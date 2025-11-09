7 mega condos that are far from the MRT, yet surprisingly convenient

There are many appealing factors about a larger condo project (i.e., condos with 700 units or over). They tend to be more affordable, maintenance tends to be lower, and the larger land parcel can allow for more facilities (or just more breathing space).

However, it's come to our attention that some of these larger projects are quite far from the MRT station, so buyers are left with a trade-off: bigger project, or shorter distance to an MRT station? As it's a question that comes up quite often, here's a list for your reference:

Big condo projects where you'll need to use the bus

We refer to "big" in the colloquial sense — 700 units or more. With regard to "only accessible by bus," we'll take this to mean there isn't an MRT station nearby, and you need to either walk (unlikely with these distances) or use a connecting bus.

Project Near MRT? Parc Central Residences No Rio Vista 17 min walk to MRT Whistler Grand No Parc Riviera No The Floravale No Aurelle of Tampines No Riversails No Signature Park No Affinity At Serangoon No The Interlace No Avenue South Residence No The Minton 18 min walk to MRT Kingsford Waterbay No Riverfront Residences 18 min walk to MRT

For convenience, we’ve also included the previous transactions for these projects:

No. of bedrooms AFFINITY AT SERANGOON AURELLE OF TAMPINES AVENUE SOUTH RESIDENCE KINGSFORD WATERBAY PARC CENTRAL RESIDENCES PARC RIVIERA RIO VISTA RIVERFRONT RESIDENCES RIVERSAILS SIGNATURE PARK THE FLORAVALE THE INTERLACE THE MINTON WHISTLER GRAND 1 $906,818 $1,107,000 $722,962 $794,231 $809,943 $737,444 $865,014 $870,756 2 $1,255,163 $1,589,219 $989,401 $1,049,920 $1,138,857 $1,085,744 $1,238,845 $1,740,545 $1,691,306 $1,502,949 $1,274,626 3 $1,843,204 $1,551,236 $2,360,995 $1,319,121 $1,448,000 $1,586,651 $1,578,846 $1,718,796 $1,653,713 $2,364,533 $1,355,281 $3,099,512 $2,126,032 $2,007,333 4 $2,900,000 $1,972,308 $3,383,472 $1,684,167 $1,932,000 $2,014,278 $1,656,000 $2,514,000 $2,099,722 $2,959,000 $4,351,543 $2,776,571 $2,363,800 5 $2,980,000 $2,384,333 $1,915,000 $2,960,000

The best connections from the list above

The following are, in our opinion, the ones that have the most convenient access to the nearest MRT station or hub point (these two are often interrelated). Here are the top seven that may be more accessible than they look on paper:

Avenue South Residence

Affinity at Serangoon

Riverfront Residences

Kingsford Waterbay

Parc Central Residences (EC)

Parc Riviera

Whistler Grand

1. Avenue South Residence

Avenue South Residence is a leasehold, 1,074-unit mega-development, completed in 2023. It's in District 3.

This project is known for its proximity to Tiong Bahru and Tanjong Pagar, which makes it ideal for those who need CBD access but not CBD prices. One notable element of Avenue South Residence is that it's close to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) — while some homebuyers don't like being near hospitals, landlords might consider it good for rental (hospitals tend to employ a lot of foreign workers, who would like to live nearby).

We've also previously commented on one tennis court being a bit odd for such a large project; but it does have a good view and will likely benefit from the Greater Southern Waterfront in the coming years.

While we've also pointed out it's far from the MRT station, it's also not too inaccessible:

Avenue South sits right beside Kampong Bahru Bus Terminal, with frequent buses such as 167, 196, 197, 75, and 970 heading directly to Outram Park MRT (EWL, NEL, TEL) — a triple-line interchange. The bus ride takes about 10 minutes.

Other routes also connect to HarbourFront MRT (NEL, CCL) and VivoCity, around 12 to 15 minutes away by bus. So, while you'll depend on buses, you have direct access to two major MRT hubs and all the retail and amenities that come with them.

2. Affinity at Serangoon

Affinity at Serangoon is a leasehold project with 1,052 units, completed in 2023. It's in District 19.

When Affinity launched in 2018, it was a headline development in Serangoon. This massive project has more than 80 facilities spread across themed zones (from floating gyms to a forest boardwalk), and it was designed as a sort of self-contained community. The location, however, was a bit of a mixed bag.

To be clear, Affinity is close to hot spots like the famous Serangoon Garden lifestyle hub, and also to the massive NEX megamall, but while it's close by, it's also not really walkable.

Overall though, it's not too inaccessible. The nearest bus stop, Serangoon Nth Ave 1, Blk 141A (66311), is just a short walk away. Buses 103, 109, 147, 315, 43, 70, 73, and 156 connect directly to Serangoon MRT (CCL, NEL) and NEX in about 10 minutes.

The bus ride is only around 10 minutes or so; and setting aside the need for this, it's not so bad as you have access to two train lines and one of the biggest suburban malls.

3. Riverfront Residences

Riverfront Residences is a leasehold, 1,472-unit project that was completed in 2023. It's in District 19.

As the name implies, this project overlooks the Serangoon River. At the time of its launch (2018), it was one of the largest-ever condo projects to boast a riverfront view. It was also briefly famous for being redeveloped from Rio Casa, a former HUDC estate that sold for $575 million in 2017. This is widely regarded as one of the key events that kicked off the infamous "en bloc fever" that year.

Riverfront Residences is also one of those condos that's more accessible than it appears, at first glance. Bus 112 stops right along Hougang Avenue 7 (stop code 64311), just outside the development. It connects directly to Hougang MRT (NEL, CRL) and Kovan MRT (NEL) in about 12 minutes, depending on traffic.

Overall, it's not too inconvenient, and arguably a good trade-off in exchange for the riverfront view and serenity of the area.

4. Kingsford Waterbay

Kingsford Waterbay is a leasehold, 1,165-unit project that was completed in 2018. It's in District 19.

This project had, well, drama, and got off to a rocky start. When the project first launched, buyers were drawn to its massive riverfront site, featuring a 300-metre pool and views of the Serangoon River. But shortly after completion, complaints of poor workmanship surfaced, and were substantial enough that the developer's subsequent project — Normanton Park — got hit by a no-sale license.

Despite the early hiccups, Kingsford Waterbay is now fairly popular, and many defects have long since been rectified. Today it's mainly known for its large land size, resort theme, and riverside frontage.

Kingsford Waterbay sits along Upper Serangoon View, served by the same bus corridor as Riverfront Residences. Buses 112, 113, 62, and 324 run to Hougang MRT (NEL, CRL) in about 12 minutes.

As with Riverside Residences, a bus connection is not too bad a trade-off for dual-line access, and for getting the riverfront view.

5. Parc Central Residences (EC)

This is a leasehold, 700-unit EC that was completed in 2024. It's not yet out of its Minimum Occupancy Period (MOP) for now. Parc Central is in District 18, so many immediately assume Tampines — but some might argue that, along with other condos in this area like The Santorini, Parc Central is really partway between Bedok Reservoir and Tampines.

That's not necessarily a bad thing: this area is quieter and with more greenery than the busy hub of Tampines. Parc Central's design is themed around New York's Central Park, with expansive landscaping, a football field-sized green space, and a variety of sports facilities; a fairly unconventional theme for an EC, which tend to be quite "cookie-cutter."

The nearest bus stops along Tampines Avenue 10 serve routes 58, 129, and 518, which connect to Tampines MRT (EWL, DTL) in roughly 12 minutes. Once there, you'll find Tampines Mall, Century Square, and Tampines One clustered around the station.

6. Parc Riviera

Parc Riviera is a leasehold, 752-unit project completed in 2019. It's in District 5.

The location is a bit of a mixed bag — roughly between Clementi and West Coast Way. This project launched at a tough time for developers, and a pretty great time for the initial buyers: late 2016, when the market was in a downturn (hence the slow take-up rate; only 13 per cent sold on its launch weekend).

But it's been very rewarding to that first batch of buyers who swooped in, especially since the developer used a fixed price for the first to 15th storeys at the time. Today, it's considered a good alternative for those who want access to Clementi but don't want to pay Clementi prices. Do note that the AYE is visible from some of the units though, so perhaps pick a stack that avoids that.

Bus stops along West Coast Road and West Coast Vale include The Infiniti (20031) and Opp The Infiniti (20039), a short walk away. Buses 78 go to Clementi MRT (EWL) in around 14 minutes.

As a bonus, 51, 97, and 143 can also go to Jurong East MRT (NSL, EWL) and the malls there, but this is a longer journey.

7. Whistler Grand

Whistler Grand is a leasehold condo with 752 units, completed in 2019. It's in District 5.

Whistler Grand launched in late 2018 just across the road from Twin VEW, and the two have been compared ever since. Its pricing strategy was unexpectedly aggressive — the developer priced units lower than Twin VEW despite paying a higher land cost, so many considered it one of the best-valued OCR launches in years.

At the time, one of Whistler Grand's draws was also its dual-key options, although these types of units haven't been as popular over the past year.

The location is similar to Parc Riviera, with the same bus stops (The Infiniti 20031 / Opp The Infiniti 20039) just a short walk away. Buses 78 go to Clementi MRT (EWL) in around 14 minutes, while 51, 97, and 143 head toward Jurong East MRT (NSL, EWL) on a longer route.

