50 new launch condominiums with balance units remaining in September

New launch condo units are still moving fast, despite the increasingly higher prices. If you’ve been keeping a close watch over the numbers, it is quite shocking to see how quickly the units have moved. There were a few condos that you might think were in a little bit of a sticky situation at the beginning of 2022, but today they’re close to selling out.

As you might expect, the surge of HDB upgraders has also seen larger three and four-bedder units quickly get bought out; although for singles and the more investment-minded, some projects still show a good number of shoebox/one-bedder units remaining (especially in the CCR). If you want to have an overall view of the remaining supply, here are the ones to look out for at the moment (as of early September 2022).

Here are the new launch condos with remaining units as of Sept 12, 2022 separated by region:

New remaining units (West region)

Launch Date District Condo Total units Total Sold Balance Units 2BR 2+S 3BR 4BR 5BR PH Strata Aug 31, 2019 5 Parc Clematis 1,468 1,445 23 2 16 1 4 Sept 29, 2018 21 Mayfair Gardens 215 214 1 1 April 6, 2019 21 Mayfair Modern 171 169 1 1 Aug 8, 2020 21 Forett @ Bukit Timah 633 611 22 10 5 1 Dec 5, 2020 21 Ki Residences 660 640 20 20

New launch remaining units. Correct as of Sept 12, 2022

Many of the previous projects here like Midwood, Dairy Farm Residences, Normanton Park, Kent Ridge Hill Residences, Clavon, Verdale, and Mont Botanik are now sold out. There are only three projects left with any significant number of balance units: Parc Clematis, Forett @ Bukit Timah, and Ki Residences.

1. Parc Clematis

Location: 8F Jalan Lempeng (District 5)

Developer: Sing-Haiyi Gold Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2023

Number of units: 1,468

Parc Clematis has been on the market since 2019, and is finally on the verge of clearing out its massive inventory. There are only two four-bedders left, but still 16 5-bedder units.

Price would be the reason: the larger 1,711 sq. ft. units have been transacting at just over $3 million, frankly beyond the budget of most HDB upgraders. In addition, buyers who can afford such a high quantum may prefer a more exclusive or private development, than one with 1,468 units! As such, we’re not surprised that these are the last few units to go.

For those who want strata-titled houses (landed), there are four still available at Parc Clematis.

The main draw of Parc Clematis are the extensive facilities and land size, both characteristic of mega-developments. There are some 400,000+ sq. ft. of common facilities, divided over three different zones with varied themes.

Parc Clematis is also just a seven-minute drive to Clementi Mall, and about a four-minute drive to NUS. It’s also obviously getting more attractive as we inch closer to the completion of this mega-development in 2023.

2. Forett @ Bukit Timah

Location: 32A Toh Tuck Road (District 21)

Developer: Qingjian Perennial Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2024

Number of units: 633

The units left at Forett @ Bukit Timah are mainly two-bedders, which range from 570 to 732 sq. ft. A little too small for family units, so we don’t see HDB upgraders showing much interest; but lifelong singles or young couples may be interested.

As we mentioned in a recent piece too, the two-bedders here have quite an unconventional layout – but one that works quite well. Instead of the usual kitchen by the entryway, this one is located between the master bedroom and the living.

As such, this allows for a rare enclosed kitchen, as well as one that comes with windows for ventilation! It’s a seemingly minor point that many first-time homeowners tend to overlook, but if you do cook a lot can make a world of difference!

We note that the two-bedders can transact for under $1.7 million. While that’s not the cheapest two-bedder by a long shot, bear in mind this is for a freehold, Bukit Timah-area property; in that context, it might be considered decent value in today’s low supply market.

Forett is only around a four-minute drive to the Beauty World area, and those who missed out on projects like The Linq @ Beauty World may want to give it a second look.

If you’re not a firm believer in freehold status though (e.g., you want a higher rental yield from leasehold projects), the two-bedders here may be of less interest.

3. Ki Residences

Location: 2 Brookvale Drive (District 21)

Developer: Hoi Hup and Sunway

Lease: 999-years

TOP: 2024

Number of units: 660

Only three-bedders are left at Ki Residences. At 861 to 960 sq. ft., these are a bit smaller than a 4-room flat, but still viable for some families. These units have transacted at around $1.9 million; a bit of a reach for HDB upgraders, but fair for a District 21 condo that’s effectively freehold (999-years). The problem is also at this more compact sizing for 3-bedders, it becomes a bit less useful to families as some do not have a yard or utility.

The area around Sunset Way is mostly low-density, with a lot of landed housing. This provides a high degree of privacy, and some good unblocked views. Sunset Way itself has also become something of a foodie haven; so this is a good overall environment for family units.

What you do need to beware of is the lack of accessibility – there’s no MRT station nearby, so this is a condo for those who drive. There’s been speculation that an MRT station on the CRL will be located near Maju Camp given its proximity to Ngee Ann Poly and SUSS.

New Remaining Units (Central Region)