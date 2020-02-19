7 industries impacted by Covid 19 & how the outbreak is disrupting our economy

Officially renamed Covid 19, the global novel coronavirus outbreak cases in Singapore are increasing every day. The DORSCON level is now orange, which means it's considered quite "severe" and "spreads easily". Orange is the second highest level of severity, so naturally, Singaporeans are being extra kiasi cautious.

But while staying home and eating in reduces our chances of contact with possibly infected people, what does this mean for our economy? Unsurprisingly, certain industries like travel and events are hit pretty badly, while others like pharmaceuticals are booming.

Here's a look at 7 industries that are affected by Covid 19.

PHARMACEUTICALS: MORE SALES OF HYGIENE PRODUCTS, SUPPLEMENTS, AND ETC

Let's start with the good news. As you probably already realised, there have recently been snaking queues at local pharmacies like Watsons, Guardian and Unity.

People are stocking up not just on surgical masks (which are pretty much out of stock everywhere), but also anything and everything that has "anti-bacterial" on its label. Think hand sanitisers, surface disinfectants and even body wash. I expect sales for these pharmacies are soaring.

But beyond that, the actual drug companies are probably doing very well too. Specifically those manufacturing and selling immunity-boosting vitamins and supplements.

Not to mention, flu medication - normally, most people just stay home and sleep off their coughs and colds. However, now that people are worried of a more serious infection, more people are consulting doctors. That means more medication dispensed and sold.

E-COMMERCE: SURGE IN ONLINE ORDERS