6 best travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage in Singapore (2024)

After the pandemic, Covid-19 might be the last thing on your mind…but it could be the first thing to ruin your trip. Whether you end up quarantined overseas or have to cancel the trip entirely, there are plenty of ways Covid-19 could make a trip go awry. And that's before you consider things like lost luggage, flight delays, getting pickpocketed, and more.

Good news — there's an easy way out. Before you jet off to your dream travel destination, don't forget to purchase travel insurance. Covering you for your potential travel disruptions, travel insurance is the next most important thing besides your flight ticket!

Most insurance providers have added Covid-19 coverage to their travel insurance plans, but to varying extents. Some offer far better coverage than others. Find out how to choose, what to look out for, and the cheapest travel insurance you can buy with our comparison of the best travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage in Singapore and their ongoing promotions.

1. Best travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage

With the sheer number of travel insurance providers out there, it can be a wee bit overwhelming to compare everything against everything else. We know that pain, because that's exactly what we've just done. Wipe away those tears of exasperation, because we've done the legwork for you and picked out the top 6 travel insurance plans in Singapore:

Best travel insurance Premiums (for a 7-day trip to Asean destination) Covid-19 Coverage FWD Travel Insurance $32 – $56 (Promo: $24 – $42 with 25per cent off) Add $12+ Starr TraveLead Comprehensive $41 – $64 (Promo: $24 – $38 with 40per cent off) Included Bubblegum Travel Insurance $42 (Promo: $38 with 10per cent off) Included Singlife Travel Insurance $44 – $86 (Promo: $33 – $65 with 25per cent off) Included MSIG Travel Insurance $62 – $116 (Promo: $37 – $70 with 40per cent off) Included Tiq Travel Insurance (by Etiqa) $39 – $72 (Promo:$21 – $40 with 40per cent off) Add $18+

Why are these the top 6? We've compared them based on affordability, Covid-19 cover inclusion, high emergency medical coverage, and high trip cancellation coverage. If you're an adventure seeker, refer to this article for all the best travel insurance for extreme sports and outdoor adventure instead.

If you're ready to dive into the deets, we've compared the most popular travel insurance plans with Covid-19 coverage in Singapore. So if you're looking for a specific type of coverage for your travel needs, e.g. high trip cancellation coverage, this is a better summary table for you to work with:

Travel insurance Premium (for 7-day trip to Asean destination) Regular coverage limits Covid-19 coverage limits Bubblegum Travel Insurance $42 – Overseas medical expenses: $150,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 – Trip cancellation or disruption: $600 – Overseas medical expenses: $65,000 FWD Travel Insurance $32 – $56 (Add $11-22 for Covid-19 coverage) – Overseas medical expenses: $200,000 – $1,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $7,500 – $15,000 – Trip cancellation or disruption: $5,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $50/day up to 14 days – Medical expenses (Singapore or overseas): $200,000 Starr Travel Insurance $41 – $64 – Overseas medical expenses: $200,000 – $1,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 – $15,000 – Trip cancellation or disruption: $250 – $500 (only Silver and Gold plans) – Overseas medical expenses: $15,000 – $65,000 Income Travel Insurance $68 – $109 – Overseas medical expenses: $300,000 – $1,000,000 – Travel cancellation: $5,000 to $15,000 – Travel cancellation: $5,000 – $15,000 – Overseas medical expenses: $300,000 – $350,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $100/day (max. $1,400) AIG Travel Insurance (AIG Travel Guard Direct) $48 – $125 – Overseas medical expenses: $100,000 – $2,500,000 – Travel cancellation: $5,000 to $15,000 – Travel cancellation: $2,500 – $7,500 – Overseas medical expenses: $50,000 – $250,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $50 – $100 per day, up to 14 days MSIG Travel Insurance $62 – $116 – Overseas medical expenses: $250,000–$1,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $15,000 – Travel cancellation: $3,000 – $5,000 – Overseas medical expenses: $75,000 – $250,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $50/day (max. $700) to $100/day (max $1,400) Singlife Travel Insurance $44 – $86 – Overseas medical expenses: $250,000 – Unlimited – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $20,000 – Travel cancellation: $500 – $2,000 – Overseas medical expenses: $50,000 – $200,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $50/day (max. $1,000) to $100/day (max. $2,000) DBS Chubb Travel Insurance $75 – $122 – Overseas medical expenses: $300,000 to $1,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $15,000 – Travel cancellation: $2,500 – $7,500 – Overseas medical expenses: $50,000 – $200,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $100/day (max. $700 – $1,400) Great Eastern Travel Insurance (TravelSmart Premier) $70 – $81 – Overseas medical expenses: $300,000 to $500,000 – Trip cancellation: $10,000 to $15,000 – Travel cancellation: $3,000 – $5,000 – Overseas medical expenses: $50,000 – $150,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $50 – $100/day (up to 14 days) Sompo Travel Insurance $64 – $83 – Overseas medical expenses: $200,000 – $400,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 – $10,000 – Travel cancellation: $2,000–$4,000 – Overseas medical expenses: $100,000 – $200,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $50/day (max. $700) – $100/day (max. $1400) AIA Travel Insurance Enquire with an AIA Appointed Representative – Overseas medical expenses: $200,000 – $2,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 – $15,000 – Travel cancellation: $1,500–$4,000 – Overseas medical expenses: $80,000 – $150,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $50 – $100/day (up to 14 days) Etiqa Travel Insurance $39 – $72 (Add $18 – $40 for Covid-19 coverage) – Overseas medical expenses: $200,000 – $1,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $10,000 – Travel cancellation: $3,000–$5,000 – Overseas medical expenses: $100,000 – $300,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $100/day (max. $500 – $1,500) Tokio Marine Travel Insurance $78 – $101 – Travel cancellation: $5,000 to $10,000 – Overseas medical expenses: $300,000 – $500,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $50/day (max. $350 – $750) AMEX Travel Insurance $40 – $63 – Overseas medical expenses: $500,000 – $2,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $20,000 – Travel cancellation: $2,500 – $10,000 – Overseas medical expenses: $150,000 – $200,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $50/day (up to 7-14 days) UOB Travel Insurance $46 – $76 – Overseas medical expenses: $200,000 – $750,000 – Trip cancellation: $3,000 to $7,500 – Travel cancellation: $1,500–$5,000 – Overseas medical expenses: $100,000 – $200,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $50/day (max. $700) – $100/day (max. $1,400) OCBC Travel Insurance (by Great Eastern) $54 – $103 (Covid-19 coverage not included in the Starter Plan) – Overseas medical expenses: $300,000 – $700,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $15,000 – Travel cancellation: $3,000 to $5,000 – Overseas medical expenses: $50,000 – $150,000 – Overseas quarantine allowance: $50/day (max. $700) – $100/day (max. $1,400)

Note: All travel insurance options above are before promotional discounts are applied. Unless otherwise stated, all include Covid-19 coverage.

2. Bubblegum Travel Insurance

Bubblegum Travel Insurance is a great option if you're looking for fuss-free, essential coverage at affordable rates. Bubblegum's travel insurance model is simple, offering just one travel insurance plan. Here are its pricing and coverage benefits:

Bubblegum Travel Insurance Prices/coverage Price (Asean) $42/week ($38/week with 10per cent discount promo) Price (Asia, Australia, New Zealand) $45/week ($40/week with 10per cent discount promo) Price (Worldwide) $53/week ($47/week with 10per cent discount promo) Overseas medical expenses $150,000 Emergency medical evacuation Unlimited Travel or baggage delay $400 ($100 per 6 hours) Trip cancellation or curtailment $5,000 Hospital cash allowance $1,400 ($100 per day) Covid-19 medical expenses $65,000 Covid-19 trip curtailment or cancellation $600

If fuss-free, essential travel insurance is your top priority, we think Bubblegum is a great option for you. Their travel insurance is all-inclusive with coverage for travel cancellation, travel delay and Covid-19 at no additional cost.

And if you're a thrill-seeker looking at adventurous activities, Bubblegum Travel Insurance will also cover you for hot air ballooning, scuba diving and skiing, with no restriction on height or depth.

Bubblegum travel insurance promotion

Bubblegum is currently offering a 10 per cent discount on all their travel insurance plans. That means you can cover a seven-day trip to Asean with just $38 — about $5+ a day!

Truth is, the discount is even greater when you consider the fact that Bubblegum will also give you cashback when you purchase Bubblegum travel insurance:

Get $15 Cash via PayNow when you buy a Bubblegum Travel Insurance plan with a premium of $80 to $119.99

Get $25 Cash via PayNow when you buy a Bubblegum Travel Insurance plan with a premium of $120 and above

No matter how much your premium is, you’ll also receive an Eskimo Global 1GB eSIM worth US$7 — again, no minimum premium required.

3. FWD Travel Insurance

FWD travel insurance offers some of the cheapest travel insurance plans in Singapore, so this is a budget-friendly option which still offers you great value for every dollar.

Here's a quick run-through of the price and benefits offered by FWD travel insurance plans:

FWD Travel Insurance prices/coverage Premium Business First Price (Asean) $32/week $43/week $56/week Price (Asia) $34/week $53/week $67/week Price (Worldwide) $55/week $75/week $102/week Medical expenses (overseas) $200,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Emergency medical evacuation Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Travel delay $300 ($100/6 hours) $500 ($100/6 hours) $1,000 ($100/6 hours) Trip cancellation $7,500 $10,000 $15,000 COVID -19 medical expenses (Post-trip) $200,000 $200,000 $200,000 COVID -19 overseas hospital cash ($100/day) $1,400 $1,400 $1,400 COVID -19 overseas quarantine allowance ($50/day) $700 $700 $700 COVID -19 trip cancellation $5,000 $5,000 $5,000

When you're purchasing FWD travel insurance, the Covid-19 benefits are an add-on. The price of the Covid-19 add-on costs between $11 to $22 depending on the part of the world you're travelling to. If you choose to add it on, it'll give you comprehensive coverage of the following:

Trip disruption

Trip cancellation

Overseas hospital cash

Hospital cash while in Singapore

Medical expenses

Emergency medical evacuation and repatriation

The plan reimburses your travel-related expenses if you are diagnosed with Covid-19 no more than 30 days before your scheduled departure date, or if you have to change your itinerary because of a Covid-19 diagnosis while overseas. You also get to claim medical expenses and a hospital cash benefit if you get hospitalised overseas or for up to 14 days in Singapore upon your return.

On top of that, there's also an automatic policy extension of up to 21 days should you be prevented from travel as per foreign government regulations due to:

You contracting Covid-19; or

You or your travel companion needing to be self-isolated due to being in close contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19

FWD travel insurance promotion

Currently, you can take 25 per cent off the prices for all FWD travel insurance tiers. That brings the rate for a seven-day Asean trip down to $24 to $42, or just $3.43 to $6 a day!

You’ll also walk away with:

The chance to win $188 cash (one winner daily) or a Samsonite Apinex Spinner worth $600 (two winners weekly)

Complimentary Eskimo Global 1GB eSIM worth USD7 with every policy purchased

Promotion valid till Feb 25, 2024.

4. Starr Travel Insurance

Starr's travel insurance is called Starr TraveLead Comprehensive, and they're certainly a leader in terms of how customisable their insurance is.

When signing up, medical coverage (including Covid-19 coverage) is automatically included in all plans, but you can choose whether or not you want to add trip coverage (e.g. document loss, travel delay) and baggage coverage (e.g. baggage delay). Then, you can also easily add riders for Golf Protection, Cruise Vacation, Scuba Diving, and Snow Sports.

Starr TraveLead Comprehensive comes in three tiers: Gold, Silver and Bronze. While all are pretty comprehensive (as the name suggests), we advise you go for at least Silver.

This affords you S$500,000 overseas medical coverage, as well as $30,000 medical coverage for Covid-19 and $250 coverage for Covid-19 related trip curtailments and cancellations. You won't get the Covid-19 trip curtailment/cancellation coverage in the Bronze plan, which only offers $15,000 for Covid-19 medical coverage, so go for Silver or Gold.

Here are the prices and coverage amounts for each tier. Prices are given with trip coverage included in the plan.

Starr Travel Insurance prices/coverage Bronze Silver Gold Price (Asean) $41/week $49/week $64/week Price (Asia) $41/week $53/week $68/week Price (Worldwide) $50/week $71/week $91/week Medical expenses (overseas) $200,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Emergency medical evacuation Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Travel delay $500 ($100/6 hours) $600 ($100/6 hours) $800 ($100/6 hours) Trip cancellation $5,000 $10,000 $15,000 Covid-19 medical expenses (overseas) $15,000 $30,000 $65,000 Covid-19 trip cancellation NA $250 $500

Note: Starr also has a travel insurance called Starr TraveLead Essential, which also comes in Bronze, Silver and Gold tiers. They look very attractive because of their low prices — for example, Starr TraveLead Essential Bronze costs just $20 for a seven-day trip to an Asean destination.

However, unless you're on a really tight budget, I wouldn't recommend these plans. For example, while the Starr TraveLead Essential Bronze plan does cover you for $200,000 worth of overseas medical expenses (which is already the bare minimum), it doesn't cover you at all for trip cancellation and loss/damage of baggage. Neither do the Silver or Gold tier plans.

Starr Travel Insurance promotion

With the ongoing 40 per cent discount promotion on Starr travel insurance, prices are very affordable. Coverage for a week-long Asean trip is just $24+ ($3+ a day), while a trip of the same duration to countries like USA costs $30+ ($4+ a day).

Plus, you’ll stand to gain these gifts when you purchase travel insurance from Starr:

Guaranteed cashback of up to $52 cash via PayNow or 2 AirTags worth up to $90.80

The chance to win $188 cash (one winner daily) or a Samsonite Apinex Spinner worth $600 (two winners weekly)

Complimentary Eskimo Global 1GB eSIM worth US$D7 with every policy purchased

Promotion valid till Feb 25, 2024.

5. MSIG Travel Insurance

MSIG travel insurance is categorised into three plans — Standard, Elite, and Premier. The cheapest, basic plan still offers pretty adequate coverage in medical emergencies and trip cancellations or delays.

Here's a quick run-down of the plan's key benefits:

MSIG Travel Insurance Standard Elite Premier Price (Area A) $62/week $83/week $116/week Price (Area B) $76/week $106/week $147/week Price (Area C) $122/week $155/week $209/week Medical expenses (overseas) $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Emergency medical evacuation $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Travel delay $500 ($100/6 hours) $1,000 ($100/6 hours) $1,500 ($100/6 hours) Trip cancellation $5,000 $10,000 $15,000 Covid-19 medical expenses (overseas) $75,000 $150,000 $250,000 Covid-19 overseas hospital cash – – – Covid-19 overseas quarantine allowance $700 ($50/day) $1,400 ($100/day) $1,400 ($100/day) Covid-19 trip cancellation $3,000 $4,000 $5,000

One more unusual area of coverage that MSIG includes is emergency dental expenses. You get $5,000 to $15,000 in coverage, depending on the travel insurance tier you select.

MSIG's Areas A and B refer, roughly speaking, to Asean and Asia respectively. Here's a more comprehensive list of the countries in each category:

Area A: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam

Area B: Australia, China (excluding Inner Mongolia and Tibet), Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and including countries in Area A

Area C: Worldwide

MSIG Travel Insurance’s Covid-19 coverage is an automatic inclusion to its travel insurance plans and offers the following coverage:

Trip cancellation, postponement, shortening, disruption

Replacement of traveller

Overseas medical expenses

Emergency medical evacuation

Overseas quarantine daily cash allowance

This is quite a decent list of benefits, but do note that daily hospital cash allowance is missing from the list.

MSIG travel insurance promotion

Currently, you can take 40 per cent off all MSIG travel insurance plans with their ongoing promotion. That means your seven-day Asean trip now costs just $37 to $70 to cover compared to $62 to $116.

On top of the 40 per cent discount, you’ll receive lots of goodies with your MSIG travel insurance purchase:

Guaranteed cashback of up to $42 cash via PayNow or two AirTags worth up to $90.80

The chance to win $188 cash (1 winner daily) or a Samsonite Apinex Spinner worth $600 (2 winners weekly)

Complimentary Eskimo Global 1GB eSIM worth US$7 with every policy purchased

Promotion valid till Feb 25, 2024.

6. Singlife Travel Insurance

Singlife travel insurance comes in three tiers — Lite, Plus, and Prestige. The price you pay and the coverage you’ll get increase with each plan.

Here are Singlife travel insurance's key prices and benefits:

Singlife Travel Insurance Lite Plus Prestige Price (Asean) $44/week $62/week $86/week Price (Asia, Australia, New Zealand) $54/week $78/week $109/week Price (Worldwide) $80/week $117/week $171/week Emergency medical expenses / evacuation $250,000 $2,000,000 Unlimited Travel delay $500 ($100/6 hours) $1,000 ($100/6 hours) $2,000 ($100/6 hours) Trip cancellation $5,000 $15,000 $20,000 Covid-19 medical expenses (overseas) $50,000 $100,000 $200,000 Covid-19 overseas hospital cash – – – Covid-19 overseas quarantine allowance – $1,000 ($50/24 hours) $2,000 ($100/24 hours) Covid-19 trip cancellation/postponement $500 $1,500 $2,000

On top of the coverage above, Singlife also covers you for chiropractor and/or chinese physician treatment: $250 ($50 per visit) for Lite, $500 ($75 per visit) for Plus, and $1000 ($100 per visit) for Prestige.

As far as Covid-19 coverage goes, here's a quick run-down:

Overseas medical expenses

Emergency medical evacuation, repatriation

Overseas quarantine allowance

Trip cancellation, postponement, interruption

While Singlife travel insurance's coverage for non-Covid medical expenses, travel delay and trip cancellation is comprehensive, we have to dock some points for the lack of overseas hospital cash allowance and pretty low Covid-19 trip cancellation coverage.

Also, do note that the lowest tier, Lite, doesn't come with certain coverage, such as trip cancellation or postponement for any reason and Covid-19 overseas quarantine allowance.

Singlife travel insurance promotion

It’s a win-win situation — get 25 per cent off your Singlife travel insurance premiums these goodies thrown in:

Guaranteed cashback of up to $20 in cash via PayNow

Complimentary Eskimo Global 1GB eSIM worth US$7 with no minimum premium required

Promotion valid till Feb 29, 2024.

7. Etiqa Travel Insurance

Do you hate making travel insurance claims? I do. That's why when a friend of mine told me that you don't need to make any claim on Etiqa to receive compensation for your flight delay, I was very intrigued.

I've been fortunate — all my recent flights have left on time. But from what I've heard from friends who weren't as lucky on their recent travels, it's true that Etiqa has the most seamless claim process for flight delays. All you need to do is enter your flight details when purchasing your insurance.

Etiqa will monitor your flight and know if your flight is delayed (to count as a delay, it needs to be pushed back at least three consecutive hours). If that happens, they'll transfer money into your Etiqa TiqConnect eWallet — even if you don't submit a claim! You can then encash that sum via PayNow.

On top of this travel delay claim benefit, Etiqa also provides flight check-in reminders and baggage belt collection details via SMS when you land. Now that's what I call service.

Etiqa's travel insurance is called Tiq Travel Insurance and comes in three tiers: Tiq Entry, Tiq Savvy, and Tiq Luxury. Here are their costs and coverage components:

Tiq by Etiqa Travel Insurance Tiq Entry Tiq Savvy Tiq Luxury Price (Asean) $39/week $54/week $72/week Price (Asia, Australia, New Zealand) $43/week $67/week $85/week Price (Worldwide) $65/week $85/week $106/week Overseas medical expenses $200,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Emergency medical evacuation / repatriation of mortal remains (combined limit) $1,000,000 $1,500,000 $1,800,000 Travel delay $300 ($50/3 hours) $300 ($50/3 hours) $500 ($50/3 hours) Trip cancellation $5,000 $5,000 $10,000 Covid-19 medical expenses (overseas) $100,000 $200,000 $300,000 Covid-19 overseas hospital cash – – – Covid-19 overseas quarantine allowance $500 ($100/24 hours) $1,000 ($100/24 hours) $1,500 ($100/24 hours) Covid-19 trip cancellation/postponement $500/$3,000 $1,000/$4,000 $1,500/$5,00

Tiq Entry is sufficient to give you essential coverage for travel disruptions. But if you've just a little more to spend, go for Tiq Savvy. This will more than double your coverage limit for overseas medical expenses from $200,000 to $500,000 for just an additional $5 a week-that's less than $1 a day.

The only disadvantage to Tiq travel insurance is that Covid-19 coverage is not included in the base price and you'll have to pay for their optional Covid-19 Add-On to be covered. Some people might say this is an advantage — it gives you a greater degree of flexibility to decide if you want to have Covid-19 coverage or not, especially as Covid-19 becomes less and less prevalent. However, the fact remains that you need to pay extra for it compared to travel insurance plans where Covid-19 coverage is already included.

Here's how much the Covid-19 Add-On will cost for a seven-day trip:

Tiq by Etiqa Travel Insurance—Covid-19 Add-On Tiq Entry Tiq Savvy Tiq Luxury Price for Covid-19 Add-On (Asean) $18 $27 $40 Price for Covid-19 Add-On (Asia, Australia, New Zealand) $23 $36 $53 Price for Covid-19 Add-On (Worldwide) $33 $45 $63

To be covered for travel disruptions and medical expenses related to Covid-19, you'll need to add the costs above to the base Tiq travel insurance prices.

Etiqa travel insurance promotion

Enjoy 45 per cent off Tiq Single Trip Travel Insurance plans — that means your week-long Asean trip now costs just $21 instead of $39 under Tiq Entry.

Getting annual travel insurance instead? Get $20 cashback and 60 per cent off Covid-19 add-on for Annual Plans!

You can also get a complimentary 1GB eSIM by JetPac when you're the first 1,000 customers to purchase any Tiq Travel Insurance plan.

Promotion valid till Feb 29, 2024.

8. Cheapest travel insurance in Singapore

When I buy travel insurance, I don't really care whether the insurer has 900 years of experience or if the plan comes with extra coverage for Chanel bags. Just give me the cheapest travel insurance plan can liao!

If that sounds like you too, you'll be glad to know we've done the legwork for you. After assessing the most popular travel insurers in Singapore, the honour of cheapest travel insurance in Singapore goes to… FWD travel insurance.

Travel insurance Premium (for 7-day trip to Asean destination) FWD Travel Insurance $32 – $56 (Add on $12 for Covid-19 coverage) Etiqa Travel Insurance $39 – $72 (Add on $18 – $40 for Covid-19 coverage) AMEX Travel Insurance $40 – $63 Starr Travel Insurance $41 – $64 Bubblegum Travel Insurance $42 Singlife Travel Insurance $44 – $86 UOB Travel Insurance $46 – $76 AIG Travel Insurance (AIG Travel Guard Direct) $48 – $125 OCBC Travel Insurance $54 – $103 (Covid-19 coverage not included in the Starter Plan) MSIG Travel Insurance $62 – $116 Sompo Travel Insurance $64 – $83 Income Travel Insurance $68 – $109 Great Eastern Travel Insurance $70 – $81 (Covid-19 coverage for Classic, Elite only) DBS Chubb Travel Insurance $75 – $122 Tokio Marine Travel Insurance $78 – $101

But as the old saying goes, you get what you pay for. Will you regret being a cheapskate and lose out on important coverage if the only number you look at is the price?

In a way, yes. Because FWD travel insurance is only the cheapest option with two caveats.

Firstly, travel insurers have limited-time discounts all the time. This is no secret. It does, however, make it difficult to compare prices when an expensive plan is on 40 per cent off but a cheaper one is on 10 per cent off. That's why for the table above, we compared base prices without discounts.

But when you take into account promotional prices, which plan is the cheapest? There's no need to open a million tabs to compare every travel insurance plan out there. Just use our travel insurance comparison tool with the "Lowest Price" filter on. You're welcome!

The second caveat is this: FWD came out the cheapest when we looked at its price without its Covid-19 add-on. If you're looking for a travel insurance plan that includes coverage for disruptions due to Covid-19 (which you should!), the real winners are Amex travel insurance and Starr travel insurance.

At the end of the day, ask yourself what specific travel insurance coverage you want to have, and assess the travel insurance options to find one that suits your needs.

9. Does travel insurance cover Covid-19?

When the Covid-19 pandemic started, most insurers did not extend their coverage to Covid-19-related mishaps. (Read more here.) The pandemic was quickly considered a "known event", which insurers usually do not offer compensation for. So, if your flight got cancelled because of Covid-19, you'd be out of luck trying to get your insurance claims approved.

Now that practically all travel restrictions are lifted, insurance companies are rushing for a slice of the pie. Since the virus looks like it's here to stay, most insurers are offering coverage that includes specific benefits for Covid-19. Where Covid-19 benefits aren't already included in the policy, insurers offer an optional Covid-19 rider you can pay for to add on to the existing regular coverage.

Read your policy documents carefully to see if Covid-19 is covered, and add it on if you need to.

10. How do I choose the best travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage?

Covid-19 coverage can vary quite a bit from insurer to insurer. When you're shopping for the best insurance policy, there are three things you want to look out for when it comes to choosing the best travel insurance with Covid-19 coverage:

Medical expenses coverage

Overseas hospital cash

Overseas quarantine allowance

Trip cancellation

Do note that the plans still exclude travelling against a travel advisory put in place by the Singapore government or by the local authority at your trip destination. Meaning, if your destination country goes on red alert for Covid-19, visitors are highly likely to come into contact with the virus and your insurance is highly likely to reject any Covid-19 claims. So be sure to check announcements on both ends before you depart.

Another common exclusion is failing to take precautions against Covid-19. This is worded kinda vaguely in those lengthy insurance policies, but could include not following any Covid-19 regulations at your destination or on the plane. So make sure you wear your mask whenever it's required (or even when it's not, if you want to play extra safe) and don't attend any illegal raves.

11. What do I do if I get Covid-19 during or after my travels?

First of all, when booking your trip, you should retain all receipts, tickets and itineraries in case your trip has to be cancelled or altered.

At the first sign of a Covid-19 infection or related travel disruption, you should call your insurer and ask for guidance. Many insurers maintain a 24-hour hotline for travel claims. Save that number before you depart Singapore so that you aren't stuck somewhere without wi-fi or 4G to Google the hotline.

To make a claim, you will usually have to submit your insurer's form with supporting documents by the deadline mentioned in your contract (usually 30 days). Don't wait until you're back in Singapore to check which documents you need.

If you catch Covid-19 while you're in Singapore, you will likely have to submit the results of a PCR Swab Test or Antigen Rapid Test conducted at a clinic or hospital.

It gets a bit more complicated if you're overseas. The insurer will likely require documentation from the hospital as well as a doctor's letter stating that you are unfit to travel and/or recommending treatment.

If you need to be quarantined overseas, you should make sure you have a quarantine order from the government, otherwise you may not be able to claim for quarantine allowance. Remember to ask for this as not all countries automatically issue such documentation.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.