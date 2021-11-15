6 new launch executive condominiums 2021

With condo resale prices increasing for 14 straight months, homebuyers may want to consider executive condos (ECs) as one of the most coveted properties to upgrade to.

ECs are a hot favourite amongst HDB upgraders, especially current homeowners who are nearing completion of their MOP and looking to sell their BTO flat in exchange for greener pastures; a.k.a. a family pad with access to swimming pools, gyms, barbecue areas and other fancy facilities. Do note the EC’s expected completion dates though…

Another attractive reason to upgrade to an EC is that the ABSD does not need to be paid upfront even if you make the purchase before selling your flat.

If you’re toying with the idea of making the leap, here are six exciting ECs you can consider.

6 New ECs (upcoming/ongoing sales) for 2020/2021

North Gaia

Parc Greenwich

Parc Central Residences

Provence Residence

Ola

Tengah Garden Walk

1. North Gaia

District 27

Location: Yishun Ave 9

Expected TOP: 2025

Launch date: TBA

Number of units: 617

Price PSF (indicative): S$1,008 – S$1,127

Perched right on the edge of Yishun town is North Gaia , the newest EC in the locality. Unlike most ECs, North Gaia features a unique urban farming concept for you to experience direct farm to table dining. Other distinctive features include an aromatherapy garden, a hydrotherapy pavilion and floating pods for you to calm and rejuvenate your senses with water therapy.

Nature lovers will be delighted as it is situated close to Yishun Park and Khatib Bongsu Nature Park, which offers a scenic stretch of lush greenery. This rare EC also offers an unblocked view of the water and the nature park, giving residents a welcome respite from the bustle of daily life.

Shopping malls

Getting groceries or dining out is convenient as Junction 9 is just a few minutes away from North Gaia. The mall houses over 129 retail shops and 17 restaurants, which means you’ll never be short on dining choices.

Alternatively, you can take a 10-minute bus ride to Northpoint City, a sprawling mall boasting a laundry list of retail options and amenities such as eateries, supermarkets and a cinema.

Schools

There are six primary and secondary schools that lie within a one-kilometre radius for a convenient commute.

Northland Secondary School

Chongfu School

Xishan Primary School

Yishun Town Secondary School

North View Secondary School

North View Primary School

Yishun Junior College

Connectivity

Commuting to and from work will be a breeze for the Yishun Ave 9 EC residents. The new EC is just a 13-minute walk to the Yishun North-South line station and Yishun bus terminal.

The condo is accessible via major expressways such as Central Expressway (CTE), Seletar Expressway (SLE), and Tampines Expressway (TPE). It is a relatively short 25-minute drive away from the Central Business District (CBD), Orchard Road and Changi Airport.

On top of that, your travel time to the city will be shortened even further with the opening of the future North-South Corridor (NSC) in 2027.

2. Parc Greenwich

District 28

Location: 47 Fernvale Lane

Expected TOP: 2024

Launch date: September 2021

Number of units: 496

Price PSF (indicative): S$720 – S$1,312

Parc Greenwich is a 15-storey EC from Frasers Property Ltd that sits at the heart of Singapore’s District 28.

The condo adopts a resort-style, laid-back pace of living, featuring lush greenery distributed throughout the condo grounds.

A unique feature that sets it apart from other ECs is the fragrant herb garden and community farm garden. Residents looking to flex those green thumbs can grow and harvest their very own greens.

Malls

The nearest retail destination to Parc Greenwich is Greenwich V – albeit being a small mall with limited options, it does include a Cold Storage and food court.

Should you desire a wider range of options, The Seletar Mall is just a 10-minute stroll away. Still not enough? You can take a short drive to Compass One, Hougang 1 and Buangkok Square Mall.

Nearby schools

As a parent, you can take your pick from the many schools within a 1-2km radius.

Fernvale Primary School

Sengkang Green Primary School

Anchor Green Primary School

Fern Green Primary School

Hougang Primary School

Rosyth School

Connectivity

Although this EC is not directly connected to the wider MRT system (you’ll have to connect to Sengkang MRT via the Fernvale LRT station), it’s a great choice for those who drive as the TPE and CTE is only three minutes away.

Thanks to the North-East region development plan, this condo’s property value is set to increase in the coming years.

3. Parc Central Residences

District 18

Location: Tampines St 86

Expected TOP: Q3 2023

Launch date: January 2021

Number of units: 700

Price PSF (indicative): $911 – $1,258

This EC lies in the mature estate of Tampines, making it a rare find with access to a broad range of amenities. With plenty of greenery, parks and community spaces dotting the estate, it provides a respite for nature-loving residents.

The last EC launch in Tampines was almost a decade ago in 2013 with the CityLife EC , which is the reason why Parc Central was a highly anticipated EC that sold 414 out of its 700 units during its launch weekend.

Malls

While the major shopping malls aren’t within walking distance, Tampines Mall, Tampines 1 and Century Square are situated 1.5 kilometres away, so you can easily hop on a bus and get there in less than 10 minutes.

Ikea lovers will be thrilled to know that their favourite Swedish flat-pack furniture giant is just a 5-minute bus ride away.

Right across from Ikea is Giant Hypermart, a gigantic supermarket (no pun intended) where you can stock up on home essentials or even just browse aimlessly through the aisles at any time of day (or night, since they’re open 24/7).

Nearby schools

Parents will find schools of all educational levels within a quick 5-minute drive from their doorstep.

Junyuan Primary & Secondary School

Poi Ching School

Springfield Secondary School

St Hilda’s Primary & Secondary School

East View Primary School

Tampines Primary & Secondary School

Connectivity

The MRT station is situated where the malls are, so that means it’s not within walking distance, which is something to consider if you’re a daily commuter.

However, residents enjoy a complimentary shuttle bus service to Tampines MRT station for the first 15 months, making it convenient for those who don’t drive.

With the nearby Paya Lebar Airbase relocating from 2030, there’s definitely huge potential upside if you’re looking to purchase Parc Central Residences as an investment piece.

4. Provence Residence

District 27

Location: Canberra Crescent

Expected TOP: 2026

Launch date: May 2021

Number of units: 413

Price PSF (indicative): $929 – $1,247

Located just 300m from the upcoming Canberra MRT station, Provence Residence is shaping up to be a much anticipated EC to look forward to in 2021.

This executive condominium draws inspiration from French design and architecture, and even has some of its signs and facilities labelled in French.

If your travel plans to France have been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, you might find yourself saying oui to life at Provence Residence.

After enjoying all the croissants and baguettes to your heart’s desire (not included with the condo), you can head across the road to the recently revamped Montreal Green Park for a leisurely stroll whilst enjoying the tranquillity of nature.

Malls

As a resident here, you’ll get to enjoy utmost convenience as the new 3-storey Canberra Plaza is a mere 8 minute walk away. You’ll find a supermarket, food court, an array of fast food options, cafes, restaurants as well as clinics and enrichment centres.

If you want to switch it up, Sun Plaza and Sembawang Shopping Centre are minutes away, ensuring that you’ll always have plenty of options on hand for dining and groceries.

Schools

The schools located within this vicinity are aplenty, including:

Canberra Primary School

Canberra Secondary School

Sembawang Primary School

Wellington Primary School

Ahmad Ibrahim Primary School

Endeavour Primary School.

Sembawang Secondary School

Connectivity

Getting around is relatively easy as Canberra MRT is a short 7 minute stroll away from this EC. This is quite uncommon as it is usually rare to find an EC located close to an MRT station.

If you’re heading out to the city, the Seletar Expressway (SLE), Central Expressway (CTE), and Tampines Expressway (TPE) are mere minutes away.

5. Ola

District 19

Location: Anchorvale Crescent

Expected TOP: Q4 2024

Launch date: March 2020

Number of units: 548

Price PSF (indicative): $841 – $1,721

One of the first ECs to be marketed as a luxury EC, Ola is a Spanish-themed residence located in the heart of Sengkang.

It boasts an exhaustive list of recreational facilities, such as tennis courts, a lap pool, a spa forest and an indoor and outdoor gym, giving residents an endless list of options to unwind and relax.

Malls

With the nearest mall being a 10-minute bus ride away, be prepared to travel the distance to access shopping and entertainment options such as Compass One, Waterway Point and The Seletar Mall.

Nearby schools

There are many schools within a convenient one kilometre radius of Ola.

Springdale Primary School

Nan Chiau Primary & High School

Compassvale Primary & Secondary School

Punggol Green Primary School

Anchor Green Primary School

Edgefield Secondary School

CHIJ St. Joseph’s Convent

Connectivity

Getting to Sengkang MRT will take you 10 minutes on foot, which isn’t too bad for an EC, considering most of them require a bus ride to access the nearest MRT station. Alternatively, you can spare 2 minutes to walk to Cheng Lim LRT station, which is only 1 stop away from Sengkang MRT station.

If living in a luxurious Mediterranean style condo sounds appealing to you, The Ola will be right up your alley.

6. Tengah Garden Walk

District 24

Location: Tengah Garden Walk

Expected TOP: TBA

Launch date: Q3 2022

Number of units: 615

Price PSF: TBA

The new Tengah Garden Walk EC is one of the most exciting upcoming condo projects, as it will be the first of its kind set in the futuristic eco-town of Tengah, which has been envisioned to be a new town fully enabled by smart technology while being car-lite and surrounded by lush greenery.

Tengah will lead the way of Singapore’s transition into a green city, with green sustainable features incorporated within the EC, such as smart energy management, smart lighting, automated waste collection, smart-enabled homes, and a centralised cooling system.

You won’t see many roads within this new area – as they run beneath the town centre, saving precious land space for more commercial and recreational spaces for the residents of Tengah Town.

This EC is situated right within Tengah’s Garden district, which is one of the five districts planned for the new Tengah Estate.

Malls

Not only will you get to enjoy spanking new malls and attractions within the future Tengah town centre, you’ll also have convenient access to more retail options just a few MRT stops away such as JEM, Jcube and Westgate in Jurong, along with Lot One in Choa Chu Kang.

Nearby Schools

Bukit Panjang Government High School

De La Salle Primary School

Swiss Cottage Secondary School

Dulwich College (Singapore)

Millenia Institute

Princess Elizabeth Primary School

Connectivity

One of the key visions for the development of Tengah is for it to be a town that minimises car usage, so you can be sure that connectivity will be a breeze as the Tengah Garden Walk EC is within walking distance of three MRT stations in the future Jurong Region Line.

With the Tengah Garden Town Estate expected to be developed in 2025, residents will be able to access more commuting alternatives with the introduction of the Jurong Region Line and Cross Island Line.

The proposed Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub (ITH) will add to the EC’s value, providing direct connectivity and convenient transfers between the North-South and East-West Lines and the future Jurong Region Line at the Jurong East station.

This article was first published in 99.co.