoning is akin to the sort of logic that dictates people should throw lavish weddings for fear of losing face.

Of course, the easiest way to get around this is simply to refuse to buy anything new during the Chinese New Year season. But if you're adamant about wearing something new, here's one thing you can do that has a 90 per cent chance of helping you find a new outfit: reorganise your existing wardrobe.

Remove every item and then rearrange your entire collection. There's a high chance you will find never-worn-before clothing items you forgot about, or new-looking outfits you forgot existed. Otherwise, you can simply fool people into thinking you have something new by wearing existing clothes in different combinations.

If you really must buy something new, never ever buy at retail stores, or else you're looking at a minimum of $50 to $60 for something that isn't of pasar malam quality. Shop online instead.

One of my friends bought some very nice cheongsams on Qoo10 for less than $30, while you can get discounted brand new designer items on the cheap on eBay. Most local blogshops also have affordable festive CNY collections.

2. LIMIT YOURSELF WHEN GAMBLING, OR RISK IT ALL AS THE BANKER

Most of my friends who actually like Chinese New Year feel that way for one reason-the gambling. If your friends' and relatives' homes transform into gambling dens once night falls, have fun, but don't forget that the potential to lose all your ang bao money is ever-present.

As a general rule, if you are the banker you run a higher risk but also have the highest chance of walking away with more money in your pocket. The odds of regular casino games are already very, very slightly in favour of the banker, but the special rules which apply during Chinese New Year for games like blackjack or "ban luck" skew the odds much more greatly in the banker's favour.

At almost every Chinese New Year gambling session I've attended, the guys who dared to risk their money and be the bankers walked away flush with cash.