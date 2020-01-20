6 ways to ace your financial resolutions in 2020

Aiming to save more money in 2020? Here are some tips on how you can start.

The trick to really reaching your financial goals this year is to start with actionable steps, and I'll share with you several tips to start on right away if you want to succeed this year.

1. REDUCE YOUR EXPENSES BY GETTING A MULTI-CURRENCY CARD.

Stop paying for your overseas expenses (yes, that includes Netflix) at unfavourable credit card rates when life has gotten so much better with the introduction of multi-currency fintech providers in our local scene.

Cue YouTrip and Revolut, which are my top two favourites. But there's a whole bunch to choose from, so take your pick!

2. SWITCH TO A SIM-ONLY PLAN.

The days of postpaid mobile plans are (almost) over. If you're still paying anything more than $40 for your monthly telco bill, it is high time you made a switch.

With SIM-only plans now available, you can get 5 GB of data and 100 minutes of calls for just $10. Need more talktime or data?

3. SWITCH YOUR ELECTRICITY RETAILER.

You're a fool if you continue to stay with SP when Singapore has already rolled out its open electrical market which has resulted in lower prices for consumers.

I chose Geneco, but go ahead and pick the electricity provider that serves you best.

Tip: If your parents are super reluctant to change and you're too lazy to correct their misconceptions, just tell them to switch to SP Wholesale. That's so much cheaper than remaining status quo!

4. MAXIMISE YOUR CASHBACK BY STACKING!