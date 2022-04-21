7 HDB towns in non-mature areas with flats creeping towards a $1 million price tag

With a record number of million-dollar flats sold, some Singaporeans are starting to wonder if it's ever going to be the norm.

That day won't be anytime soon, as million-dollar flats are still a small number of outliers; but it is true that some non-mature areas might start seeing million-dollar flats too. Here's where it's most likely to happen:

Date Block Address Floor Size Lease Commence Lease Remaining Price 2022-03 222 HOUGANG ST 21 07 TO 09 148 1992 69 years 08 months $928,000 2021-06 375 HOUGANG ST 31 16 TO 18 141 1999 77 years 06 months $925,000 2021-09 374 HOUGANG ST 31 16 TO 18 144 2000 77 years 06 months $910,000 2021-09 850 HOUGANG CTRL 01 TO 03 143 1997 74 years 07 months $900,000 2021-11 475B UPP SERANGOON CRES 16 TO 18 112 2014 91 years 11 months $900,000 2021-11 145 LOR AH SOO 07 TO 09 160 1984 61 years 11 months $900,000 2021-12 850 HOUGANG CTRL 10 TO 12 135 1997 74 years 03 months $900,000 2022-02 853 HOUGANG CTRL 10 TO 12 138 1997 74 years 02 months $900,000

This is just a matter of size more than anything. Hougang is the biggest HDB estate in Singapore with over 51,000 homes; so it's not surprising that many outliers can also be found here.

Besides this, Hougang was actually the first new town where HDB built double-storey maisonettes; so these rare flats in Hougang have had a lot of time to appreciate.

You'll notice from the list that many of the higher-priced flats are from Hougang Central, or Hougang Street 21. Prices here shot up around 2003 when both the Hougang and Kovan MRT stations (North-East Line) were built. The units listed are within walking distance to the train stations.

Kovan and Hougang MRT are also situated next to the major amenities of the area. For example, Heartland Mall is next to Kovan MRT, while Hougang Mall is next to Hougang MRT.

On top of the advantageous location, some of the Hougang flats on the list are double-storey maisonettes, which invariably fetch a much higher price.

The two flats at Hougang Street 31 are more of a puzzler — they're not within walking distance of the MRT station, and their location isn't exceptional. The higher price might simply be due to their being executive flats, which are bigger.

2. Woodlands

Date Block Address Floor Size Lease Commenced Lease Remaining Price 2021-10 805 WOODLANDS ST 81 04 TO 06 189 1994 71 years 03 months $980,000 2022-04 849 WOODLANDS ST 82 10 TO 12 177 1995 72 years 03 months $958,888 2022-03 803 WOODLANDS ST 81 10 TO 12 189 1994 70 years 11 months $950,000 2022-01 419 WOODLANDS ST 41 07 TO 09 177 1995 72 years 10 months $910,000 2021-09 808 WOODLANDS ST 81 07 TO 09 192 1994 71 years 04 months $900,000

Both flats here are the very rare jumbo flats, sized at 189 sqm and 177 sqm — a very spacious size in today's context.

Woodlands Street 81 and 82 are close to the upcoming Woodlands North Coast. This will be a future business hub, with Grade A offices and lifestyle zones. All the flats on the list are within striking distance, and it seems sellers have already priced in the coming changes.

Woodlands Centre has a dual-line MRT, bus interchange and major malls, (Causeway Point, Civic Centre, Woods Square), so the bigger one at Block 805 Woodlands Street 81 is about a 7-minute walk away. The smaller jumbo flat at Block 849 Woodlands Street 82 is a further 14-minute walk away.

Buyers here may also have an eye toward the flat being an investment. The units close to Woodlands North Coast might be good rental prospects, and it's worth keeping in mind that Woodlands is close to the causeway too (Malaysian workers are a possible tenant demographic).

It also helps that Street 81 and Street 82 are quite close to Republic Polytechnic. For Street 81, it's possible to walk to Republic Polytechnic in under 10 minutes.

The unit at Woodlands Street 41 is a surprise though, as there isn't much apart from other flats in the area.

Lastly, the good thing here is that you are within a 1 km radius of 5 primary schools, namely, Qi Hua Primary, Evergreen Primary, Woodlands Primary, Woodgrove Primary, Si Ling Primary School.

3. Jurong East

Date Block Address Floor Size Lease Commence Lease Remaining Price 2022-04 287D JURONG EAST ST 21 07 TO 09 145 1998 75 years 03 months $955,000 2021-12 286B TOH GUAN RD 07 TO 09 143 1998 76 years 01 month $925,000 2021-11 286C TOH GUAN RD 16 TO 18 143 1998 76 years 02 months $900,101

Jurong East is no longer the industrial backwater it once was, and property values here have risen significantly across the board. As for the two near-million-dollar flats, their location at Toh Guan Road is a major advantage.

Toh Guan Road is close to IMM, and JCube would only be around a six-minute drive. Getting to the Jurong East Interchange (East-West, North-South, and Jurong lines) is also a simple matter from here, being just a few bus stops away.

JEM and Westgate provide two more major retail options, once you get to the MRT station; they're adjacent to it.

On that note, the unit at Jurong East Street 21 is quite close to the Jurong MRT station. It's a bit of a long walk (a little over 10 minutes), but not totally unmanageable.

IMM's address is Street 21, so this unit would be along the same stretch, and that could certainly justify the price. For some future proofness, it will be in close proximity to the future Toh Guan MRT station (JRL).

And here's a final tidbit for you, the executive maisonettes at Jurong East Street 21 were one of the last few maisonette blocks ever to be built by HDB.

4. Punggol

Date Block Address Floor Size Lease Commence Lease Remaining Price 2021-11 305A PUNGGOL RD 16 TO 18 147 2012 89 years 09 months $970,000 2021-03 306A PUNGGOL PL 16 TO 18 147 2012 90 years 04 months $910,000

Like many on this list, this particular unit at Treelodge @ Punggol is a special one, as it's a 5-room loft duplex that is sized at a very healthy 147 sqm. You are in a rarefied company here, as there are only 14 such units in the development.

While Punggol may be far from most places, there's no doubt that this would be one of the places to live in Punggol. It's within walking distance to Punggol View Primary, and you are also close to Punggol Waterway Park for leisure.

You can also walk to Waterway Point, where there is a very vibrant mall, as well as having Punggol MRT station (and LRT station) right there too. And if that's not enough you do also have your basic shops, supermarket, and coffee shop located right across the street at Block 612 or 301.

Other outliers like Yishun, Pasir Ris, and Bukit Batok

Date Town Block Address Floor Size Lease Commence Lease Remaining Price 2022-02 YISHUN 652 YISHUN AVE 4 04 TO 06 187 1992 69 years 04 months $1,038,000 2021-10 YISHUN 736 YISHUN ST 72 07 TO 09 162 1984 62 years 01 month $908,000 2022-02 PASIR RIS 585 PASIR RIS ST 53 01 TO 03 152 1995 72 years 08 months $940,000 2022-01 PASIR RIS 601 ELIAS RD 16 TO 18 154 1995 72 years 03 months $928,000 2021-06 BUKIT BATOK 288A BT BATOK ST 25 10 TO 12 144 1997 75 years 07 months $968,000 2021-09 BUKIT BATOK 194B BT BATOK WEST AVE 6 34 TO 36 112 2017 94 years 10 months $900,000 2022-03 BUKIT BATOK 194A BT BATOK WEST AVE 6 34 TO 36 112 2017 94 years 04 months $900,000

(Pasir Ris is actually mature but see below)

Many of these flats simply have good fundamental locations.

The flat at Yishun Ave 4, for instance, is practically across the road from two schools (Orchid Park Secondary and Naval Base Primary). You are also within the magical 1km radius of Northland Primary and Huamin Primary. It's also just seven minutes walk from Wisteria, which is a mixed-use project that has commercial units.

The unit itself is the rare unicorn that is a jumbo unit, at an expansive size of 187 sqm. This broke the $1 million mark as it was sold at an eye-popping $1.038 million.

Price aside, while it is close to SAFRA Yishun and Khoo Tech Puat Hospital (and Yishun Park for leisure), you are about a 15-minute walk away from Yishun MRT station.

Likewise for the flat at Elias Road (Pasir Ris), which would be just five minutes walk from Elias Mall, and just 10 minutes walk from Elias Park Primary School.

All this suggests that high appreciation isn't restricted to mature towns. Even if a flat is in a non-mature area, proximity to key amenities still brings upside potential. It's irrelevant that Yishun is less built up, for example, if your flat happens to be minutes from Northpoint City.

Also, there's a common misunderstanding that "maturity" is based on how convenient it is to live in a given town. In reality, maturity is determined by available land.

If we use the conventional meaning (convenience), it's questionable whether Jurong East is "non-mature", given the incredible retail powerhouse that it's become. The conventional use of the term also doesn't fit Pasir Ris, which is designated as a mature town — but Pasir Ris is still far off from the convenience of, say, Bishan and Queenstown.

When hunting for your next flat, don't obsess too much about "must-have" mature areas. Be flexible with regard to HDB town, and focus more on the surroundings of the specific flat.