6 HDB maisonette flats under $1m and within a 7-minute walk to MRT stations

HDB Maisonettes, with their distinctive two-level design, offer a unique living experience reminiscent of landed properties, making them a sought-after choice.

Despite a recent record-breaking sale of an executive maisonette in Bishan for S$1.45 million, affordable options under S$1 million are available, and we've curated a list for those keen on the maisonette lifestyle.

Maisonettes under S$1 million that are a walking distance from MRT stations

This Woodlands maisonette

Location 359 Woodlands Avenue 5 Price S$888,888 Price per square foot S$550.4 psf Floor area 1,615 sqft Specification 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms Built year 1996 with 99-year leasehold

Just a brisk six-minute walk from Woodlands MRT, this maisonette boasts a strategic location, perched on the high floor for added privacy.

Surrounded by amenities and malls, it offers a renovated interior, making it an attractive prospect for those of you seeking both comfort and convenience.

Bonus point? The unit is far away from the rubbish chute and lift landing. This way, you won't have to worry about loud noises from the chutes, odour problems, and high foot traffic issues.

This Choa Chu Kang maisonette

Location 120 Teck Whye Lane Price S$799,999 Price per square foot S$482.8 psf Floor area 1,657 sqft Specification 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Built year 1989 with 99-year leasehold

Situated just two-minutes from Keat Hong MRT, this maisonette is perfect for families who are looking to balance privacy and accessibility.

As a corner unit, it offers homeowners an additional layer of seclusion from the prying eyes of neighbours while giving off a sense of exclusivity.

The maisonette also comes with a balcony of its own and will be partially furnished for a smooth and convenient transition.

For families with education in mind, this maisonette is strategically located in proximity to reputable schools, like the South View Primary School and Chua Chu Kang Secondary School.

Nearby shopping malls, eateries, and supermarkets also ensure that residents have easy access to a number of options, whether it be for grocery shopping or enjoying a family meal at a local restaurant.

Note that the EIP quota for Malays is full in this property.

This Yishun maisonette

Location 826 Yishun Street 81 Price S$825,000 Price per square foot S$525.14 psf Floor area 1,571 sqft Specification 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Built year 1988 with 99-year leasehold

With Khatib MRT a mere five-minute walk away, owners of this maisonette can expect their daily commutes to be quick and convenient.

Surrounded by a variety of shopping options, they can also indulge in retail therapy at nearby malls like Northpoint City, Wistria Mall, and Junction 9. These vibrant shopping destinations not only cater to your everyday needs but also provide a wide range of dining and entertainment choices at hand.

For families with young children, you'll appreciate the close proximity to primary schools such as Naval Base and Peiying Primary School, along with secondary schools like Chung Cheng High and Orchid Park.

This Bukit Panjang maisonette

Location 503 Jelapang Road Price S$909,000 Price per square foot S$584.19 psf Floor area 1,556 sqft Specification 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Built year 1998 with 99-year leasehold

What sets this residence apart is its thoughtful design and spacious modern layout, making it the perfect fit for both modern couples and families.

Only five-minutes away from Jelapang MRT, this corner maisonette is renovated with an open kitchen concept and contemporary design for an inviting living space. And if that's not enough, the balcony extends the living area, providing a cosy outdoor space for residents to unwind after a long day.

Directly opposite Greenridge Shopping Centre, your daily essentials and a variety of food options are conveniently within reach, adding to the overall convenience of the location.

For families with educational needs, you're in luck! The maisonette is surrounded by primary schools within a 1km radius, including Beacon Primary School, Greenridge Primary School, West Spring Primary School, West View Primary School, and Zhenghua Primary School.

This Tampines maisonette

Location 111 Simei Street 1 Price S$900,000 Price per square foot S$572.88 psf Floor area 1,571 sqft Specification 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Built year 1987 with 99-year leasehold

Nestled in the heart of Tampines, this maisonette is only a seven-minute walk from Simei MRT.

As a ground-floor unit with partial furnishing, it's renovated to offer a fresh and modern aesthetic.

One standout feature of this property is its proximity to various essential amenities. Multiple bus stops within walking distance ensure seamless connectivity, with options like Blk 106, Blk 254, and Changi General Hospital all just a short walk away.

For grocery shopping, FairPrice at Eastpoint and a variety of other grocery stores are also all within easy reach.

The convenience of nearby schools adds another layer of appeal to this unit, with Changkat Primary School, Changkat Changi Secondary School, Angsana Primary School, and several more schools nearby.

This Pasir Ris maisonette

Location 448 Pasir Ris Drive 6 Price S$950,000 Price per square foot S$604.71 psf Floor area 1,571 sqft Specification 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Built year 1989 with 99-year leasehold

A short six-minute walk from Pasir Ris East MRT, this maisonette is the epitome of comfortable and convenient living.

Transport connectivity takes centre stage in this property's charm, ensuring seamless access to various parts of Singapore.

Besides the MRT, here you will find a two-minute sheltered walk leading to bus stop B78079/B7807. And don't forget the upcoming Pasir Ris East MRT (Cross Island Line) that will be a five-minute walk away from this unit.

For those of you who drive, the unit's strategic location also provides easy access to the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

Beyond its excellent transport links, this maisonette is also surrounded by a wealth of amenities within a two-three minute walk. From wet markets and convenience stores to 24-hour clinics, dentists, and charming coffee shops, residents have access to a variety of daily essentials.

For those seeking more extensive amenities, a five-10 minute walk leads to Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre, ActiveSG Pasir Ris Sports Centre, Pasir Ris Town Park and Fishing Pond, Ehub.

And the best part is there's more to come with the future Pasir Ris 8/ Pasir Ris Mall, adding to the promise of a dynamic and well-connected neighbourhood.

Families with educational needs will find a plethora of options, with primary schools like Casuarina Primary School, Pasir Ris Primary School, and White Sands Primary School all within a 1-kilometre radius.

ALSO READ: 10 of the most expensive homes in Singapore ever transacted (starting from $63m)

This article was first published in 99.co.