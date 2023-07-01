50 cheapest 4-bedroom condo units under $1.5m in 2022/23

Even with the property boom over the last few years, there are still some affordable options out there. Older resale condos can offer much bigger units, at a cost that's still comfortable for HDB upgraders.
We've built a list of possible four-bedder options (excluding Executive Condominiums), with recent transactions of $1.5 million or under. Check this out before you start shortlisting properties:
Four-bedder resale condo units for $1.5 million or under
|Project
|District
|Tenure
|Property Type
|Min Price
|Average Price
|Max Price
|NORTHOAKS
|25
|99 yrs from Dec 16, 1997
|Executive Condominium
|$1,100,000
|$1,150,000
|$1,200,000
|REGENT GROVE
|23
|99 yrs from May 17, 1997
|Condominium
|$1,100,000
|$1,158,833
|$1,328,000
|LA CASA
|25
|99 yrs from Sept 13, 2004
|Executive Condominium
|$1,108,000
|$1,169,600
|$1,235,000
|ST FRANCIS COURT
|12
|99 yrs from Sept 8,1992
|Apartment
|$1,115,000
|$1,175,000
|$1,270,000
|WATERCOLOURS
|18
|99 yrs from Jan 10, 2012
|Executive Condominium
|$1,150,000
|$1,267,778
|$1,350,000
|COMPASS HEIGHTS
|19
|99 yrs from April 30, 2000
|Apartment
|$1,160,000
|$1,160,000
|$1,160,000
|YISHUN SAPPHIRE
|27
|99 yrs from Feb 16, 1998
|Condominium
|$1,190,000
|$1,220,000
|$1,250,000
|EVERGREEN PARK
|19
|99 yrs from Oct 1, 1995
|Apartment
|$1,230,000
|$1,261,000
|$1,292,000
|AUSTVILLE RESIDENCES
|19
|99 yrs from Aug 24, 2010
|Executive Condominium
|$1,248,000
|$1,355,000
|$1,420,000
|THE AMORE
|19
|99 yrs from Oct 30, 2013
|Executive Condominium
|$1,248,888
|$1,392,241
|$1,500,000
|LAKEHOLMZ
|22
|99 yrs from Oct 29, 2001
|Condominium
|$1,250,000
|$1,250,000
|$1,250,000
|TWIN FOUNTAINS
|25
|99 yrs from Dec 19, 2012
|Executive Condominium
|$1,250,000
|$1,327,107
|$1,451,322
|PALM GARDENS
|23
|99 yrs from Aug 12,1996
|Condominium
|$1,260,000
|$1,339,361
|$1,438,000
|PARC ROSEWOOD
|25
|99 yrs from Sept 7, 2011
|Condominium
|$1,260,088
|$1,260,088
|$1,260,088
|FORESTVILLE
|25
|99 yrs from Aug 6, 2012
|Executive Condominium
|$1,275,000
|$1,345,533
|$1,420,000
|SAVANNAH CONDOPARK
|18
|99 yrs from Nov 29, 2000
|Condominium
|$1,280,000
|$1,380,000
|$1,480,000
|WATERWOODS
|19
|99 yrs from March 11, 2013
|Executive Condominium
|$1,280,000
|$1,425,988
|$1,485,000
|HERON BAY
|19
|99 yrs from June 4, 2012
|Executive Condominium
|$1,300,000
|$1,394,333
|$1,491,000
|PARC OLYMPIA
|17
|99 yrs from Jan 25, 2012
|Condominium
|$1,300,000
|$1,356,000
|$1,390,000
|THE MAYFAIR
|22
|99 yrs from Dec 4, 1996
|Condominium
|$1,300,000
|$1,335,444
|$1,370,888
|SEA HORIZON
|18
|99 yrs from Feb 25, 2013
|Executive Condominium
|$1,318,888
|$1,425,378
|$1,490,000
|WESTWOOD RESIDENCES
|22
|99 yrs from April 14, 2014
|Executive Condominium
|$1,320,000
|$1,397,667
|$1,450,000
|LAKE LIFE
|22
|99 yrs from Oct 30, 2013
|Executive Condominium
|$1,350,000
|$1,432,942
|$1,490,000
|NV RESIDENCES
|18
|99 yrs from Jan 7, 2008
|Condominium
|$1,350,000
|$1,409,629
|$1,500,000
|THE QUINTET
|23
|99 yrs from Jan 22, 2003
|Executive Condominium
|$1,350,888
|$1,395,955
|$1,450,000
|PALM ISLES
|17
|99 yrs from Sept 14, 2011
|Condominium
|$1,360,000
|$1,411,000
|$1,469,000
|RIVERPARC RESIDENCE
|19
|99 yrs from Dec 27, 2010
|Executive Condominium
|$1,360,000
|$1,445,778
|$1,500,000
|THE INFLORA
|17
|99 yrs from May 25, 2012
|Condominium
|$1,360,000
|$1,410,000
|$1,500,000
|WATERBAY
|19
|99 yrs from July 2, 2012
|Executive Condominium
|$1,367,500
|$1,407,097
|$1,438,000
|BELLEWATERS
|19
|99 yrs from Aug 28, 2013
|Executive Condominium
|$1,370,000
|$1,414,000
|$1,440,000
|THE TOPIARY
|28
|99 yrs from July 3, 2012
|Executive Condominium
|$1,380,000
|$1,431,341
|$1,496,888
|1 CANBERRA
|27
|99 yrs from Jan 30, 2012
|Executive Condominium
|$1,393,000
|$1,416,500
|$1,440,000
|ORCHID PARK CONDOMINIUM
|27
|99 yrs from Sept 1, 1991
|Condominium
|$1,395,000
|$1,442,500
|$1,490,000
|ARC AT TAMPINES
|18
|99 yrs from Feb 22, 2011
|Executive Condominium
|$1,400,000
|$1,400,000
|$1,400,000
|BELYSA
|18
|99 yrs from Jan 24, 2011
|Executive Condominium
|$1,400,000
|$1,450,000
|$1,500,000
|MI CASA
|23
|99 yrs from Aug 25, 2008
|Condominium
|$1,400,000
|$1,400,000
|$1,400,000
|THE CRITERION
|27
|99 yrs from Aug 25, 2014
|Executive Condominium
|$1,400,000
|$1,400,000
|$1,400,000
|SKIES MILTONIA
|27
|99 yrs from Feb 20, 2012
|Condominium
|$1,413,000
|$1,426,000
|$1,445,000
|PARK GREEN
|19
|99 yrs from Aug 17, 2001
|Executive Condominium
|$1,420,000
|$1,420,000
|$1,420,000
|RIO VISTA
|19
|99 yrs from Jan 2, 2001
|Condominium
|$1,425,000
|$1,458,333
|$1,500,000
|OASIS @ ELIAS
|18
|99 yrs from March 17, 2008
|Condominium
|$1,430,000
|$1,446,667
|$1,460,000
|RIVER ISLES
|19
|99 yrs from Feb 6, 2012
|Condominium
|$1,430,000
|$1,443,629
|$1,470,000
|THE VALES
|19
|99 yrs from May 19, 2014
|Executive Condominium
|$1,430,000
|$1,474,500
|$1,500,000
|THE WARREN
|23
|99 yrs from June 21, 2001
|Condominium
|$1,430,000
|$1,449,722
|$1,470,000
|PARC OASIS
|22
|99 yrs from Dec 1, 1991
|Condominium
|$1,435,000
|$1,435,000
|$1,435,000
|YEWTEE RESIDENCES
|23
|99 yrs from Jan 3, 2006
|Apartment
|$1,440,000
|$1,450,000
|$1,460,000
|TWIN WATERFALLS
|19
|99 yrs from Oct 5, 2011
|Executive Condominium
|$1,450,000
|$1,450,000
|$1,450,000
|FLO RESIDENCE
|19
|99 yrs from Dec 5, 2011
|Condominium
|$1,460,000
|$1,460,000
|$1,460,000
|RIVERSOUND RESIDENCE
|19
|99 yrs from Aug 26, 2011
|Condominium
|$1,460,000
|$1,486,667
|$1,500,000
|THE RAINFOREST
|23
|99 yrs from June 28, 2011
|Executive Condominium
|$1,460,000
|$1,460,000
|$1,460,000
Source: URA. Transactions taken from January 2022 to June 2023. Transactions accounted for only include that went below $1.5 million. There could be units above $1.5 million for these developments.
1. Compass Heights
|Specifications
|Details
|Location
|9 Sengkang Square (District 19)
|Developer
|Nasidon Investments Pte. Ltd.
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|2002
|Number of units
|536
It's a surprise to see Compass Heights on the list, as we would expect this well-regarded, integrated project to be much pricier.
Compass Heights is linked to Compass One mall, as well as Sengkang MRT (NEL). Although the development is coming to 20 years, the mall was revamped in 2016, and is still a relevant retail presence.
The neighbourhood library is in the mall, as well as a Guardian, Cold Storage, and a food court.
Compass Heights also benefits from recent developments in Punggol: Waterway Point, next to Punggol MRT station, is just one stop away from Sengkang MRT. This gives Compass Heights residents access to another major retail and recreation hub.
Also, just another stop away on the opposite direct is Buangkok MRT, which gives you access to the upcoming Sengkang Grand Mall. At 160,000 sq ft of retail space, that is quite a decent-sized mall as well.
Compass Heights has also seen solid appreciation over the years. Back in December 2022, for example, a 2,314 sq ft unit here transacted at a profit of around $1.04 million.
In April this year, a 1,292 sq ft unit transacted at a profit of $360,000, with a holding period of just over two years (735 days).
Compass Heights is ageing a bit and doesn't have the lustre of newer integrated projects; but at the current price point and convenience, it definitely still makes a lot of sense for those with a budget.
2. Palm Gardens
|Specifications
|Details
|Location
|Hong San Walk (District 23)
|Developer
|Keppel Land
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|2000
|Number of units
|694
Palm Gardens is one of those projects that's much more convenient than it appears on Google maps.
Taking reference from the side gate of Palm Gardens, it is about a 12-minute walk to Choa Chu Kang MRT (NSL) station. This will be an interchange with the Jurong Region line in the future, although you could possibly walk to Choa Chu Kang West station in a shorter time by cutting through the HDB blocks.
Keat Hong LRT is also just a short stroll past the McDonald's at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, as another way to get to Choa Chu Kang MRT, where you'll also find Lot One; this is a major mall servicing the Choa Chu Kang area, and broadly the neighbourhood's hub.
Besides, there's also the newly launched Safra Choa Chu Kang, with a five-storey clubhouse that holds sheltered facilities such as a futsal court and a swimming pool.
Alternatively, take the LRT three stops to Bukit Panjang MRT, where you'll find Hillion Mall, as well as get access to the Downtown Line.
There's a well-developed HDB enclave across Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, with the usual minimarts, childcare centres, coffee shops, etc. Alternatively, walk along Avenue 1 until Block 253 Market and Food Centre, and you can take a turn toward Keat Hong Shopping Centre. This is an HDB-run mall, which has most day-to-day amenities and groceries.
These are all about a five-minute walk from Palm Gardens, making the condo a very convenient place to live.
The only downside is that the area's quite heavily built up, given the large HDB enclave nearby. But if you're not demanding low-density or greenery views, this is certainly a viable alternative to look at in the Choa Chu Kang area.
3. The Warren
|Specifications
|Details
|Location
|37 Choa Chu Kang Loop (District 23)
|Developer
|MCL Land
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|2004
|Number of units
|699
Another Choa Chu Kang condo to make our list, The Warren is one of the most accessible projects in the area (besides Northvale). It's within a super close walk of Choa Chu Kang MRT (NSL, JSL), as it is practically right beside it.
The MRT station is next to Lot One, so residents have easy access to almost any sort of retail they need. The area around Lot One is also broadly the hub of the neighbourhood, so you can find anything from preschool services to eateries in the vicinity as well.
And like Palm Gardens, you have even quicker access to the new Safra Choa Chu Kang, which would be appealing to sporting enthusiasts.
Just across the road from Choa Chu Kang Way, there's a sizeable HDB enclave; this area has the usual amenities like minimarts, tailors, and a coffee shop at Block 429. It's quite nice to have a choice between affordable coffee shops, and higher-end eateries in Lot One.
For those who happen to be members of Warren Golf and Country Club, note that the club is just a six-minute drive from this project.
That said, being so close to the hub of Choa Chu Kang does mean there's a bit more noise and congestion. From word on the ground, we've heard some complaints of food delivery drivers constantly crowding the roads of Choa Chu Kang Loop. We suppose it's inevitable, given the number of eateries here as well as Lot One.
4. YewTee Residences
|Specifications
|Details
|Location
|23 Choa Chu Kang North 6 (District 23)
|Developer
|Choice Homes Alpha Pte. Ltd.
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|2008
|Number of units
|139
YewTee Residences is an integrated development, with a commercial component (Yew Tee Point) and a direct connection to Yew Tee MRT (NSL).
We've heard good things about the tenant mix of the attached mall. It includes a Watsons, a Unity pharmacy, an NTUC FairPrice, and a POSB branch office. There's also the usual slew of eateries, like fast-food outlets and a CBTL. It's not the biggest mall, but it's kept practical.
Just across the road is an HDB enclave with minimarts, coffee shops, and the usual amenities. Yew Tee Park is also nearby — less than a five minute walk — so there's sufficient green space for children to run around.
As an added bonus, Yew Tee is just one train stop from Choa Chu Kang, so you could consider Lot One Mall to be accessible to residents as well.
Getting a unit here may be tough though, due to the low unit count (139 units only). It's also best for those who don't mind living with a mall so close by — the HDB dwellers nearby can mean quite a crowd, especially on weekends.
Nevertheless, if you are okay with the overall location this is a price point that is hard to ignore for its immediate convenience and size.
5. Riversound Residence
|Specifications
|Details
|Location
|5 Sengkang East Avenue (District 19)
|Developer
|Qingjian Realty
|Lease
|99-years
|TOP
|2015
|Number of units
|590
Riversound Residence isn't actually too far from an MRT station (as long as you don't walk). Kangkar LRT is about seven minutes away, and connects to Sengkang MRT (NEL) in two stops. Here you'll find Compass One Mall, and it's one MRT stop away from Punggol Waterway Point.
For more immediate access to amenities, there's Rivervale Plaza, which is around a nine-minute walk. There are two food courts here (a Kopitiam and a Koufu), as well as a Unity pharmacy.
A particular quirk of Riversound is that it's the only fully private condo, with the three neighbouring projects (Austville, Park Green, and Rivervale) all being ECs. This can be a positive way to distinguish it from the neighbours, as some buyers are convinced that fully private condos have better finishing or are better spaced out.
While there are many developments close by, Riversound Residence is the closest to the riverfront (the Serangoon River); so residents have got the least impeded view compared to the nearby ECs.
That said, like its fellow river side condos (Kingsford Waterbay, Rio Vista, Riverfront Residences, Evergreen Park), the current green forest view on the opposite side of the Sungei Serangoon will not be around forever as these are earmarked to be a light industrial area as part of the URA Masterplan.
At the very least, the green area outside the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector will remain.
This is a very well-priced family condo, given that a waterside/greenery view usually means paying much more. However, it may not appeal to those who dislike using the LRT as a connector, or to those who with an eye toward renting it out (the nearby ECs provide competition, and tenants rarely care if a condo is EC or fully private).
