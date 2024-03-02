6 unexpected million-dollar HDB flats in Singapore: Here's where to find them

Most of us know the usual places for million-dollar flats; Bishan, Queenstown, Tanjong Pagar, etc., appear so often on the lists, that it's hardly a surprise anymore.

However, the number of million-dollar flats is growing every year; and as of January 2024, we broke previous records with 74 such transactions.

At this point, only four out of 26 HDB towns don't have a million-dollar flat somewhere in them (and a growing number of close-to-million-dollar flats). This week, we looked at some of the more obscure and surprising places where such flats have been found:

1. Bukit Batok Central and Bukit Batok Street 25

Month Town Flat Type Address Storey Range Size (sqm) Type Lease Started Price 2023-05 BUKIT BATOK EXECUTIVE 289D BT BATOK ST 25 04 TO 06 165 Maisonette 1997 $1,088,000 2023-11 BUKIT BATOK EXECUTIVE 627 BT BATOK CTRL 13 TO 15 143 Maisonette 1997 $1,030,000 2023-04 BUKIT BATOK EXECUTIVE 289A BT BATOK ST 25 13 TO 15 144 Apartment 1997 $1,008,888 2022-07 BUKIT BATOK EXECUTIVE 289D BT BATOK ST 25 04 TO 06 165 Maisonette 1997 $1,005,000 2023-11 BUKIT BATOK EXECUTIVE 288B BT BATOK ST 25 13 TO 15 144 Apartment 1998 $1,000,000

These flats reach the million-dollar mark mainly on account of their size. Notice that most of the units are double-storey maisonettes, which HDB no longer builds. The location along Bukit Batok Street 25 is also more accessible than it looks — while Bukit Batok MRT (NSL) is not near or within walking distance, bus services like 506 can get residents to the train station in under 10 minutes. West Mall, the heartland mall for this neighbourhood, is quite large and has a cinema in addition to the usual eateries, supermarkets, pharmacies, etc.

Also note that Bukit Batok MRT is one stop from Jurong East, which provides good access to malls like IMM, JEM, and the upcoming mixed-use J'Den. Jurong East is the "second CBD" of Singapore, so most major amenities are met.

Alternatively, services like 174 from this area go to Beauty World MRT (DTL), with its attendant mall.

The unit at Bukit Batok Central isn't a maisonette, but the value comes from better proximity to the MRT. Bukit Batok station and West Mall, are within walking distance of this block.

2. Block 181 Bukit Panjang

Month Town Flat Type Address Storey Range Size (sqm) Type Lease Started Price 2023-09 BUKIT PANJANG EXECUTIVE 181 JELEBU RD 28 TO 30 127 Premium Apartment 2003 $1,020,000

Bukit Panjang is not typically where we'd expect to find a million-dollar flat, but there was one last year in Block 181. This block is right next to Hillion Mall (this is part of the mixed-use Hillion Residences), so the residents have similar access to the supermarket, food court, and pharmacies as the condo residents.

Bukit Panjang Plaza and Junction 10 are also within walking distance of this block; and when you couple it with the surrounding heartlands shops and minimarts, we'd say amenities are exceptional in this location.

Bukit Panjang MRT station on the Downtown line is also right next door and Bukit Panjang LRT — which heads to Choa Chu Kang MRT station (NSL, JSL) — is just a short stroll away. Choa Chu Kang station is next to Lot One, which is one of the major heartland malls.

The flat that was transacted here is a larger executive flat, which accounts for its price; but while prices here are high, they can still rise because of the excellent amenities. And in the context of "older" flats, this one is not actually very old — it was built in 2003.

3. Jurong East Street 21 and Toh Guan Road

Month Town Flat Type Address Storey Range Size (sqm) Type Lease Started Price 2023-09 JURONG EAST EXECUTIVE 287B JURONG EAST ST 21 16 TO 18 143 Apartment 1998 $1,020,000 2023-06 JURONG EAST EXECUTIVE 285C TOH GUAN RD 10 TO 12 145 Maisonette 1998 $1,018,000 2023-07 JURONG EAST EXECUTIVE 285C TOH GUAN RD 13 TO 15 145 Maisonette 1998 $1,018,000 2023-02 JURONG EAST EXECUTIVE 287C JURONG EAST ST 21 19 TO 21 143 Apartment 1998 $1,008,000 2022-12 JURONG EAST EXECUTIVE 287D JURONG EAST ST 21 07 TO 09 145 Maisonette 1998 $1,000,000 2023-02 JURONG EAST EXECUTIVE 287B JURONG EAST ST 21 16 TO 18 143 Apartment 1998 $1,000,000 2023-12 JURONG EAST EXECUTIVE 285C TOH GUAN RD 07 TO 09 145 Maisonette 1998 $1,000,000

Jurong East is a retail hotspot these days, with the clustering of malls like JEM, IMM, Westgate, the upcoming J'Den, and others. The flats in this area are very close to this major hub, if not precisely there.

You can either take a walk from here to Jurong East MRT (EWL, NSL, JEL), or you can walk to the closer Toh Guan MRT (JEL), which will be ready in 2027. This station will be one stop from Jurong East Interchange, so it makes things even more convenient (if it wasn't enough already).

This cluster of flats will appeal to those who want larger units (many are executive flats or maisonettes), but still want to be relatively close to Jurong East. Given the ongoing development of the Jurong area, there's also room for future potential, even if most of these flats are approaching 25 years (most were completed in '98).

The Toh Guan area also has the advantage of being a bit further away from the noise and crowds of Jurong East, whilst still being conveniently close.

4. A cluster at Pasir Ris

Month Town Flat Type Address Storey Range Size (sqm) Type Lease Started Price 2022-09 PASIR RIS EXECUTIVE 130 PASIR RIS ST 11 07 TO 09 188 Maisonette 1994 $1,238,000 2022-05 PASIR RIS EXECUTIVE 156 PASIR RIS ST 13 07 TO 09 189 Maisonette 1995 $1,138,888 2024-01 PASIR RIS EXECUTIVE 584 PASIR RIS ST 53 10 TO 12 151 Maisonette 1995 $1,030,000 2023-05 PASIR RIS EXECUTIVE 537 PASIR RIS ST 51 04 TO 06 148 Maisonette 1992 $1,000,000 2023-07 PASIR RIS EXECUTIVE 601 ELIAS RD 10 TO 12 150 Apartment 1995 $1,000,000

Some executive flats in Pasir Ris have reached the $1 million threshold, despite this area being traditionally known for cheaper housing. A large part of this comes down to size, with many of the transacted units being double-storey maisonettes.

Of particular note here would be blocks 587 and 534, which barely scraped the million-dollar mark; for these two blocks, the units are not only maisonettes but within walking distance of Pasir Ris MRT (EWL, CRL). This is next to White Sands Mall, which is the major heartland mall for the neighbourhood.

The unit at block 601 isn't near the MRT station, but it is right next to Elias Mall, and has consistently produced flats that reach at least the $800,000 mark. You probably need the bus connection to get to Pasir Ris MRT from here (unless you're okay with a rather long walk), but having Elias Mall next door is very useful; this is an HDB-run mall, but it has a lot of eateries and can cover most daily needs.

There will also be an MRT station near this block in future (Elias MRT), but it's a long time away; probably around 2032.

5. A cluster in Woodlands

Month Town Flat Type Address Storey Range Size (sqm) Type Lease Started Price 2023-07 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 816 WOODLANDS ST 82 07 TO 09 177 Apartment 1994 $1,150,000 2022-11 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 834 WOODLANDS ST 83 07 TO 09 189 Apartment 1994 $1,100,000 2023-01 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 830 WOODLANDS ST 83 10 TO 12 192 Apartment 1994 $1,090,000 2023-08 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 805 WOODLANDS ST 81 07 TO 09 189 Apartment 1994 $1,080,888 2023-02 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 808 WOODLANDS ST 81 04 TO 06 192 Apartment 1994 $1,080,000 2023-05 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 849 WOODLANDS ST 82 07 TO 09 177 Apartment 1995 $1,060,000 2023-02 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 807 WOODLANDS ST 81 10 TO 12 192 Apartment 1994 $1,050,000 2022-05 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 832 WOODLANDS ST 83 10 TO 12 189 Apartment 1994 $1,040,000 2022-07 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 412 WOODLANDS ST 41 07 TO 09 179 Apartment 1995 $1,038,000 2023-12 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 807 WOODLANDS ST 81 04 TO 06 192 Apartment 1994 $1,038,000 2024-02 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 849 WOODLANDS ST 82 10 TO 12 176 Apartment 1995 $1,038,000 2023-12 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 847 WOODLANDS ST 82 01 TO 03 179 Apartment 1995 $1,036,000 2022-05 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 805 WOODLANDS ST 81 07 TO 09 189 Apartment 1994 $1,030,000 2023-11 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 420 WOODLANDS ST 41 04 TO 06 177 Apartment 1995 $1,025,000 2023-03 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 820 WOODLANDS ST 82 04 TO 06 179 Apartment 1995 $1,023,000 2022-08 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 308 WOODLANDS AVE 1 10 TO 12 192 Apartment 1994 $1,020,000 2022-11 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 807 WOODLANDS ST 81 10 TO 12 192 Apartment 1994 $1,020,000 2022-12 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 807 WOODLANDS ST 81 07 TO 09 192 Apartment 1994 $1,016,800 2023-08 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 849 WOODLANDS ST 82 04 TO 06 179 Apartment 1995 $1,015,000 2023-02 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 807 WOODLANDS ST 81 10 TO 12 189 Apartment 1994 $1,010,000 2023-09 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 835 WOODLANDS ST 83 04 TO 06 189 Apartment 1994 $1,005,000 2022-09 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 307 WOODLANDS AVE 1 04 TO 06 189 Apartment 1994 $1,000,000 2022-11 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 404 WOODLANDS ST 41 04 TO 06 176 Apartment 1995 $1,000,000 2023-05 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 307 WOODLANDS AVE 1 07 TO 09 189 Apartment 1994 $1,000,000 2024-01 WOODLANDS EXECUTIVE 847 WOODLANDS ST 82 01 TO 03 176 Apartment 1995 $1,000,000

We've mentioned a few times that we may be seeing the end of cheap Woodlands, as prices here have been on the rise. Woodlands North Coast is a major transformative project, and we may see in Woodlands what we've seen happen in Jurong East.

The units from Woodlands Street 81 to 83 are likely appreciating on the back of this news. Some, such as Block 816, are nicely equidistant between Woodlands MRT (NEL, TEL) and Woodlands North MRT (TEL), giving good access to both the town centre, and the future Woodlands North Coast developments.

In the meantime, there are numerous services like bus 911, that provide a short bus link to Causeway Point, the major heartland mall for this area (this is also next to Woodlands MRT). Alternatively, Woodlands North Plaza, a smaller community mall, is within walking distance; this covers most daily needs, with a food centre, assorted eateries, and a Giant supermarket.

For the blocks in the Avenue 1 area, this is further from Woodlands MRT, but is closer to Marsiling MRT (NSL). It's just one stop from Woodlands MRT, so access to Causeway Point is still good enough.

The flats in this area have their own zone of convenience, right across Woodlands Street 31: this area has a Sheng Siong, along with numerous shops and eateries; and there's also an NTUC FairPrice next to Marisiling station.

Many of the flats here overlook the greenery of Marsiling Park, and the high price point is due to the combination of greenery and open spaces, without any compromise on accessibility or nearby amenities. Woodlands Avenue 1 is a bit under the radar for now, so it wouldn't be surprising to see prices climb further as more buyers start to notice.

6. Yishun Avenue 4 and Street 61

Month Town Flat Type Address Storey Range Size (sqm) Type Lease Started Price 2023-01 YISHUN MULTI-GENERATION 666 YISHUN AVE 4 07 TO 09 179 Multi Generation 1987 $1,080,000 2022-10 YISHUN EXECUTIVE 661 YISHUN AVE 4 10 TO 12 164 Apartment 1992 $1,078,000 2023-02 YISHUN EXECUTIVE 652 YISHUN AVE 4 07 TO 09 181 Apartment 1992 $1,068,000 2022-10 YISHUN MULTI-GENERATION 666 YISHUN AVE 4 10 TO 12 164 Multi Generation 1987 $1,062,500 2023-04 YISHUN EXECUTIVE 661 YISHUN AVE 4 04 TO 06 181 Apartment 1992 $1,051,800 2023-05 YISHUN EXECUTIVE 661 YISHUN AVE 4 07 TO 09 164 Apartment 1992 $1,050,000 2022-02 YISHUN EXECUTIVE 652 YISHUN AVE 4 04 TO 06 187 Apartment 1992 $1,038,000 2022-05 YISHUN EXECUTIVE 664 YISHUN AVE 4 07 TO 09 181 Apartment 1992 $1,000,888 2022-06 YISHUN EXECUTIVE 608 YISHUN ST 61 01 TO 03 164 Apartment 1992 $1,000,000

Do note that some of the flats are multi-generational and larger, which partly accounts for the higher price. The units at Yishun Avenue 4 are convenient and well-located, being close (in the case of block 666 right next to) Wisteria Mall. The rest of the nearby Yishun Ring Road is also well-developed, with many small convenience stores, minimarts, and eateries.

Schools also definitely play a part in the price here, with the highly regarded Chung Cheng High being within enrolment distance of most blocks. There are multiple schools in enrolment priority distance for Avenue 4, including Orchard Park, Northbrooks, Huamin, Naval Base, and Northland Primary.

While the MRT station is not within walking distance, services like bus 805 can get you to Yishun MRT (NSL) in around 10 minutes. Technically Khatib is the closest station, but most residents will probably head directly to Yishun, as this is also where Northpoint, the area's major heartland mall, is located.

Given the overall development in the area, you can see why HDB gave up on the mature/non-mature classifications; Yishun was classified as non-mature, but the amenities here often opened that to debate.

The unit at Street 61 (block 608) is not that far away from Avenue 4. However, you still aren't very close to Yishun MRT. You do still have bus access to the MRT, so it's not a big compromise, for families that want to be further from the noise of Yishun Central. It may be a worthy trade for some for being closer to the local park space, and more quiet. Parents may also appreciate that it's much closer to Chung Cheng than Avenue 4, so children can reasonably walk to school.

What you do lose here though, is the easy access to Wisteria Mall that you'd get at Avenue 4.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.