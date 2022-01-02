7 attractively priced new launch condos estimated to TOP in 2022

While we’ve covered new launch condos in 2021 and potential land sales in 2022, what about new launch condos which will be ready for move-in in 2022?

Using 99.co’s filter tool, we’ve compiled a list of seven attractively priced new launch condos estimated to TOP (Temporary Occupation Permit) in 2022. The following condos all have a price range of under S$4 million because your dream home doesn’t have to break the bank.

At the time of writing, the condos in this list still have many balance units available for sale so be sure to check them out before they sell out!

1. 35 Gilstead

Indicative price range: $1,180,000 — $3,740,000

Tenure: Freehold

The luxurious facilities of 35 Gilstead include the infinity lap pool, wading pool, gymnasium, sun deck, dining pavilion and more. Buyers can choose from a delightful selection of one-bedroom to three-bedroom units or opt for a penthouse. All units come equipped with top quality kitchen appliances and sanitary fittings, not to mention quartz countertops and marble flooring.

This condo is a convenient seven-minute walk from Newton MRT station. Because of its proximity to Newton Food Centre, Velocity@Novena Square, Square 2, and United Square Shopping Mall, future residents will be able to enjoy a wide variety of food, retail, and entertainment options.

2. Fourth Avenue Residences

Indicative price range: S$946,000 — S$3,794,780

Tenure: 99 years

Fourth Avenue Residences is a two-minute walk from Sixth Avenue MRT station on the Downtown Line. This condo offers a charming selection of one-bedroom to four-bedroom units, and facilities include the barbecue area, lap pool, gymnasium, and playground.

Future residents can look forward to various nearby dining options, including Guthrie House, The Grandstand, and Bukit Timah Market and Food Centre. On top of that, the residence is only a short drive away from Singapore Botanic Gardens and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, making it perfect for nature lovers.

3. Fyve Derbyshire

Indicative price range: $1,150,000 — $2,553,870

Tenure: Freehold

Fyve Derbyshire offers an appealing range of two-bedroom to three-bedroom configurations, designed with individuals, couples, and small families in mind. Condo facilities include the swimming pool, wading pool, jacuzzi, gymnasium, barbecue areas, and more. Situated on Novena Hill, this condo offers its future residents stunning views of nature.

It is within walking distance to Novena MRT station and surrounded by popular retail destinations such as United Square mall, Velocity@Novena Square, and the Orchard shopping belt. Future residents can also look forward to the completion of the nearby Health City Novena in 2030 and the North-South corridor in 2026, which will likely increase the condo’s value and improve its residents’ lifestyle.

4. Infini at East Coast

Indicative price range: $1,399,000 — $2,881,000

Tenure: Freehold

Homebuyers looking for exclusivity can consider Infini at East Coast as this luxurious development houses only 36 units, ranging from two-bedroom to four-bedroom layouts. Future residents of this condo can anticipate numerous state-of-the-art facilities, such as the lap pool, aqua gym, jacuzzi, playground, barbecue area, and rooftop garden.

This development’s main appeal is its proximity to East Coast Park, just a 20-minute walk away. Given that the condo is close to several shopping malls, such as I12 Katong, Parkway Parade, Katong Shopping Centre, future residents will be spoilt for choice in terms of food and retail amenities.

5. Nyon

Indicative price range: $998,000 — $3,630,180

Tenure: Freehold

This Peranakan-themed condo offers a wide selection of unit types, from one-bedroom units to three-bedroom duplex penthouses. This unique development includes the swimming pool, jacuzzi, fitness corner, clubhouse, gym, and barbecue areas.

Because of its sea-fronting location, Nyon promises an idyllic seaside lifestyle for its future residents.

This condo is only a three-minute walk away from Tanjong Katong MRT station, which will complete by 2023. Nearby dining establishments include Hundred Happy Food Court and 915 Western Food. Nyon is within walking distance of East Coast Park and is a short drive away from Marina Bay and the CBD area.

6. Petit Jervois

Indicative price range: $1,499,800 — $3,789,000

Tenure: Freehold

Petit Jervois boasts a gorgeous selection of one-bedroom to three-bedroom layouts for homebuyers to choose from. This extravagant development includes the swimming pool, pool deck, and fitness pavilion. The beautiful and modern architecture of this condo only adds to its allure.

Petit Jervois is within walking distance from Redhill MRT Station and a short drive away from many dining and retail establishments, including Redhill Food Centre, Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre, Valley Point, Ion Orchard and more.

7. Rymden 77

Indicative price range: $1,480,000 — $3,311,600

Tenure: Freehold

Rymden 77 has a floorplan layout for families of every size. Homebuyers can choose from a range of two-bedroom units to four-bedroom penthouse dual-key units, all of which come with high-end fittings and finishings. Condo facilities include the swimming pool, wading pool, jacuzzi, playground, lounge, gym, and barbecue areas.

Situated within walking distance from Kembangan MRT station, Rymden 77 provides convenience and ease of travel. Future residents will also have access to an abundance of food and dining options within walking distance, such as Bruno’s Bistrot, Beach Road Prawn Noodle House, and VeganBurg. The cherry on top is that East Coast Park is just an eight-minute drive away.

READ ALSO: Condominium rates are likely to increase despite hitting a 6-year high — here's why

This article was first published in 99.co.