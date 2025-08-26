6 best travel insurance plans in Singapore (August 2025)

On my very first overseas trip without my parents, the airline lost my luggage for almost 24 hours.

I was headed to Madrid, Spain, and had a layover in Zurich, Switzerland. It was there (probably while I was drooling over gourmet Swiss chocolates in the airport) that my luggage somehow got left behind.

It caught up to me the next day, magically appearing at the reception area of my accommodation in Spain. Given the length of time that had elapsed, many people I later recounted this story to asked me, "did you get compensation from your insurance?"

Then 19-year-old me knew enough about the world to get travel insurance, but didn't know enough to realise you need to submit a claim in order to get compensation for delayed luggage. So no — sadly, I didn't get a cent.

But that's just one travel mishap story. All things considered, there are plenty of ways a vacation could go awry. Delayed luggage could end up being completely lost luggage. And that's before we consider flight delays, falling ill overseas, getting pickpocketed, and more.

That's why travel insurance is the next most important thing besides your flight ticket. Find out how to choose a plan, what to look out for, and the cheapest travel insurance you can buy with our comparison of the best travel insurance in Singapore and their ongoing promotions.

Note: All prices and coverage amounts are correct as of time of writing. Check the latest travel insurance premiums and coverage limits before you check out.

1. Best travel insurance in Singapore

With the sheer number of travel insurance providers out there, it can be overwhelming to compare everything against everything else. We know that pain, because that's exactly what we've just done. Wipe away those tears of exasperation — we've done the legwork for you and picked out the top six travel insurance plans in Singapore:

Best travel insurance Premiums (for a 7-day trip to Asean destination) Covid-19 Coverage Zurich travel insurance $25 – $43 (Promo: $23 – $39 with 10per cent off) Included FWD travel insurance $34 – $61 (Promo: $22 – $40 with 35per cent off) From an additional $6+ Singlife travel insurance $44 – $92 (Promo: $31 – $66 with 28per cent off) Included Tiq travel insurance (by Etiqa) $42 – $95 (Promo: $21 – $48 with 50per cent off) From an additional $3+ Starr TraveLead Comprehensive $58 – $91 (Promo: $23 – $45 with 60per cent off) Included MSIG travel insurance $38 – $116 (Promo: $14 – $44 with 62per cent off) Included

Why are these the top six? We've compared them based on affordability, Covid-19 cover inclusion, emergency medical coverage, and trip cancellation coverage. (If you're an adventure seeker, that's more niche — refer to this article for all the best travel insurance for extreme sports and outdoor adventure instead.)

Ready to dive into the deets? We compared the coverage and prices of most popular travel insurance plans in Singapore. So if you're looking for a specific type of coverage for your travel needs, e.g. high trip cancellation coverage, this is a better summary table for you to work with:

Travel insurance Premium (for 7-day trip to Asean destination) Overseas medical coverage Travel inconvenience coverage Zurich travel insurance $25 – $43 $100,000 – $500,00 – Trip cancellation: $2,500 – $7,500 – Baggage loss/damage: $2,000 – $5,000 Bubblegum travel insurance $32 $150,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $3,000 FWD travel insurance $34 – $61 (Add $6 – 12 for Covid-19 coverage) $200,000 – $1,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $7,500 – $15,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $3,000 – $7,500 MSIG travel insurance $38 – $116 $50,000–$1,000,00 – Trip cancellation: Up to $15,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $1,000 – $7,500 AMEX travel insurance (underwritten by Chubb) $40 – $63 $500,000 – $2,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $20,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $3,500 – $8,000 Great Eastern travel insurance (GREAT TravelCare) $40 – $88 $100,000 to $1,000,00 – Trip cancellation: $2,000 to $15,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $2,500 – $8,000 Tiq by Etiqa travel insurance $42 – $95 (Add $3 – $13 for Covid-19 coverage) $200,000 – $1,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 – $10,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $2,000 – $3,000 Singlife travel insurance $44 – $92 $250,000 – Unlimited – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $20,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $3,000 – $8,000 AIG travel insurance (AIG Travel Guard Direct) $48 – $125 $100,000 – $2,500,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $15,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $3,000 – $10,000 Chubb travel insurance $51 – $120 $250,000 to $2,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $3,000 to $20,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $3,500 – $8,000 UOB Travel Insurance (InsureTravel) $54 – $97 $150,000 – $1,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $3,000 to $15,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $1,000 – $7,500 OCBC travel insurance (by Great Eastern) $54 – $103 (Starter Plan doesn’t include coverage for Covid-19) $300,000 – $700,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $15,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $3,000 – $7,500 Starr TraveLead Comprehensive $58 – $91 $200,000 – $1,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $15,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $3,000 – $7,500 Sompo travel insurance $59 – $76 $200,000 – $500,00 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $10,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $1,000 Income travel insurance $74 – $117 $250,000 – $1,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $15,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $3,000 – $8,000 DBS TravellerShield Plus (underwritten by Chubb) $76 – $142 $300,000 to $1,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $15,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $3,000 – $8,000 Tokio Marine travel insurance $84 – $110 $300,000 to $500,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $10,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $5,000 – $7,500 AIA travel insurance Enquire with an AIA Appointed Representative $200,000 – $2,000,000 – Trip cancellation: $5,000 to $15,000 – Baggage loss/damage: $3,000 – $8,000

Note: All travel insurance options above are before promotional discounts are applied. Unless otherwise stated, all include Covid-19 coverage.

2. Zurich travel insurance

Zurich travel insurance is the most budget-friendly option on our list. Prices for a 7-day trip to an Asean destination start from just $25 — that's less than $4 a day.

On top of that, you'll also get free airport lounge access with Zurich's Essential and Prestige plans if your flight is delayed by more than two hours. Yup, a miles card isn't your only ticket in there!

Zurich travel insurance offers three plans. Here's an overview of the coverage you can get with each of them:

Zurich Travel Insurance Basic Essential Prestige Price (Asean) $25/week $33/week $43/week Price (Asia) $32/week $41/week $54/week Price (Worldwide) $58/week $76/week $99/week Medical expenses (overseas) $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 Emergency medical evacuation Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Personal accident (death & TPD) $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 Travel delay $200 ($200 for every 6 hours) $400 ($200 for every 6 hours) $800 ($200 for every 6 hours) Trip cancellation $2,500 $5,000 $7,500 Baggage delay $200 ($200 for every 6 hours) $400 ($200 for every 6 hours) $800 ($200 for every 6 hours) Baggage/ belongings loss $2,000 $3,000 $5,000 Covid-19 cover Automatically included

If you're a thrill-seeker looking at adventurous activities, Zurich travel insurance will also cover you for activities like bungee jumping, hot air ballooning, scuba diving, hiking, and skiing. All in all it's fantastic value for money.

If you ask me, the main downside to Zurich travel insurance is its slightly lower overseas medical coverage. Starting from $100,000, Zurich's overseas medical coverage is more basic compared to other insurers. But considering it also offers the lowest priced travel insurance plans out there and the Prestige plan offers up to $500,000 medical coverage, it's all in all a good option to consider.

Zurich travel insurance promotion

Their plans are already very affordable, but Zurich is currently offering a 10 per cent discount on top of that. That means you can cover a 7-day trip to Asean with just $22.77.

Truth is, the discount is even greater when you consider the fact that you'll also get over $35 worth of cash rewards when you purchase their travel insurance:

$30 Revolut cash reward

Eskimo Global 1GB eSIM (worth S$9.50) with every policy purchased

Promotion valid till Aug 31, 2025. T&Cs apply.

3. FWD travel insurance

FWD travel insurance offers some of the most affordable travel insurance plans in Singapore, so this is a budget-friendly option which still offers you great value for every dollar. I like that coverage for emergency medical evacuation is unlimited for all tiers, and overseas medical expenses go up to a generous $1,000,000.

Here's a quick run-through of the price and benefits offered by FWD travel insurance plans:

FWD travel insurance prices/coverage Premium Business First Price (ASEAN) $34/week $47/week $61/week Price (Asia) $37/week $59/week $74/week Price (Worldwide) $61/week $91/week $115/week Medical expenses (overseas) $200,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Emergency medical evacuation Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Travel delay $300 ($100/6 hours) $500 ($100/6 hours) $1,000 ($100/6 hours) Trip cancellation $7,500 $10,000 $15,000 Baggage loss/damage $3,000 $5,000 $7,500

When you're purchasing FWD travel insurance, the Covid-19 benefits are an add-on. The price of the Covid-19 add-on costs between $6+ to $12+ depending on the part of the world you're travelling to. If you choose to add it on, it'll give you comprehensive coverage of the following:

Trip disruption

Trip cancellation

Overseas hospital cash

Hospital cash while in Singapore

Medical expenses

Emergency medical evacuation and repatriation

The plan reimburses your travel-related expenses if you are diagnosed with Covid-19 no more than 30 days before your scheduled departure date, or if you have to change your itinerary because of a Covid-19 diagnosis while overseas. You also get to claim medical expenses and a hospital cash benefit if you get hospitalised overseas or for up to 14 days in Singapore upon your return.

On top of that, there's also an automatic policy extension of up to 21 days should you be prevented from travel as per foreign government regulations due to:

You contracting Covid-19; or

You or your travel companion needing to be self-isolated due to being in close contact with someone diagnosed with Covid-19

FWD travel insurance promotion

Currently, you can use the promo code MSTRAVEL to take 35 per cent off the prices for all FWD travel insurance tiers — FWD Premium, FWD Business, and FWD First. That brings the most economic rate for a 7-day Asean trip down from $34 to $22, or just $3+ a day!

Plus, receive an Eskimo Global 1GB eSIM (worth $9.50) with every policy purchased.

Promotion valid till Aug 25, 2025. T&Cs apply.

4. Starr travel insurance

Starr's travel insurance Starr TraveLead Comprehensive is a leader in terms of how customisable their insurance is. When signing up, medical coverage (including Covid-19 coverage) is automatically included in all plans, but you can choose whether or not you want to add trip coverage (e.g. document loss, travel delay) and baggage coverage (e.g. baggage delay). Then, you can also easily add riders for Golf Protection, Cruise Vacation, Scuba Diving, and Snow Sports.

Starr TraveLead Comprehensive comes in three tiers: Gold, Silver and Bronze. Here are the prices and coverage amounts for each tier. Prices are given with trip coverage included in the plan.

Starr TraveLead Comprehensive prices/coverage Bronze Silver Gold Price (Asean) $58/week $64/week $91/week Price (Asia) $58/week $76/week $98/week Price (Worldwide) $72/week $101/week $130/week Medical expenses (overseas) $200,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Emergency medical evacuation Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Travel delay $600 ($100/6 hours) $600 ($100/6 hours) $800 ($100/6 hours) Trip cancellation $10,000 $10,000 $15,000 Baggage loss/damage $5,000 $5,000 $7,500

The Silver tier is a good middle ground, offering you an adequate $500,000 overseas medical coverage, as well as $30,000 medical coverage for Covid-19 and $250 coverage for Covid-19 related trip curtailments and cancellations.

Starr travel insurance promotion

With the current 60 per cent discount promotion on Starr travel insurance, prices are very affordable. Coverage for a week-long Asean trip is just $21 (about $3 a day), while a trip of the same duration to countries like USA costs $26 (under $4 a day).

Plus, enjoy up to 30 per cent cashback on top of existing discounts and get over $125 worth of rewards including:

An Apple AirTag or two (worth up to S$90) OR a JisuLife Handheld Fan Pro1S (worth S$76.90) OR S$70 GrabGifts Vouchers for your trip to the airport OR up to S$60 Cash with eligible premiums spent.

$30 Revolut cash reward

Eskimo Global 1GB eSIM (worth S$9.50) with every policy purchased.

Valid till July 21, 2025. T&Cs apply.

5. MSIG travel insurance

MSIG travel insurance is categorised into three plans: Standard, Elite, and Premier. The cheapest, basic plan still offers pretty adequate coverage in medical emergencies and trip cancellations or delays.

Here's a quick run-down of the plan's key benefits. I'm excluding the lowest tier because its coverage is very basic, but you can read more about MSIG TravelEasy Lite on MoneySmart.

MSIG travel insurance Standard Elite Premier Price (Area A) $57/week $83/week $116/week Price (Area B) $70/week $106/week $147/week Price (Area C) $110/week $155/week $209/week Medical expenses (overseas) $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Emergency medical evacuation $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Travel delay $500 ($100/6 hours) $1,000 ($100/6 hours) $1,500 ($100/6 hours) Trip cancellation $5,000 $10,000 $15,000 Loss/damage baggage $3,000 $5,000 $7,500

One more unusual area of coverage that MSIG includes is emergency dental expenses. You get $5,000 to $15,000 in coverage, depending on the travel insurance tier you select.

MSIG’s Areas A and B refer, roughly speaking, to Asean and Asia respectively. Here’s a more comprehensive list of the countries in each category:

Area A: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, East and West Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Area B: Australia, China (excluding Inner Mongolia and Tibet), Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and all those in Area A.

Area C: Worldwide, including territories in Areas A and B.

MSIG travel insurance's Covid-19 coverage is an automatic inclusion to its travel insurance plans and offers coverage such as trip cancellation, overseas medical expenses, and overseas quarantine daily cash allowance, but excludes daily hospital cash allowance.

MSIG travel insurance promotion

Now is a great time to purchase travel insurance from MSIG — premiums are going at 52 per cent off! And that's not all. Enjoy up to 25 per cent cashback on top of existing discounts, including:

62 per cent off (Single Trip) and 27 per cent off (Annual Plan)

Up to $60 in gift vouchers and free airport lounge access from MSIG

Enjoy these benefits when you apply the promo code AUG2 from Aug 25 to 28, 2025.

You can also get over $95 worth of rewards:

An Apple AirTag (worth $45) OR an Anker PowerExtend Travel Adapter (worth $59.90) OR up to $45 Cash with eligible premiums spent.

$30 Revolut cash reward

Eskimo Global 1GB eSIM (worth $9.50) with every policy purchased.

Promotion valid till Aug 31, 2025. T&Cs apply.

6. Singlife travel insurance

Singlife travel insurance comes in — three tiers Lite, Plus, and Prestige. The price you pay and the coverage you’ll get increase with each plan.

Here are Singlife travel insurance's key prices and benefits:

Singlife travel insurance Lite Plus Prestige Price (Asean) $44/week $66/week $92/week Price (Asia, Australia, New Zealand) $54/week $83/week $116/week Price (Worldwide) $81/week $125/week $183/week Emergency medical expenses / evacuation $250,000 $2,000,000 Unlimited Travel delay $500 ($100/6 hours) $1,000 ($100/6 hours) $2,000 ($100/6 hours) Trip cancellation $5,000 $15,000 $20,000 Baggage loss/damage $5,000 $5,000 $8,000

On top of the coverage above, Singlife also covers you for chiropractor and/or Chinese physician treatment: $250 ($50 per visit) for Lite, $500 ($75 per visit) for Plus, and $1,000 ($100 per visit) for Prestige.

While Singlife travel insurance's coverage is quite comprehensive, we have to dock some points for the lack of overseas hospital cash allowance and pretty low Covid-19 trip cancellation coverage.

Also, do note that the lowest tier, Lite, doesn't come with certain coverage, such as trip cancellation or postponement for any reason.

Singlife travel insurance promotion

It's a win-win situation — get 28 per cent off your Singlife travel insurance premiums with up to 10 per cent cashback and over $125 worth of goodies thrown in:

An Apple AirTag or two (worth up to $90) OR a JisuLife Handheld Fan Pro1S (worth $76.90) OR $70 GrabGifts Vouchers for your trip to the airport OR up to $50 Cash with eligible premiums spent.

$30 Revolut cash reward

Eskimo Global 1GB eSIM (worth $9.50) with every policy purchased.

Promotion valid till July 31, 2025. T&Cs apply.

7. Etiqa Travel Insurance

Do you hate making travel insurance claims? I do. That's why when a friend of mine told me that you don't need to make any claim on Etiqa to receive compensation for your flight delay, I was very intrigued.

Etiqa has the most seamless claim process for flight delays. All you need to do is enter your flight details when purchasing your insurance.

Etiqa will monitor your flight and know if your flight is delayed (to count as a delay, it needs to be pushed back at least three consecutive hours). If that happens, they'll transfer money into your Etiqa TiqConnect eWallet — even if you don't submit a claim! You can then encash that sum via PayNow.

On top of this travel delay claim benefit, Etiqa also provides flight check-in reminders and baggage belt collection details via SMS when you land. I experienced this myself when I bought Etiqa's travel insurance for my trip to the UK this year. Now that's what I call service.

Etiqa's travel insurance is called Tiq Travel Insurance and comes in three tiers: Tiq Entry, Tiq Savvy, and Tiq Luxury. Here are their costs and coverage components:

Tiq by Etiqa travel insurance Tiq Entry Tiq Savvy Tiq Luxury Price (Asean) $42/week $66/week $95/week Price (Asia, Australia, New Zealand) $53/week $82/week $119/week Price (Worldwide) $105/week $164/week $238/week Overseas medical expenses $200,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 Emergency medical evacuation / repatriation of mortal remains (combined limit) $1,000,000 $1,500,000 $1,800,000 Travel delay $300 ($50/3 hours) $300 ($50/3 hours) $500 ($50/3 hours) Trip cancellation $5,000 $5,000 $10,000 Baggage loss/damage $2,000 $2,000 $3,000

Tiq Entry is sufficient to give you essential coverage for travel disruptions. But if you've just a little more to spend, go for Tiq Savvy. This will more than double your coverage limit for overseas medical expenses from $200,000 to $500,000 for just an additional $5 a week-that's less than $1 a day.

The only (small) disadvantage to Tiq travel insurance is that Covid-19 coverage is not included in the base price and you'll have to pay for their optional Covid-19 Add-On (from $3/week) to be covered.

Some people might say this is an advantage — it gives you a greater degree of flexibility to decide if you want to have Covid-19 coverage or not, especially as Covid-19 becomes less and less prevalent.

However, the fact remains that you need to pay extra for it compared to travel insurance plans where Covid-19 coverage is already included.

Etiqa travel insurance promotion

Take 50 per cent off your Tiq Single Trip policy premiums and enjoy up to 10 per cent cashback on top of over $95 worth of rewards:

Up to $30 GrabGifts Vouchers for your trip to the airport ORan Anker PowerExtend Travel Adapter (worth $59.90) or an Apple AirTag (worth $45) OR up to $20 Cash with eligible premiums spent.

$30 Revolut cash reward

Eskimo Global 1GB eSIM (worth $9.50) with every policy purchased.

Valid till July 21, 2025. T&Cs apply.

8. Cheapest travel insurance in Singapore

When I buy travel insurance, I don't really care whether the insurer has 900 years of experience or if the plan comes with extra coverage for Chanel bags. Just give me the cheapest travel insurance plan can liao!

If that sounds like you too, you'll be glad to know we've done the legwork for you. After assessing the most popular travel insurers in Singapore, the honour of cheapest travel insurance in Singapore goes to… Zurich travel insurance.

Travel insurance Premium (for 7-day trip to Asean destination) Zurich travel insurance $25 – $39 Bubblegum travel insurance $32 FWD travel insurance $34 – $61 (Add-on Covid-19 coverage from $6+) MSIG travel insurance $38 – $116 AMEX travel insurance $40 – $63 Great Eastern Travel Insurance $40 – $88 Tiq by Etiqa travel insurance $42 – $95 (Add-on Covid-19 coverage from $3+) Singlife travel insurance $44 – $92 AIG travel insurance (AIG Travel Guard Direct) $48 – $125 Chubb Travel Insurance $51 – $120 UOB travel insurance $54 – $97 OCBC travel insurance $54 – $103 (Covid-19 coverage not included in the Starter Plan) Starr travel insurance $58 – $91 Sompo travel insurance $59 – $76 Income Travel Insurance $74 – $117 DBS TravelShield Plus $76 – $142 Tokio Marine Travel Insurance $84 – $110

But as the old saying goes, you get what you pay for. Will you regret being a cheapskate and lose out on important coverage if the only number you look at is the price?

In a way, yes. Because Zurich travel insurance may be the cheapest option, but its medical coverage is more basic. The lowest tier plan, Zurich Travel Insurance Basic, only comes with $100,000 of overseas medical coverage, and Zurich Travel Insurance Prestige maxes out their medical coverage at a $500,000.

Let's look at the next cheapest travel insurance for comparison. FWD Premium, FWD's lowest tier travel insurance plan, costs $34 for $200,000 overseas medical coverage. FWD First comes with a whopping $1,000,000 overseas medical coverage for $58.

However, Zurich travel insurance's other components, such as trip cancellation coverage and coverage for lost or damaged baggage, are better. Plus, it has a big perk: if your flight gets delayed for more than two hours, you get free airport lounge access!

Personally, Zurich's lacking medical coverage is a disadvantage for me. But if the other benefits matter more to you than coverage for medical expenses, Zurich is worth considering.

At the end of the day, ask yourself what specific travel insurance coverage you want to have, and assess the travel insurance options to find one that suits your needs.

Need some help? Read our travel insurance guide to understand all you need to know about choosing the best travel insurance. Don't forget to use our travel insurance comparison tool to seamlessly compare plans across different providers in Singapore. We also have a comparison tool for travel insurance in Hong Kong!

What about the discounted prices?

Travel insurers have "limited-time" discounts all the time. This is no secret. It does, however, make it difficult to compare prices when an expensive plan is on 40 per cent off but a cheaper one is on 10 per cent off. That's why for the table above, we compared base prices without discounts.

