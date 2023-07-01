50 cheapest 4-bedroom condo units under $1.5m in 2022/23

Even with the property boom over the last few years, there are still some affordable options out there. Older resale condos can offer much bigger units, at a cost that's still comfortable for HDB upgraders.

We've built a list of possible four-bedder options (excluding Executive Condominiums), with recent transactions of $1.5 million or under. Check this out before you start shortlisting properties:

Four-bedder resale condo units for $1.5 million or under

Project District Tenure Property Type Min Price Average Price Max Price NORTHOAKS 25 99 yrs from Dec 16, 1997 Executive Condominium $1,100,000 $1,150,000 $1,200,000 REGENT GROVE 23 99 yrs from May 17, 1997 Condominium $1,100,000 $1,158,833 $1,328,000 LA CASA 25 99 yrs from Sept 13, 2004 Executive Condominium $1,108,000 $1,169,600 $1,235,000 ST FRANCIS COURT 12 99 yrs from Sept 8,1992 Apartment $1,115,000 $1,175,000 $1,270,000 WATERCOLOURS 18 99 yrs from Jan 10, 2012 Executive Condominium $1,150,000 $1,267,778 $1,350,000 COMPASS HEIGHTS 19 99 yrs from April 30, 2000 Apartment $1,160,000 $1,160,000 $1,160,000 YISHUN SAPPHIRE 27 99 yrs from Feb 16, 1998 Condominium $1,190,000 $1,220,000 $1,250,000 EVERGREEN PARK 19 99 yrs from Oct 1, 1995 Apartment $1,230,000 $1,261,000 $1,292,000 AUSTVILLE RESIDENCES 19 99 yrs from Aug 24, 2010 Executive Condominium $1,248,000 $1,355,000 $1,420,000 THE AMORE 19 99 yrs from Oct 30, 2013 Executive Condominium $1,248,888 $1,392,241 $1,500,000 LAKEHOLMZ 22 99 yrs from Oct 29, 2001 Condominium $1,250,000 $1,250,000 $1,250,000 TWIN FOUNTAINS 25 99 yrs from Dec 19, 2012 Executive Condominium $1,250,000 $1,327,107 $1,451,322 PALM GARDENS 23 99 yrs from Aug 12,1996 Condominium $1,260,000 $1,339,361 $1,438,000 PARC ROSEWOOD 25 99 yrs from Sept 7, 2011 Condominium $1,260,088 $1,260,088 $1,260,088 FORESTVILLE 25 99 yrs from Aug 6, 2012 Executive Condominium $1,275,000 $1,345,533 $1,420,000 SAVANNAH CONDOPARK 18 99 yrs from Nov 29, 2000 Condominium $1,280,000 $1,380,000 $1,480,000 WATERWOODS 19 99 yrs from March 11, 2013 Executive Condominium $1,280,000 $1,425,988 $1,485,000 HERON BAY 19 99 yrs from June 4, 2012 Executive Condominium $1,300,000 $1,394,333 $1,491,000 PARC OLYMPIA 17 99 yrs from Jan 25, 2012 Condominium $1,300,000 $1,356,000 $1,390,000 THE MAYFAIR 22 99 yrs from Dec 4, 1996 Condominium $1,300,000 $1,335,444 $1,370,888 SEA HORIZON 18 99 yrs from Feb 25, 2013 Executive Condominium $1,318,888 $1,425,378 $1,490,000 WESTWOOD RESIDENCES 22 99 yrs from April 14, 2014 Executive Condominium $1,320,000 $1,397,667 $1,450,000 LAKE LIFE 22 99 yrs from Oct 30, 2013 Executive Condominium $1,350,000 $1,432,942 $1,490,000 NV RESIDENCES 18 99 yrs from Jan 7, 2008 Condominium $1,350,000 $1,409,629 $1,500,000 THE QUINTET 23 99 yrs from Jan 22, 2003 Executive Condominium $1,350,888 $1,395,955 $1,450,000 PALM ISLES 17 99 yrs from Sept 14, 2011 Condominium $1,360,000 $1,411,000 $1,469,000 RIVERPARC RESIDENCE 19 99 yrs from Dec 27, 2010 Executive Condominium $1,360,000 $1,445,778 $1,500,000 THE INFLORA 17 99 yrs from May 25, 2012 Condominium $1,360,000 $1,410,000 $1,500,000 WATERBAY 19 99 yrs from July 2, 2012 Executive Condominium $1,367,500 $1,407,097 $1,438,000 BELLEWATERS 19 99 yrs from Aug 28, 2013 Executive Condominium $1,370,000 $1,414,000 $1,440,000 THE TOPIARY 28 99 yrs from July 3, 2012 Executive Condominium $1,380,000 $1,431,341 $1,496,888 1 CANBERRA 27 99 yrs from Jan 30, 2012 Executive Condominium $1,393,000 $1,416,500 $1,440,000 ORCHID PARK CONDOMINIUM 27 99 yrs from Sept 1, 1991 Condominium $1,395,000 $1,442,500 $1,490,000 ARC AT TAMPINES 18 99 yrs from Feb 22, 2011 Executive Condominium $1,400,000 $1,400,000 $1,400,000 BELYSA 18 99 yrs from Jan 24, 2011 Executive Condominium $1,400,000 $1,450,000 $1,500,000 MI CASA 23 99 yrs from Aug 25, 2008 Condominium $1,400,000 $1,400,000 $1,400,000 THE CRITERION 27 99 yrs from Aug 25, 2014 Executive Condominium $1,400,000 $1,400,000 $1,400,000 SKIES MILTONIA 27 99 yrs from Feb 20, 2012 Condominium $1,413,000 $1,426,000 $1,445,000 PARK GREEN 19 99 yrs from Aug 17, 2001 Executive Condominium $1,420,000 $1,420,000 $1,420,000 RIO VISTA 19 99 yrs from Jan 2, 2001 Condominium $1,425,000 $1,458,333 $1,500,000 OASIS @ ELIAS 18 99 yrs from March 17, 2008 Condominium $1,430,000 $1,446,667 $1,460,000 RIVER ISLES 19 99 yrs from Feb 6, 2012 Condominium $1,430,000 $1,443,629 $1,470,000 THE VALES 19 99 yrs from May 19, 2014 Executive Condominium $1,430,000 $1,474,500 $1,500,000 THE WARREN 23 99 yrs from June 21, 2001 Condominium $1,430,000 $1,449,722 $1,470,000 PARC OASIS 22 99 yrs from Dec 1, 1991 Condominium $1,435,000 $1,435,000 $1,435,000 YEWTEE RESIDENCES 23 99 yrs from Jan 3, 2006 Apartment $1,440,000 $1,450,000 $1,460,000 TWIN WATERFALLS 19 99 yrs from Oct 5, 2011 Executive Condominium $1,450,000 $1,450,000 $1,450,000 FLO RESIDENCE 19 99 yrs from Dec 5, 2011 Condominium $1,460,000 $1,460,000 $1,460,000 RIVERSOUND RESIDENCE 19 99 yrs from Aug 26, 2011 Condominium $1,460,000 $1,486,667 $1,500,000 THE RAINFOREST 23 99 yrs from June 28, 2011 Executive Condominium $1,460,000 $1,460,000 $1,460,000

Source: URA. Transactions taken from January 2022 to June 2023. Transactions accounted for only include that went below $1.5 million. There could be units above $1.5 million for these developments.

1. Compass Heights

Specifications Details Location 9 Sengkang Square (District 19) Developer Nasidon Investments Pte. Ltd. Lease 99-years TOP 2002 Number of units 536

It's a surprise to see Compass Heights on the list, as we would expect this well-regarded, integrated project to be much pricier.

Compass Heights is linked to Compass One mall, as well as Sengkang MRT (NEL). Although the development is coming to 20 years, the mall was revamped in 2016, and is still a relevant retail presence.

The neighbourhood library is in the mall, as well as a Guardian, Cold Storage, and a food court.

Compass Heights also benefits from recent developments in Punggol: Waterway Point, next to Punggol MRT station, is just one stop away from Sengkang MRT. This gives Compass Heights residents access to another major retail and recreation hub.

Also, just another stop away on the opposite direct is Buangkok MRT, which gives you access to the upcoming Sengkang Grand Mall. At 160,000 sq ft of retail space, that is quite a decent-sized mall as well.

Compass Heights has also seen solid appreciation over the years. Back in December 2022, for example, a 2,314 sq ft unit here transacted at a profit of around $1.04 million.

In April this year, a 1,292 sq ft unit transacted at a profit of $360,000, with a holding period of just over two years (735 days).

Compass Heights is ageing a bit and doesn't have the lustre of newer integrated projects; but at the current price point and convenience, it definitely still makes a lot of sense for those with a budget.

2. Palm Gardens

Specifications Details Location Hong San Walk (District 23) Developer Keppel Land Lease 99-years TOP 2000 Number of units 694

Palm Gardens is one of those projects that's much more convenient than it appears on Google maps.

Taking reference from the side gate of Palm Gardens, it is about a 12-minute walk to Choa Chu Kang MRT (NSL) station. This will be an interchange with the Jurong Region line in the future, although you could possibly walk to Choa Chu Kang West station in a shorter time by cutting through the HDB blocks.

Keat Hong LRT is also just a short stroll past the McDonald's at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, as another way to get to Choa Chu Kang MRT, where you'll also find Lot One; this is a major mall servicing the Choa Chu Kang area, and broadly the neighbourhood's hub.

Besides, there's also the newly launched Safra Choa Chu Kang, with a five-storey clubhouse that holds sheltered facilities such as a futsal court and a swimming pool.

Alternatively, take the LRT three stops to Bukit Panjang MRT, where you'll find Hillion Mall, as well as get access to the Downtown Line.

There's a well-developed HDB enclave across Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, with the usual minimarts, childcare centres, coffee shops, etc. Alternatively, walk along Avenue 1 until Block 253 Market and Food Centre, and you can take a turn toward Keat Hong Shopping Centre. This is an HDB-run mall, which has most day-to-day amenities and groceries.

These are all about a five-minute walk from Palm Gardens, making the condo a very convenient place to live.

The only downside is that the area's quite heavily built up, given the large HDB enclave nearby. But if you're not demanding low-density or greenery views, this is certainly a viable alternative to look at in the Choa Chu Kang area.

3. The Warren

Specifications Details Location 37 Choa Chu Kang Loop (District 23) Developer MCL Land Lease 99-years TOP 2004 Number of units 699

Another Choa Chu Kang condo to make our list, The Warren is one of the most accessible projects in the area (besides Northvale). It's within a super close walk of Choa Chu Kang MRT (NSL, JSL), as it is practically right beside it.

The MRT station is next to Lot One, so residents have easy access to almost any sort of retail they need. The area around Lot One is also broadly the hub of the neighbourhood, so you can find anything from preschool services to eateries in the vicinity as well.

And like Palm Gardens, you have even quicker access to the new Safra Choa Chu Kang, which would be appealing to sporting enthusiasts.

Just across the road from Choa Chu Kang Way, there's a sizeable HDB enclave; this area has the usual amenities like minimarts, tailors, and a coffee shop at Block 429. It's quite nice to have a choice between affordable coffee shops, and higher-end eateries in Lot One.

For those who happen to be members of Warren Golf and Country Club, note that the club is just a six-minute drive from this project.

That said, being so close to the hub of Choa Chu Kang does mean there's a bit more noise and congestion. From word on the ground, we've heard some complaints of food delivery drivers constantly crowding the roads of Choa Chu Kang Loop. We suppose it's inevitable, given the number of eateries here as well as Lot One.

4. YewTee Residences

Specifications Details Location 23 Choa Chu Kang North 6 (District 23) Developer Choice Homes Alpha Pte. Ltd. Lease 99-years TOP 2008 Number of units 139

YewTee Residences is an integrated development, with a commercial component (Yew Tee Point) and a direct connection to Yew Tee MRT (NSL).

We've heard good things about the tenant mix of the attached mall. It includes a Watsons, a Unity pharmacy, an NTUC FairPrice, and a POSB branch office. There's also the usual slew of eateries, like fast-food outlets and a CBTL. It's not the biggest mall, but it's kept practical.

Just across the road is an HDB enclave with minimarts, coffee shops, and the usual amenities. Yew Tee Park is also nearby — less than a five minute walk — so there's sufficient green space for children to run around.

As an added bonus, Yew Tee is just one train stop from Choa Chu Kang, so you could consider Lot One Mall to be accessible to residents as well.

Getting a unit here may be tough though, due to the low unit count (139 units only). It's also best for those who don't mind living with a mall so close by — the HDB dwellers nearby can mean quite a crowd, especially on weekends.

Nevertheless, if you are okay with the overall location this is a price point that is hard to ignore for its immediate convenience and size.

5. Riversound Residence

Specifications Details Location 5 Sengkang East Avenue (District 19) Developer Qingjian Realty Lease 99-years TOP 2015 Number of units 590

Riversound Residence isn't actually too far from an MRT station (as long as you don't walk). Kangkar LRT is about seven minutes away, and connects to Sengkang MRT (NEL) in two stops. Here you'll find Compass One Mall, and it's one MRT stop away from Punggol Waterway Point.

For more immediate access to amenities, there's Rivervale Plaza, which is around a nine-minute walk. There are two food courts here (a Kopitiam and a Koufu), as well as a Unity pharmacy.

A particular quirk of Riversound is that it's the only fully private condo, with the three neighbouring projects (Austville, Park Green, and Rivervale) all being ECs. This can be a positive way to distinguish it from the neighbours, as some buyers are convinced that fully private condos have better finishing or are better spaced out.

While there are many developments close by, Riversound Residence is the closest to the riverfront (the Serangoon River); so residents have got the least impeded view compared to the nearby ECs.

That said, like its fellow river side condos (Kingsford Waterbay, Rio Vista, Riverfront Residences, Evergreen Park), the current green forest view on the opposite side of the Sungei Serangoon will not be around forever as these are earmarked to be a light industrial area as part of the URA Masterplan.

At the very least, the green area outside the Sungei Serangoon Park Connector will remain.

This is a very well-priced family condo, given that a waterside/greenery view usually means paying much more. However, it may not appeal to those who dislike using the LRT as a connector, or to those who with an eye toward renting it out (the nearby ECs provide competition, and tenants rarely care if a condo is EC or fully private).

ALSO READ: 21 most profitable boutique condos in Singapore and where to find them

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.