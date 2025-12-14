7 close to TOP new launch condos in 2026/27 for those looking to move in quick

The projects completing in 2026-2027 were bought at a strange, high-octane moment: that jittery post-Covid rebound in 2021-2022, when the market shot up like it had a rocket strapped to it and everyone kept asking when supply would finally catch up.

It was the era when Amo Residence broke the $2,000 PSF barrier for OCR launches, and when some buyers quietly wondered if they should downsize to a two-bedder just to secure something.

And with TOP around the corner, the key question for many buyers is whether these projects still represent value, or if waiting for the next launch cycle makes more sense.

So for buyers today who want something new but can't wait for the current crop of launches to be built, here are some soon-to-TOP projects to keep on your radar.

1. AMO Residence

AMO Residence launched in July 2022 and is approaching TOP in 2026. Located at 21/23 Ang Mo Kio Rise in District 20, this is a 99-year leasehold project with 372 units.

AMO was the first major private launch in Ang Mo Kio since The Panorama in 2014, so it benefited quite a bit from pent-up demand (in addition to the usual high demand from the COVID recovery period).

While it's in the OCR, AMO Residence is in a very mature location. It's within walking distance to Mayflower (TEL), and has good access to the highly desirable Kebun Baru cluster: the surroundings have a Sheng Siong, coffee shops, neighbourhood eateries, and a couple of famous names like Boon Tong Kee and Melben Seafood.

Across the road is Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, giving residents one of the largest green spaces in the OCR; and this also places it within one kilometre of CHIJ St Nicholas Girls', Ai Tong, and Ang Mo Kio Primary.

Unusually for an OCR condo, the four- and five-bedroom units here have private lifts; perhaps helping to justify some of the pricing. At launch, AMO Residence started from around $1,890 psf with an average around the low $2,100 psf range, and this made it the first condo in the OCR to cross the $2,000 PSF barrier.

While there was some grumbling over the cost at the time, this would be seen as a good deal now: this is a very convenient location, with some stacks that command a view of the nearby landed enclave.

Also, the three-bedders here are 958 to 1,141 sq ft, larger than some of today's 900+ sq ft norms. This sizing, plus the convenient family location, will likely draw buyer interest when it enters the resale market.

And based on the early subsale numbers, that seems to be playing out:

Soldon Unit area(sqft) Sale price(S$ psf) Boughton Purchase price(S$ psf) Profit(S$) 25 Nov 2025 743 2,457 22 Jul 2022 2,016 328,000 17 Nov 2025 958 2,430 23 Jul 2022 1,943 467,000 11 Nov 2025 1,044 2,576 23 Jul 2022 2,120 476,000 6 Oct 2025 1,475 2,441 23 Jul 2022 2,047 582,000 3 Oct 2025 1,044 2,524 23 Jul 2022 2,130 411,000 19 Sep 2025 1,044 2,523 23 Jul 2022 2,152 387,000 12 Sep 2025 678 2,359 23 Jul 2022 2,057 205,000 5 Sep 2025 958 2,610 23 Jul 2022 2,159 432,000 1 Sep 2025 1,141 2,515 23 Jul 2022 2,131 439,000 29 Aug 2025 958 2,422 23 Jul 2022 2,090 318,000 19 Aug 2025 958 2,472 22 Jul 2022 1,963 487,000 14 Apr 2025 678 2,359 23 Jul 2022 2,210 101,000 22 Feb 2024 958 2,263 23 Jul 2022 1,890 357,000

The early subsale performance gives a clear picture: nearly every unit transacted to date has achieved a six-figure gain, with profits commonly in the $300,000 to $500,000 range. Even the smaller units purchased at relatively higher psf have managed to generate positive returns.

More telling is the achieved psf. With resale prices now hovering between $2,400 to $2,600+ psf, AMO Residence has effectively set a new price reality for OCR buyers, one that validates its launch positioning and reflects the scarcity of new, well-located projects in mature neighbourhoods.

2. The Botany at Dairy Farm

The Botany at Dairy Farm launched in March 2023 and is slated to TOP in 2027. Located along Dairy Farm Walk in District 23, this is a 99-year leasehold project with 386 units.

The Dairy Farm location is something of a “love it or hate it” area. Buyers tend to either like the greenery and space, or they find the area too ulu and dull. Regardless, this is a project that has a lot of greenery in its surroundings, and higher floors in particular have excellent unblocked views of the Bukit Timah Reserve in the distance, or landed homes in the Chestnut Drive area.

Now that it’s reaching TOP, the area’s amenities are significantly improved. Dairy Farm Residences’ commercial element – Dairy Farm Mall – has a FairPrice, a food court, and a childcare centre. It’s right next door to Botany.

HillV2 and The Rail Mall are also nearby, though not really within walking distance. And while the nearest MRT station is a bit far to walk, there will be a complimentary shuttle to Bukit Panjang MRT and Hillion Mall for a year after TOP.

(In our experience, management committees often vote to keep this going for a longer period, if there’s no MRT nearby.)

The family focus shows in unit mix: three-bedders make up almost half the project, ranging from 883 to 1,238 sq ft; four and five-bedders include proper yards and utility areas. This may draw in buyers who dislike today’s smaller configurations, once this enters resale.

At launch, Botany averaged around $2,070 psf; but this was largely ignored due to the low quantum. Some of the units here were still available for under $1 million, which was significant in a period of climbing prices.

What remains to be seen, however, is the possible competition from the integrated Dairy Farm Residences right next door, and these two projects will be closely compared by resale buyers.

As of the time of writing, only one subsale has been recorded, which ended in a loss. But given that the transaction happened in a period of a little over a year, it’s likely this early sale would have been due to unforeseen circumstances (divorce case, etc).

3. Blossoms By The Park

Blossoms by the Park launched in April 2023 and will TOP in 2027. Located at Slim Barracks Rise in District 5, this is a 99-year leasehold project with 275 units.

This area of District 5 — around One-North and Buona Vista — still has a lot of room for growth. One-North is a tech and media hub, and Buona Vista has major amenities like Rochester Mall and The Star Vista. Blossoms is also just a short walk to Buona Vista MRT (EWL, CCL), which is one short stop from One-North (Fusionopolis and Biopolis). Given the workforce here, it's more or less a built-in rental base.

This area has also garnered some positive attention among market watchers; this was after One-North Eden showed good price resilience. Prior to this, launches in the area — like Rochester Residences and One-North Residences — tended to trail the wider leasehold market.

Blossoms by the Park also belongs to a second wave of One-North / Buona Vista launches: rather than focusing too heavily on rental, as prior offerings did, it's also versatile enough to cater for own-stay use. The proximity of schools like ESSEC and INSEAD also contributes tenants, via staff and students.

Unit mixes still skew toward smaller layouts, but the two- and three-bedders are reasonably priced for owner-occupiers: enclosed kitchens, sensible living/dining proportions, and study options. For lifestyle, residents have easy access to Rochester Park, Holland Village, and Ghim Moh's local food cluster.

At launch, pricing started from the $2,200+ psf range. While these prices felt steep for District 5 at the time, they were in line with broader RCR trends, and the convenience of being near an interchange MRT set a higher baseline.

With regard to future resale, though, we should point out that One-North is no longer as void of competition as it used to be. Besides older projects like One-North Residences, the larger Bloomsbury Residences might also be a viable alternative.

Competition will heat up in the area surrounding Blossoms, as One-North continues to unfold.

4. Watten House

Watten House launched in late 2023 and is slated to TOP in 2027. Located at 36-50 Shelford Road in District 11, this is a freehold project with 180 units.

This project only has units that are three-bedder and up, and it's in one of Bukit Timah's most established enclaves, with GCB areas like Cluny Hill, Camden Park and Bin Tong Park within a short radius (read: not very affordable to the average buyer).

Watten House is within one kilometre of both Nanyang Primary and Raffles Girls' Primary, which is already a big family draw. Daily amenities are workable: Coronation Plaza — whilst rather old as a mall — is within walking distance, while Cluny Court and One Holland Village are just a short drive away. Tan Kah Kee MRT (DTL) is also walkable.

This entire project is built around being family homes. Three-bedders start from 990 to 1,163 sq ft, for example, with a premium 1,539 sq ft three-bedroom + study option. They don't get smaller than this. Most units have private lift access, 3.2m ceiling heights, marble flooring, and all the finishing you expect from a luxury project.

At launch, pricing started from the low to mid $3,000 psf range, with a typical quantum that's upward of $3 million (and well beyond for larger units).

To be clear, several condos in this area, such as 15 Holland Hill, also offer large units. But Watten House's long-term story will lean on tenure. Upcoming supply at Turf Club and Holland Plain is likely to be 99-year projects, so Watten House, like some of the existing freehold condos here, may find an edge in that.

It's great for families, but this is clearly not a mass-market condo.

5. CanningHill Piers

CanningHill Piers launched in November 2021 and is slated to TOP around Q4 2026. Located at 177 River Valley Road in District 6, this 99-year leasehold project is better known to some as the former Liang Court mall.

Canninghill Piers has 696 units sitting above a commercial podium, and is linked directly to Fort Canning MRT (DTL). It's part of the wider CanningHill integrated redevelopment, which is a residential-hotel-retail cluster along the river. Clarke Quay MRT station (NEL) is also just a short walk away.

Unit mixes lean toward smaller formats: one-bedders start from 409 sq ft, two-bedders from 732 sq ft, and three-bedders from around 1,100 sq ft. This is because, back in 2021, it was still mostly assumed that a project like this would be more investor-oriented.

In any case, for those who prioritise lifestyle over size, the combination of riverfrontage, park access, and a retail podium makes Canninghill Piers an attractive option.

At launch, pricing started from around $2,800 psf for lower-floor units, with many transactions hitting the $3,000 to $3,500 psf range. This was one of the highest-priced 99-year projects outside the traditional CCR enclaves.

As it approaches TOP, CanningHill Piers remains a lifestyle-driven choice. The buyer profile will likely skew toward singles, couples, and investors, but river-facing premium stacks and larger units could appeal to families. The main drawback to family buyers is the lack of school access in this area.

However, recent subsale activity suggests the market is willing to pay for this convenience-and-lifestyle mix. Almost all recorded transactions have been profitable, although there is also one loss-making transaction for a 409 sq ft unit.

While it's too early to read too much into it, the sole loss also reinforces a familiar pattern: the smallest, highest-psf units tend to have the tightest resale margins, especially in lifestyle-driven locations where investor stock tends to dominate.

Soldon Unit area(sqft) Sale price(S$ psf) Boughton Purchase price(S$ psf) Profit(S$) 6 Nov 2025 829 2,992 20 Nov 2021 2,763 190,000 4 Nov 2025 1,130 3,107 31 May 2022 2,824 320,000 4 Nov 2025 1,755 3,579 27 Nov 2021 3,329 440,000 9 Oct 2025 1,313 3,411 19 Nov 2021 3,062 459,000 2 Sep 2025 1,130 3,219 31 May 2022 2,926 330,800 22 Aug 2025 883 3,489 20 Nov 2021 2,966 462,000 20 Aug 2025 1,313 3,107 20 Nov 2021 2,900 272,000 26 Jun 2025 1,959 2,887 31 May 2022 2,769 232,000 13 Jun 2025 1,959 2,883 31 May 2022 2,765 232,000 1 May 2025 1,959 2,909 31 May 2022 2,789 234,000 29 Apr 2025 409 3,398 19 Nov 2021 3,215 75,000 29 Apr 2025 807 3,289 20 Nov 2021 2,941 281,000 16 Apr 2025 1,130 3,129 31 May 2022 2,845 321,800 20 Mar 2025 1,959 2,951 31 May 2022 2,830 237,000 17 Mar 2025 1,959 2,900 31 May 2022 2,781 233,000 14 Mar 2025 947 3,167 20 Nov 2021 3,025 135,000 19 Dec 2024 1,313 2,961 20 Nov 2021 2,845 152,000 16 Dec 2024 441 3,089 20 Nov 2021 2,998 40,200 17 Nov 2024 1,259 2,872 31 May 2022 2,634 299,400 17 Nov 2024 1,259 2,900 31 May 2022 2,660 302,400 17 Nov 2024 1,259 2,886 31 May 2022 2,647 300,400 4 Nov 2024 1,259 2,865 31 May 2022 2,628 298,400 4 Oct 2024 1,959 2,883 31 May 2022 2,826 111,000 4 Oct 2024 1,959 2,874 31 May 2022 2,818 111,000 26 Sep 2024 1,959 2,870 31 May 2022 2,814 111,000 11 Sep 2024 1,959 2,862 31 May 2022 2,805 110,000 27 Aug 2024 1,959 2,849 31 May 2022 2,793 110,000 27 Aug 2024 1,259 2,812 31 May 2022 2,580 293,200

Honorary mention: Tembusu Grand and Grand Dunman

Two notable projects nearing TOP in this period (despite having an officially longer TOP date of 2028 on paper) are Tembusu Grand and Grand Dunman. It’s not uncommon for projects to have a TOP date earlier than the projected date, so we may see Tembusu Grand reach TOP in Q1 2026, and Grand Dunman in Q3 2026.

Tembusu Grand

Tembusu Grand launched in April 2023 and is located along Jalan Tembusu in District 15. This is a 99-year leasehold project with 638 units. At the time of its launch, Tembusu Grand, Grand Dunman (below) and The Continuum constituted a trinity of competing projects in the D15 area. Later, when Emerald of Katong launched, Tembusu Grand was its closest competitor, being just next to it.

Tembusu Grand is right along Tanjong Katong Road, an area known for its various restaurants, as is the nearby Haig Road. School access is good, with Tanjong Katong Primary and Haig Girls' being within one kilometre.

This project also occupies a sweet spot between the Katong-Joo Chiat lifestyle belt and the more family-oriented Marine Parade stretch. Residents are within walking distance of Tanjong Katong MRT (TEL), which provides fast access to I12 Katong, Parkway Parade, and the hawker centre and heartland amenities at Marine Parade Central.

Unit mixes here skew two and three-bedders, which are the core of the project. The smallest three-bedder comes in at 990 sq ft, with a dry/wet kitchen separation (something we tend to see only in larger four-bedders today).

At launch, average pricing sat in the mid-$2,400 to low-$2,500 psf range. This placed Tembusu Grand squarely somewhere between the pricier freehold Continuum and the larger Grand Dunman. Consider it something of a "middle road" between the two.

Grand Dunman

Grand Dunman launched in July 2023 and is located at 2-18 Dunman Road in District 15. This 99-year leasehold project was the biggest of the Grand Dunman — Tembusu Grand — Continuum trinity, with 1,008 units. This is also the first mega-project (1,000+ units) since Mandarin Gardens, which was completed almost 40 years ago.

Grand Dunman's strongest advantage is immediate MRT access: Dakota MRT (CCL) is just a few minutes' walk via multiple side gates. The CCL is also considered more favourable by some users than the TEL, although it's still quite a distance to town from here.

The project has a view of the Geylang River, which is nothing too spectacular, but still a waterfront view. What's more important is that it sits beside the Old Airport Road food haven, with Paya Lebar Quarter, Kallang Wave Mall, and Parkway Parade all within a short drive or just one to two train stops.

With so many units, the mix is quite broad, but three-bedders make up more than half the projects; unsurprising, given the area's mainly family demographic. There are also dual-key options for two and three-bedders. The largest units here are in the Grand Collection series, which also come with private lifts, marble flooring, steam rooms in the master bathrooms, etc.

At launch, indicative pricing hovered around the mid-$2,400 to mid-$2,500 psf range, positioning it just above Tembusu Grand on average, but still lower than its freehold neighbour, The Continuum.

While the 1,008-unit scale won't suit buyers who prefer boutique living, Grand Dunman will likely be a benchmark for larger D15 condos once it enters the resale market, as it's the only contemporary project of this size in the area.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.