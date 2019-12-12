6 things that will happen in the financial markets in 2020

Read also

Imagine the cost to us, then, if we had let a fear of unknowns cause us to defer or alter the deployment of capital.

Indeed, we have usually made our best purchases when apprehensions about some macro event were at a peak. Fear is the foe of the faddist, but the friend of the fundamentalist.

A different set of major shocks is sure to occur in the next 30 years. We will neither try to predict these nor to profit from them.

If we can identify businesses similar to those we have purchased in the past, external surprises will have little effect on our long-term results."

From 1994 to 2018, Berkshire Hathaway's book value per share, a proxy for the company's value, grew by 13.5 per cent annually.

Buffett's disciplined focus on long-term business fundamentals - while ignoring the distractions of political and economic forecasts - has worked out just fine.

4. INTEREST RATES WILL MOVE IN ONE OF THREE WAYS: SIDEWAYS, UP, OR DOWN

"Again, Captain Obvious!?" Please bear with me. There is a good reason why I'm stating the obvious again.

Much ado has been made about what central banks have been doing, and would do, with their respective economies' benchmark interest rates. This is because of the theoretical link between interest rates and stock prices.

Stocks and other asset classes (bonds, cash, real estate etc.) are constantly competing for capital.

In theory, when interest rates are high, the valuation of stocks should be low, since the alternative to stocks - bonds - are providing a good return.

On the other hand, when interest rates are low, the valuation of stocks should be high, since the alternative - again, bonds - are providing a poor return.