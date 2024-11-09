6 new-launch condos in Singapore: Which is the hot favourite?

Every quarter, the local media will publish a story on private home transactions; often one that sensationalises how high or low they are, while completely ignoring the number of new launches. In light of that, I'm expecting another "OMG the private property market is going crazy" report this quarter.

The reason: six new launches this November. Here's a brief rundown, Nava Grove in D21, Union Square Residences in D1, The Collective @ Mount Sophia in D9, Novo Place in D24, and probably 2 of the most anticipated ones, Chuan Park in D19 and Emerald of Katong in D15.

And if you haven't heard, there were reportedly two hour long queues just to get into the show flat at Chuan Park — a combination of its mega development status, a public holiday, and being the first to launch.

Maybe the rush is just to avoid the Chinese New Year period, when the market goes into a bear — like state of hibernation. But the timing is appropriate, because you won't see anything scarier than these prices on Halloween (that is for those who haven't been house shopping for awhile).

For newcomers to the property market in 2024, or those who planned their upgrade five years ago, you might want to sit down for this.

You'll notice that with the exception of the new EC (Novo Place), there's no longer a family-sized three-bedder for less than $2.1 million; the absolute lowest you'll find is the basic three-bedder at Emerald of Katong; and I'd expect those to be snapped up pretty fast.

In any case, it'll be interesting to see the final sales numbers after launch weekend. It's hard to say if launching all 6 at a time is a good strategy (if anything, I highly doubt that if the developers had their way, they would have wanted such a situation), but if we were to look at it positively the buzz it generates could have created more interest for some of the less known new launches.

Given the "lottery" like ballot basis to secure a good unit, it's probably that agents would be telling their buyers to just put down cheques for multiple developments — to see which one would hit.

I also think we'll see a funny situation where the more affluent private buyers move fringeward, while HDB buyers move core-ward

Due to the private home prices, softening rental market, and ABSD hike on foreigners, it's quite likely we'll see private home buyers drift to the fringe. We might see a movement from the CCR out toward the RCR and OCR.

Conversely, the number of million-dollar flats keeps rising. Perhaps some upgraders now see older, prime region flats as a more practical choice than a $2.1 million+ fringe region condo. There's also Prime housing schemes, which could see some lucky BTO buyers moving closer to the city centre.

So I wouldn't be surprised if, in an odd quirk, condo buyers started shifting out to the fringe regions, while HDB buyers moved to retake more city areas or city fringe regions.

It's not a bad thing, and I also hope the new prime housing will increase the allotment of rental housing or 2-room flats, so more lower-income residents can live near the city centre. The city centre is where demand for their work is higher.

The CBD or Orchard, for example, has more need for cleaners, service workers, etc. than a fringe part of Sengkang. Being a prime area, it also means there's a shot at higher earnings (although that probably requires government intervention). It's good for the businesses there, and good for the workers who can live near there.

It's one of the great ironies — not unique to Singapore — that people who most need to live near the city centre are often the ones who can least afford it.

Weekly sales roundup (Oct 21 – Oct 27)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE MEYER BLUE $6,285,000 1905 $3,299 FH KLIMT CAIRNHILL $5,078,400 1432 $3,547 FH PINETREE HILL $3,876,000 1464 $2,648 99 yrs (2022) THE RESERVE RESIDENCES $3,403,100 1335 $2,550 99 yrs LENTOR MANSION $3,244,000 1485 $2,184 99 yrs (2023)

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE KASSIA $1,013,000 474 $2,139 FH LENTORIA $1,313,000 538 $2,440 99 yrs (2022) TEMBUSU GRAND $1,399,000 527 $2,652 99 yrs (2022) THE LAKEGARDEN RESIDENCES $1,411,200 592 $2,384 99 yrs (2023) HILLOCK GREEN $1,534,000 624 $2,457 99 yrs (2022)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE CUSCADEN RESERVE $14,100,000 3757 $3,753 99 yrs (2018) LEEDON RESIDENCE $7,500,000 2669 $2,810 FH REGENCY PARK $4,825,000 2250 $2,145 FH ROBIN RESIDENCES $4,700,000 1830 $2,568 FH PARC PALAIS $4,100,000 2799 $1,465 FH

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE PARC ROSEWOOD $660,000 431 $1,533 99 yrs (2011) NATURA@HILLVIEW $700,000 441 $1,586 FH EUHABITAT $720,000 527 $1,365 99 yrs (2010) TREASURE AT TAMPINES $784,000 463 $1,694 99 yrs (2018) HILLION RESIDENCES $805,000 463 $1,739 99 yrs (2013)

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD PARC PALAIS $4,100,000 2799 $1,465 $2,900,000 22 Years LEEDON RESIDENCE $7,500,000 2669 $2,810 $2,600,000 9 Years THE SHELFORD $3,080,000 1184 $2,601 $2,033,634 22 Years THE METROPOLITAN CONDOMINIUM $3,050,000 1733 $1,760 $1,690,100 18 Years HOLLAND MEWS $2,718,000 1270 $2,140 $1,668,000 20 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD MARINA BAY RESIDENCES $2,420,000 1055 $2,294 -$436,880 15 Years SEASUITES $1,080,000 667 $1,618 -$65,000 12 Years THE ROCHESTER RESIDENCES $1,350,000 872 $1,548 -$18,112 17 Years ILLUMINAIRE ON DEVONSHIRE $968,000 441 $2,193 $12,000 14 Years AURA 83 $808,000 484 $1,668 $14,200 12 Years

Transaction breakdown

