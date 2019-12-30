7 important FX tips for retail traders

Forex (foreign exchange or FX) trading can be a profitable venture for those that know what they are doing. Once you have a handle on the basics of foreign exchange markets, these considerations could help you while making forex trades.

For individual investors, there are many reasons to consider diversifying one's portfolio by entering foreign exchange trading markets. To be successful, it is important to have a thorough understanding of the basics of forex trading, as well as to adhere to a well-planned strategy.

In this article we explore some ways that retail traders can make the most of their forex trading experience.

EDUCATION BEFORE INVESTMENT

The first step to being successful as a forex trader is to become proficient in the ins and outs of foreign exchange markets. Online brokerages tend to offer free materials to registered clients.

This content typically includes topics on the fundamentals of currency trading as well as tips for leveraging a brokerage's analytical tools. Some platforms even offer a feature that allows investors to simulate real FX trades with artificial funds. This is a great way for newcomers to test their theories before investing their own hard-earned money.

MINIMISE YOUR TRADING COSTS

As investors begin to familiarise themselves with the basics of forex markets and are ready to start trading, it is imperative that they find a brokerage that charges reasonable fees and offers access to their preferred currencies.

When comparing brokerages, we suggest that retail investors consider brokers' average FX spreads and any FX trading fees. For example, we've found that a few brokerages charge significantly less than the market average, which provides investors with additional value compared to more expensive alternatives.

Additionally, online brokerages offer different numbers of currency pairs, which can be an important factor in choosing a broker. This is especially important for the most serious individual forex traders, who prefer having access to a wide range of options.

KEEP AN EYE ON THE NEWS