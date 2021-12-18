6 integrated developments for under $1.5 million for ultimate convenience

For many homebuyers, integrated developments are dream homes – attached shops, eateries, and an MRT station makes them practically self-contained.

On the flip side, prices are high in 2021; and the high demand for these properties has left many buyers out in the cold.

So given the demand, we’ve looked for some, where a transaction price of $1.5 million or below might still be possible:

A quick note on prices:

Prices for the resale condos are likely to be accurate, as new launch prices are malleable.

For example, new launches are often priced low at the start, but prices rise over each sales phase (see our explanation on developer pricing strategies in this article).

Prices are based on average transaction figures from September 2020 – 2021 for transactions below $1.5 million. The data is drawn from URA transaction records and are broken down by type of units:

Six interesting integrated developments

While there are many options on the list, some of these have stood out for their quirks:

Midtown Bay/Midtown Modern

CanningHill Piers

Pasir Ris 8

The Poiz Residences

Park Place Residences

The Woodleigh Residences

1. Midtown Bay and Midtown Modern

We’re discussing these two as a pair, as they can be seen as complementary developments. They’re across the road from each other, and both are from the same developer.

Location: 122 Beach Road (Midtown Bay), 18 Tan Quee Lan Street (Midtown Modern) – both are in District 7

Developer: GuocoLand

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 219 (Midtown Bay), 558 (Midtown Modern)

TOP: 2022 (Midtown Bay), 2024 (Midtown Modern)

Recent transactions:

Midtown Bay

Date Address Size PSF$ Price Nov 27, 2021 122 Beach Road #11-09 474 3,069 $1,475,100 Oct 11, 2021 122 Beach Road #12-02 409 3,261 $1,355,600 Sept 29, 2021 122 Beach Road #12-03 463 2,971 $1,396,800

Midtown Modern

Date Address Size PSF$ Price Oct 29, 2021 18 Tan Quee Lan Street #19-14 474 2,941 $1,393,000 Oct 28, 2021 18 Tan Quee Lan Street #06-13 409 2,941 $1,203,000 Oct 28, 2021 18 Tan Quee Lan Street #11-13 409 3,044 $1,245,000

Highlights:

Both of these developments caused quite the stir, due to the combination of quantum and location. Starting with South Beach Residences in 2015, properties near Beach Road stand to benefit the most from the Ophir-Rochor Corridor.

This plan will cement District 7 as a work-live-play area, combining the benefits of a lifestyle/entertainment hub with a business district. Note that District 7 is showing signs it could steal the limelight, having already overtaken District 9 in terms of prices.

Midtown Bay is the more commercially oriented of the two; the development includes, for instance, 770,000 sq ft of Grade-A office space. There are also co-working facilities, with an initial period of free use for home buyers.

Midtown Modern is a little more lifestyle-oriented, tapping on the retail and dining available near Tan Quee Lan Street. It also does give off a more organic feel to the project, as they are trying to cater to homes for family living within the city.

A big part of it is the landscaped estate – with the forest-themed garden on Level 3, the first floor of the development, combined with the rooftop gardens of the two towers making up more than 1 hectare of greens and will feature 186 species of plants. It even has a tennis court, a very rare feature to see in a city-centre development.

However, with Midtown Bay right across the street, buyers may not distinguish so much between the two (it mostly comes down to which concept they like more).

The key selling point is that, with all the advantages mentioned above, some units are priced as low as under $1.4 million.

This makes them attractive to both singles who want to live in the city centre, as well as landlords who see chances for a high rental yield.

2. CanningHill Piers

Location: 1 & 5 Clarke Quay

Developer: CDL and CapitaLand

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 696

TOP: 2025

Recent transactions:

Date Address Size PSF$ Price Nov 20, 2021 1 Clarke Quay #09-04 538 2,781 $1,497,000 Nov 20, 2021 5 Clarke Quay #04-17 560 2,673 $1,496,000 Nov 20, 2021 1 Clarke Quay #15-10 538 2,778 $1,495,000 Nov 20, 2021 5 Clarke Quay #15-18 538 2,778 $1,495,000 Nov 20, 2021 5 Clarke Quay #15-19 538 2,778 $1,495,000

Highlights:

As of the time of writing, CanningHill Piers has been one of the more successful launches in 2021 so far – especially considering its price point and number of units.

During launch weekend, it sold 77 per cent of its 696 units, and even managed to sell its single super penthouse at an eye-watering $48 million or $5,360 PSF.

When completed in 2025, CanningHill Piers will be the tallest residential development along the Singapore River, with 696 units spread across one tower standing at 48 storeys tall (180m) and another at 24 storeys overlooking Fort Canning Hill.

Besides the 696 residences, the integrated development will also house a 475-room hotel operated under Marriott’s Moxy brand and 192 serviced apartments by Somerset Ascott.

Perhaps more importantly too, this new development will include CanningHill Square, an 80,000 sq ft two-storey shopping mall that will be managed by CapitaLand.

The level of convenience is elevated even further for residents, who will have direct underground access to Fort Canning MRT on the Downtown line.

The rarity of such characteristics, especially in central Singapore, is certainly a major selling point for CanningHill Piers, and probably hence the strength of the sales figures so far.

Ultimately, this project is best for the professional that wants to live as near as possible to work (especially when the pandemic clears) and yet still enjoy the lifestyle benefits of places like Clarke Quay/Robertson Quay, and even have easy access to nature with Fort Canning Park and the river at your doorstep.

3. Pasir Ris 8

Location: 8 Pasir Ris Drive 8 (District 18)

Developer: Allgreen Properties / Kerry Properties

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 487

TOP: 2026

Recent transactions:

Date Address Size PSF$ Price Oct 27, 2021 18 Pasir Ris Drive 8 #11-58 538 1,834 $987,000 Aug 28, 2021 10 Pasir Ris Drive 8 #07-12 517 1,829 $945,000

Highlights:

Pasir Ris 8 was the most newsworthy development for a time, when the media reported prices rising from $1,400 to $2,000 PSF over the launch weekend.

However, this was only true for a certain number of units (two-bedders); and the average price is really just around $1,600 psf. You will notice, above, that even three-bedders average prices around $1.4 million; so suggestions of “crazy prices” were quite overblown.

That said, Pasir Ris 8 is probably one of the best-priced condos for its location/amenities in the east, at least for 2021. And it goes without saying that Pasir Ris 8 will be connected to the Pasir Ris MRT station.

On top of this, Pasir Ris 8 is already located in the existing hub of the area. White Sands, for instance – the major heartland mall for the neighbourhood – is around a three-minute walk from this condo. Downtown East, the largest lifestyle hub in the east, is only a six-minute drive away.

What we like too is the connectivity to nature – the Central Greenway will also provide you with a direct link to Pasir Ris Park (and the beach), which will be about 1 km away. With the connected pedestrian bridge as well, it makes for seamless travel so it will be a lot safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Overall, this development offers fringe-region pricing, but in an area that doesn’t actually have fringe-region drawbacks.

4. The Poiz Residences

Location: 4 Meyappa Chettiar Road (District 13)

Developer: MCC Land

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 731

TOP: 2018

Recent transactions:

Date Address Size PSF$ Price Nov 17, 2021 12 Meyappa Chettiar Road #05-45 420 1,696 $712,000 Nov 16, 2021 12 Meyappa Chettiar Road #08-33 527 1,782 $940,000 Nov 15, 2021 12 Meyappa Chettiar Road #11-33 527 1,778 $938,000

Highlights:

Potong Pasir is probably the most underdeveloped RCR area, which also carries the most potential. Despite the proximity to high-demand areas like Toa Payoh, Potong Pasir was a monotonous cluster of nothing but residential units.

In fact, there wasn’t even a mall in the area, until The Poiz came along. As is, The Poiz provides much-needed amenities in the area – including a FairPrice and a Guardian. It’s also linked to the Potong Pasir MRT station, which adds accessibility to an already fairly central area.

Today, with the spotlight on areas like Bidadari, more buyers are starting to realise how underrated Potong Pasir’s location has been. As The Poiz is likely to be in the area’s hub if it gentrifies, this development has drawn investors as well as homeowners.

From the owner-occupier’s perspective, The Poiz also has the advantage of being near St. Andrew’s village (about a seven-minute walk) – this is a cluster of schools from Primary to Junior College level.

As such, students might be able to stay within walking distance of their schools, for over a decade of their education.

5. Park Place Residences

Location: 2 Paya Lebar Road (District 14)

Developer: Milano Central Pte Ltd, Roma Central Pte Ltd, Verona Central Pte Ltd

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 429

TOP: 2019

Recent transactions:

Date Address Size PSF$ Price May 21, 2021 8 Paya Lebar Road #09-30 484 2,064 $1,000,000 Feb 5, 2021 8 Paya Lebar Road #05-23 484 1,998 $968,000

Highlights:

Paya Lebar is one of the most transformed neighbourhoods over the past decade; which is why it is surprising that Park Place Residences made this list.

Two-bedders are averaging around $1.34 million, which is somewhat reasonable today given this is the heart of PLQ.

It’s connected to a major mall (Paya Lebar Square), and the SingPost centre (another major mall) is just across from it. PLQ also has a lot of Grade A office space, making this development viable for both home buyers and investors.

Paya Lebar MRT is also on the desirable East West Line, providing direct access to City Hall.

While there are many condos nearby – right down to Geylang – many of the properties nearby are also much older, and lack the facilities offered by Park Place Residences; it benefits greatly from the contrast.

The only real drawback is that Paya Lebar is a dense, urban area, and definitely not the condo for those who prefer greenery.

6. The Woodleigh Residences

Location: 2 Paya Lebar Road (District 14)

Developer: Milano Central Pte Ltd, Roma Central Pte Ltd, Verona Central Pte Ltd

Lease: 99-years

Number of units: 429

TOP: 2019

Recent transactions:

Date Address Size PSF$ Price May 15, 2021 21 Bidadari Park Drive #13-29 570 2,082 $1,188,000 May 5, 2021 21 Bidadari Park Drive #13-21 570 2,082 $1,188,000 May 4, 2021 21 Bidadari Park Drive #10-21 570 2,012 $1,148,000 May 4, 2021 21 Bidadari Park Drive #12-29 570 2,065 $1,178,000

Highlights:

The highlight of Woodleigh Residences is its proximity to the NEX megamall. This development is connected to Woodleigh MRT, so you just need one train stop to get to NEX (connected to Serangoon MRT).

Besides this, the attached Woodleigh Mall has its own range of F&B and retail options, along with a 24-hour supermarket and childcare centre.

St. Andrew’s village (see point 3) is also just barely within the one-kilometre range, though you should check the postal code of the block in question. This can place your children within an eight-minute drive to their schools, for most of their education (assuming they stick with St. Andrews institutions).

Woodleigh Residences also overlooks Alkaff Lake, but we’d be careful to check the view from the specific unit.

Granted, an average of $1.26 million can seem a bit high for a two-bedder in Serangoon – but given the amenities and its new launch status, this could be a fair price for Woodleigh Residences.

We do feel, however, that savvy buyers will also sniff out developments like Park Colonial (six minutes’ walking distance to The Woodleigh Residences).

That’s close enough to benefit from the same amenities as Woodleigh Residences, but possibly at a lower price (two-bedders can be under $1 million here).

Don’t be too quick to assume you’re priced out of integrated projects, even with the hot property market in 2021.

