7 rare freehold condos in Singapore's prime areas

Freehold developments in Singapore are often seen as elusive treasures, especially in areas where most buyers wouldn't expect to find them.
Locations like the Central Business District (CBD) or Orchard Road are more known for their high prices and leasehold properties, leading many to overlook the rare freehold gems hidden in plain sight.
It's not surprising that this happens by the way — these rare units are sometimes sold less often (their owners treasure them more).
As a result, they often fly under the radar, escaping the attention of most property searches. But for those who know where to look, these overlooked properties could be the key to landing a freehold home in a coveted location. Here are some that might surprise you:
1. Onze @ Tanjong Pagar/The Arris
Onze @ Tanjong Pagar has a good location, but is obscure. That's because it's at the very end of Kee Seng Street, a side road which turns off the main road from Tanjong Pagar Plaza. So even if you work or live in the CBD, you may not be familiar with the name; but make no mistake, this is a project in an absolutely prime spot.
This freehold, mixed-use development was completed in 2017, and as mentioned, is right next to the busy Tanjong Pagar Plaza. This also puts it across the road from 100 AM, another mall, and just a short walk away from International Plaza/Tanjong Pagar MRT (EWL).
In about two years' time, another MRT station — Prince Edward Road on the CCL — will be operational along Shenton Way. This is also within walking distance of Onze @ Tanjong Pagar, so residents will have access to two train lines.
Besides the immediate convenience of being next to Tanjong Pagar Plaza and a mall, Onze is also in a rather entertaining district. The nearby Keong Saik Road, which is now home to several artisanal cafes and trendy rooftop bars, provides a lot to do on weekends; and Chinatown is just one switched train ride away.
There are only 54 units here though, and you can expect a price tag that matches the prime location. The last transaction, for a 571 sq ft unit, reached $1.27 million.
This development has units on the small side, but the facilities are not bad at all too for a small project — with two different swimming pools (one on the rooftop). Don't expect much from the commercial units though, besides the popular Japanese joints here, you'd probably venture out to the nearby malls most of the time.
As an alternative, also consider freehold The Arris, which is next door. The Arris was completed in 2002, and has 63 units. The one-bedders here can be a little bigger (up to 667 sq ft), transacting at about $1.5 million.
5 most recent transactions at Onze @ Tanjong Pagar
|Condo
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|ONZE @ TANJONG PAGAR
|$1,270,000
|570
|$2,226
|2 Nov 2023
|11 KEE SENG STREET #18
|ONZE @ TANJONG PAGAR
|$2,460,000
|1044
|$2,356
|23 Nov 2020
|11 KEE SENG STREET #11
|ONZE @ TANJONG PAGAR
|$1,210,000
|570
|$2,121
|27 Oct 2020
|11 KEE SENG STREET #17
|ONZE @ TANJONG PAGAR
|$2,630,000
|1044
|$2,519
|26 Jun 2019
|11 KEE SENG STREET #10
|ONZE @ TANJONG PAGAR
|$2,750,000
|1141
|$2,410
|6 May 2019
|11 KEE SENG STREET #12
5 most recent transactions at The Arris
|Condo
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|THE ARRIS
|$2,375,000
|990
|$2,398
|30 Jul 2024
|28 YAN KIT ROAD #02
|THE ARRIS
|$2,110,000
|936
|$2,253
|10 Jun 2024
|28 YAN KIT ROAD #05
|THE ARRIS
|$1,990,000
|904
|$2,201
|26 Sept 2023
|28 YAN KIT ROAD #09
|THE ARRIS
|$1,500,000
|667
|$2,248
|19 Jul 2023
|28 YAN KIT ROAD #05
|THE ARRIS
|$2,180,000
|990
|$2,201
|11 Apr 2023
|28 YAN KIT ROAD #04
2. Twin Regency/Regency Suits
Tiong Bahru is the hipster capital of Singapore, with its slew of artisanal cafes and restaurants, and exotic retailers. Even if you can find a home in this high-demand neighbourhood, chances are it's very old (by which we mean 1980s or earlier, or even back to the '60s for some HDB projects here).
Twin Regency, though, is not yet 20 years old. Built in '07, This 234-unit project is within easy walking distance of Tiong Bahru MRT (EWL). This place is just across the road from Tiong Bahru Plaza, which has a Don Don Donki, an NTUC, a food court, and a Guardian.
Also nearby are Kim Pong Park and Moh Guan Terrace (famous for producing many million-dollar flats nearby). There are plenty more eateries in this area, and you can eat for months in the surroundings without getting bored of the food.
This being Tiong Bahru, the price is likely outside the range for many HDB upgraders though, with 1,200+ sq ft family units transacting as high as $2.495 million.
On a related note, you can also check out its neighbour, Regency Suites, which we covered here. Regency Suites is also freehold and about the same age, but is more private with just 84 units.
5 most recent transactions at Twin Regency
|Condo
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|TWIN REGENCY
|$2,120,000
|980
|$2,164
|2 Feb 2024
|26 KIM TIAN ROAD #14
|TWIN REGENCY
|$2,495,000
|1216
|$2,051
|2 May 2023
|28 KIM TIAN ROAD #04
|TWIN REGENCY
|$2,900,000
|1442
|$2,011
|20 Apr 2023
|26 KIM TIAN ROAD #20
|TWIN REGENCY
|$2,700,000
|1442
|$1,872
|5 Jul 2022
|26 KIM TIAN ROAD #04
|TWIN REGENCY
|$1,950,000
|980
|$1,991
|30 Jun 2022
|26 KIM TIAN ROAD #17
5 most recent transactions at Regency Suits
|Condo
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|REGENCY SUITES
|$2,050,000
|980
|$2,093
|4 Jul 2024
|36 KIM TIAN ROAD #13
|REGENCY SUITES
|$2,000,000
|980
|$2,042
|3 Jul 2024
|36 KIM TIAN ROAD #15
|REGENCY SUITES
|$3,200,000
|1421
|$2,252
|8 Mar 2024
|36 KIM TIAN ROAD #26
|REGENCY SUITES
|$2,100,000
|980
|$2,144
|4 Mar 2024
|36 KIM TIAN ROAD #29
|REGENCY SUITES
|$3,265,000
|1421
|$2,298
|10 Jul 2023
|36 KIM TIAN ROAD #28
3. Claymore Plaza
This boutique project (only 24 units) has probably been seen by you many times, without your noticing it. It's located round the back of Shaw Centre, the same place where you enter the car park to Royal Plaza on Scotts.
We probably don't need to explain that being behind Shaw Centre makes for an amazingly prime location. Ion Orchard, Ngee Ann City, Scotts Square, etc. are all within walking distance, and this is the heart of the Orchard Shopping Belt (plus it's easy to catch a midnight movie, when you live next door to Shaw).
Incidentally, Far East Plaza is also nearby, and is one of the few "cheap" places for everyday meals in Orchard. I say that comparatively of course, and it does matter to tenants if you want to rent out the unit.
As Ion is within walking distance, this also means Orchard MRT (NSL, TEL) is within easy walking distance.
The up (or maybe down?) side is that this is a condo built in 1983. So besides the central location, the building is obviously going to look dated. There also aren't any facilities here to speak of, so this would be for those who are looking for just a no-frills project in a convenient location.
5 most recent transactions at Claymore Plaza
|Condo
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|CLAYMORE PLAZA
|$7,000,000
|4209
|$1,663
|27 Feb 2024
|6 CLAYMORE HILL #15
|CLAYMORE PLAZA
|$3,400,000
|2056
|$1,654
|6 Jul 2023
|6 CLAYMORE HILL #15
|CLAYMORE PLAZA
|$3,600,000
|2153
|$1,672
|6 Jul 2023
|6 CLAYMORE HILL #15
|CLAYMORE PLAZA
|$2,250,000
|1173
|$1,918
|12 Apr 2021
|6 CLAYMORE HILL #07
|CLAYMORE PLAZA
|$1,400,000
|797
|$1,758
|29 Jun 2017
|6 CLAYMORE HILL #07
4. Emerald Garden
Would you like to live at Club Street/Ann Siang Hill, famed for its ritzy wine bars and nightlife? If so, Emerald Garden is an oft-unnoticed residential property located right there. It's located at the very end of Club Street: a freehold project built in 1999, with 265 units.
Besides the nightlife, being on Club Street means Emerald Garden is within walking distance of Chinatown and Maxwell. Apart from the slew of restaurants this provides (including the famous Maxwell Road Food Centre), this means access to three different train lines: the DTL from Telok Ayer MRT (closet if you walk), the TEL via Maxwell MRT, and the DTL and NEL from Chinatown MRT. This makes Emerald Garden one of the most accessible residences by public transport.
The project also features nicely-sized family units, of between 800 to 1,200+ sq ft. This being such a high-end area, that will translate to a high quantum (around $2.85 million for 1,200+ sq ft). However, there are few competitors or alternatives, and this is as close to Club Street as you can get without literally living in one of the shophouses.
Just one warning: there's not much greenery in Chinatown, and this may not be great for older residents. The streets outside are hilly and steep, and cars squeeze through those narrow streets with little room for pedestrians.
5 most recent transactions at Emerald Garden
|Condo
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|EMERALD GARDEN
|$2,850,000
|1259
|$2,263
|8 Jul 2024
|33 CLUB STREET #10
|EMERALD GARDEN
|$2,830,000
|1259
|$2,247
|10 Jun 2024
|33 CLUB STREET #07
|EMERALD GARDEN
|$2,900,000
|1238
|$2,343
|8 May 2024
|33 CLUB STREET #11
|EMERALD GARDEN
|$1,830,000
|829
|$2,208
|29 Apr 2024
|33 CLUB STREET #04
|EMERALD GARDEN
|$2,080,000
|969
|$2,147
|22 Feb 2024
|33 CLUB STREET #05
5. Heritage Place
Let's say you want Midtown Modern's location, but don't need fancy facilities and high maintenance. Just so you know, there's an option right next to Midtown Modern on Tan Quee Lan Street:
Heritage Place was built in 1998, and has a 999-year lease. It's right next to Midtown Modern, and it's above the restaurants on the ground floor; but given there's just 21 units and not much signage, it's very easy to miss. Most people assume those units above the restaurants are part of the eateries.
Besides being located above foodie heaven, and right next to Bugis Junction, it's worth remembering this location is within walking distance of the Esplanade too. That means it has access to the DTL and EWL through Bugis MRT, and the CCL through Esplanade MRT.
And if you get tired of Bugis, Haji Lane and Beach Road are always close by. Given the works undertaken at the Ophir-Rochor Corridor, there's also a possibility that — decades into the future — the centre will shift from District 9 to right here in District 7.
5 most recent transactions at Heritage Place
|Condo
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|HERITAGE PLACE
|$1,650,000
|990
|$1,666
|29 Jul 2019
|21 TAN QUEE LAN STREET #03
|HERITAGE PLACE
|$1,700,000
|980
|$1,736
|17 Jul 2019
|21 TAN QUEE LAN STREET #04
|HERITAGE PLACE
|$2,380,000
|1851
|$1,286
|29 Aug 2012
|21 TAN QUEE LAN STREET #05
|HERITAGE PLACE
|$1,218,000
|980
|$1,243
|21 May 2010
|21 TAN QUEE LAN STREET #04
|HERITAGE PLACE
|$835,000
|947
|$882
|29 Apr 2009
|21 TAN QUEE LAN STREET #03
6. The Anchorage
The Anchorage is right next to Anchorpoint; perhaps not the biggest mall, but still very convenient with its food court, Cold Storage, and Watsons. And just across Alexandra Road is Singapore's biggest and most famous meatball store, IKEA.
Then there's Alexandra Central, which is also within walking distance. While this mall admittedly took a while to get off the ground, it's doing much better now, adding pharmacies and more food to the area.
The Anchorage has easy access to all of this, and is a freehold, 775-unit condo built in 1997. Besides being surrounded by malls and food, it's also within walking distance of Queenstown MRT (EWL).
This isn't the best-looking condo aesthetically, as it was conservatively built (unusual for a '90s-era condo). This could explain its relative obscurity, despite its prime location. The units here are also quite large, typically 1,500+ sq ft or so, which is also good for families who prefer bigger homes. That's less good for HDB upgraders, unfortunately, as it tends to drive overall prices to $2.7 million or higher.
5 most recent transactions at The Anchorage
|Condo
|Transacted Price ($)
|Area (SQFT)
|Unit Price ($ PSF)
|Sale Date
|Address
|THE ANCHORAGE
|$2,850,000
|1464
|$1,947
|31 Jul 2024
|370G ALEXANDRA ROAD #06
|THE ANCHORAGE
|$2,750,000
|1421
|$1,935
|15 May 2024
|370G ALEXANDRA ROAD #06
|THE ANCHORAGE
|$2,900,000
|1550
|$1,871
|3 May 2024
|370F ALEXANDRA ROAD #05
|THE ANCHORAGE
|$3,250,000
|1830
|$1,776
|15 Apr 2024
|370G ALEXANDRA ROAD #03
|THE ANCHORAGE
|$2,380,000
|1238
|$1,923
|13 Mar 2024
|370D ALEXANDRA ROAD #04
[[nid:699681]]
This article was first published in Stackedhomes.