$540k for a 2-room HDB flat? First resale deal emerges at Queenstown Sers block

A two-room HDB flat selling for more than half a million dollars may have sounded unimaginable just a few years ago.

Yet in Queenstown, where newer flats have become increasingly sought after, such transactions are becoming less surprising.

In early June 2026, the first-ever resale transaction for a two-room flat was recorded at the new Sers block within Forfar Heights.

While the selling price falls short of the current national record for the flat type, it still places the unit among the most expensive two-room resale flats in Singapore.

First 2-room resale flat in Forfar Heights fetches S$540K

The unit, located at Block 53 Strathmore Avenue on a low floor between the fourth and sixth storeys, was sold for $540,000.

With a floor area of 506 sqft, the transaction translates to approximately S$1,067 psf.

The flat's lease commenced in 2020, leaving it with an estimated 93 years and 7 months of remaining lease.

Compared to many older resale flats in Queenstown, the long lease is likely to have been a key draw for buyers seeking a more future-proof option.

Block 53 forms part of the newer SERS replacement development at Forfar Heights.

The block contains just 42 units of 2-room flats, alongside 123 units of three-room flats and 82 units of four-room flats.

While resale transactions for the larger unit types have become increasingly common, this latest deal highlights just how rarely the two-room units come onto the resale market.

The scarcity extends beyond Forfar Heights itself.

At the time of writing, there are a few units of Queenstown two-room flats listed on 99.co, with prices ranging from around $300,000 to over $700,000.

Past resale transactions for 2-room flats in Queenstown

Across Queenstown, only nine two-room resale flats were transacted in the past six months.

Most of the newer units changed hands within the $500,000 to $600,000 range, placing the $540,000 sale comfortably within prevailing market norms.

In fact, the transaction appears broadly in line with comparable resale flats in the area and may even be slightly lower than some recently completed counterparts.

Based on surrounding transactions, it is unlikely that the buyer paid a significant amount of Cash Over Valuation (COV), although detailed valuation records are not publicly available.

The subject unit's lower-floor position may have also influenced its pricing.

Facing a busier road corridor, lower-floor homes at Forfar Heights can experience more traffic noise than higher-floor units.

As a result, higher-floor flats within the development are likely to command a more noticeable premium.

Upon entering the flat, residents are greeted by a short foyer rather than stepping directly into the living area.

This creates a greater sense of privacy while providing a more structured transition into the home.

A household shelter is conveniently located near the entrance, offering valuable storage space that can help keep the main living areas uncluttered.

Given the compact nature of two-room flats, this additional storage feature can make a meaningful difference in day-to-day living.

The dining space sits beside the living room, creating an efficient open-plan layout that maximises usable floor area.

The configuration allows residents to move seamlessly between the kitchen, dining, and living spaces while maintaining a comfortable sense of openness.

Overall, the layout reflects the practicality that has made two-room flats increasingly popular among singles, couples, and retirees looking to rightsize.

Despite its compact footprint, the unit offers a functional living environment that balances privacy, storage, and day-to-day convenience.

Minutes away from Singapore's most expensive 2-room flat

The S$540,000 resale transaction at Forfar Heights may seem remarkable, but it is far from the highest price achieved by a two-room flat in Queenstown.

Just a few months earlier, in February 2026, a two-room resale flat at Block 95 Dawson Road within SkyParc @ Dawson changed hands for an eye-watering $695,000.

The deal officially set a new national record for the most expensive two-room HDB resale flat ever sold in Singapore.

What makes the comparison particularly interesting is how close the two developments are. SkyParc @ Dawson and Forfar Heights sit less than a 10-minute walk apart and share many of the same amenities, transport connections, and lifestyle offerings within Queenstown.

In fact, some buyers may even view Forfar Heights as the more convenient location due to its closer proximity to Queenstown MRT station and surrounding amenities.

Prior to the record-breaking Dawson transaction, Singapore's most expensive two-room resale flat was a unit at Ghim Moh Valley that sold for $585,000 in August 2023.

That record stood for almost three years before being surpassed by a substantial margin.

While the $540,000 transaction at Forfar Heights falls well below these headline-grabbing figures, it still ranks among the highest-priced two-room HDB resale flats in Singapore.

Up to early June 2026, fewer than 20 resale two-room flats nationwide had crossed the $540,000 mark.

Newer HDB flats in the Dawson precinct

Notably, most of these high-value transactions were concentrated within Queenstown, particularly in the Dawson precinct.

This highlights the strong demand for newer flats in mature central locations where supply remains limited.

The Dawson area has become one of Singapore's most closely watched HDB precincts in recent years.

Developed largely as replacement housing under the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers), projects such as SkyParc @ Dawson, SkyOasis @ Dawson, SkyResidences @ Dawson, Dawson Vista, and Forfar Heights have reached their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) over the past few years.

As these flats enter the resale market, buyers have shown a willingness to pay a premium for what are effectively some of the newest HDB homes available in Queenstown.

About Forfar Heights: An older estate with a brand-new Sers block

Although many buyers associate Forfar Heights with its newest tower, the estate itself is not a new development.

The original Forfar Heights comprises five residential blocks that commenced their leases in 2006.

The estate expanded following the relocation of residents affected by the Tanglin Halt and Commonwealth Sers exercises.

A new 43-storey residential block was added to the existing estate, introducing 247 units across two-room, three-room and four-room flat types.

Despite sharing the same development name, the new block differs significantly from the older Forfar Heights buildings.

Beyond the shared multi-storey car park, the newer tower functions almost as a standalone development with its own identity and facilities.

The block comes with a dedicated two-storey commercial podium, rooftop garden, sky garden and a range of communal spaces that are rarely seen within a single residential tower.

Its contemporary design and distinctive green-and-white façade also set it apart visually from the older blocks surrounding it.

Had it not been integrated into the existing estate, the development could easily have been launched under an entirely separate project name.

Resale deals at Forfar Heights hit record S$1,334 psf

Although the recent S$540,000 transaction marks the first resale of a two-room unit in the block, the newer Forfar Heights tower has already established a strong resale track record through its three-room and four-room flats.

Several transactions took place even before the project reached MOP in 2025, reflecting special provisions under Sers regulations that allow certain owners to sell earlier under specific circumstances.

The current psf record for the block stands at $1,334 psf, achieved by a 667 sqft three-room flat that sold for $890,000 in January 2026.

The four-room segment has also produced impressive results. The highest recorded resale price so far is $1.195 million, achieved in August 2025.

Based on its 936 sqft floor area, the deal worked out to approximately S$1,276 psf.

Both of these units are located on higher floors, suggesting that the recent S$540,000 transaction may have been higher had the 2-room flat not been situated on a lower floor. This highlights the premium that buyers continue to place on higher-floor units, even within the same development.

Forfar Heights price trend

So far in 2026, resale transactions within the newer tower have averaged around $1,171 psf.

This is approximately 11 per cent higher than the overall average for Forfar Heights, which stands at around $1,052 psf.

The premium becomes even more apparent when compared against the wider Queenstown resale market.

Based on recent transactions, the new Sers block at Forfar Heights commands prices that are roughly 28 per cent higher than the area's overall average, underscoring the market's appetite for newer flats in mature estates.

Forfar Heights (Sers block) location review

Part of the reason why the newer Forfar Heights block commands a premium over many resale flats in Queenstown comes down to its location.

Although buyers often compare the development with the newer Dawson projects such as SkyParc @ Dawson and SkyVille @ Dawson, Forfar Heights occupies a slightly different position within the estate.

While it sits just outside the main Dawson cluster, it arguably enjoys a more convenient location for daily needs.

For nature lovers and active residents, the project offers excellent access to outdoor recreational spaces.

The Alexandra Canal Park Connector is only a one- to two-minute walk away, providing a pleasant route for jogging, cycling, or evening strolls.

The path winds through established residential enclaves and connects seamlessly to other parts of Queenstown.

The Rail Corridor is also within easy reach.

Residents can access it via a short walk through Mei Chin Road, making it convenient for those who enjoy longer walks and weekend outdoor activities.

Daily conveniences are another key strength. The development sits around a 10-minute walk from IKEA Alexandra, Anchorpoint Shopping Centre and Queensway Shopping Centre.

Compared to several of the newer Dawson HDB projects, residents here may find themselves closer to major retail amenities.

For groceries and everyday necessities, Dawson Place is only a three- to four-minute walk away.

The neighbourhood mall houses a 24-hour NTUC FairPrice, providing residents with convenient access to essentials at any time of the day.

Numerous school options

Families with school-going children may also appreciate the educational options nearby. Within a 1km radius are:

Gan Eng Seng Primary School

Queenstown Primary School

Expanding the search radius to between 1km and 2km brings several additional schools into consideration:

Alexandra Primary School

Blangah Rise Primary School

New Town Primary School

Potential drawbacks

Of course, the location is not without its trade-offs.

Units facing southwards are directly exposed to a major four-way junction, while some stacks also face the East-West MRT line.

As a result, residents in these units may experience higher levels of traffic and train noise, particularly during peak commuting hours.

The development's commercial block can also be a double-edged sword.

While it adds convenience, units located closer to the retail component may experience greater pedestrian activity and ambient noise throughout the day.

The best connectivity among Queenstown's newer HDB projects?

One area where the new Forfar Heights block arguably stands out is public transport connectivity.

The development is located just a four- to five-minute sheltered walk from Queenstown MRT station.

Residents can cut directly through the estate, making the journey both quick and comfortable regardless of the weather.

This gives Forfar Heights a noticeable advantage over many of the newer Dawson projects.

While developments such as SkyParc @ Dawson, SkyTerrace @ Dawson and even SkyVille @ Dawson also enjoy good connectivity, none are quite as close to an MRT station as Forfar Heights.

Bus connectivity is equally convenient.

The nearest bus stops along Commonwealth Avenue are accessible via fully sheltered walkways that connect directly to the development and commercial block.

Taken together, the combination of MRT access, bus connectivity, nearby retail amenities and proximity to recreational spaces helps explain why buyers continue to pay a premium for homes in the newer Forfar Heights tower.

Among the newer generation of HDB developments in Queenstown, it has a strong case for being one of the most conveniently located projects in the area.

[[nid:730259]]

This article was first published in 99.co.