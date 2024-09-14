7 rare freehold condos in Singapore's prime areas

Freehold developments in Singapore are often seen as elusive treasures, especially in areas where most buyers wouldn't expect to find them.

Locations like the Central Business District (CBD) or Orchard Road are more known for their high prices and leasehold properties, leading many to overlook the rare freehold gems hidden in plain sight.

It's not surprising that this happens by the way — these rare units are sometimes sold less often (their owners treasure them more).

As a result, they often fly under the radar, escaping the attention of most property searches. But for those who know where to look, these overlooked properties could be the key to landing a freehold home in a coveted location. Here are some that might surprise you:

1. Onze @ Tanjong Pagar/The Arris

Onze @ Tanjong Pagar has a good location, but is obscure. That's because it's at the very end of Kee Seng Street, a side road which turns off the main road from Tanjong Pagar Plaza. So even if you work or live in the CBD, you may not be familiar with the name; but make no mistake, this is a project in an absolutely prime spot.

This freehold, mixed-use development was completed in 2017, and as mentioned, is right next to the busy Tanjong Pagar Plaza. This also puts it across the road from 100 AM, another mall, and just a short walk away from International Plaza/Tanjong Pagar MRT (EWL).

In about two years' time, another MRT station — Prince Edward Road on the CCL — will be operational along Shenton Way. This is also within walking distance of Onze @ Tanjong Pagar, so residents will have access to two train lines.

Besides the immediate convenience of being next to Tanjong Pagar Plaza and a mall, Onze is also in a rather entertaining district. The nearby Keong Saik Road, which is now home to several artisanal cafes and trendy rooftop bars, provides a lot to do on weekends; and Chinatown is just one switched train ride away.

There are only 54 units here though, and you can expect a price tag that matches the prime location. The last transaction, for a 571 sq ft unit, reached $1.27 million.

This development has units on the small side, but the facilities are not bad at all too for a small project — with two different swimming pools (one on the rooftop). Don't expect much from the commercial units though, besides the popular Japanese joints here, you'd probably venture out to the nearby malls most of the time.

As an alternative, also consider freehold The Arris, which is next door. The Arris was completed in 2002, and has 63 units. The one-bedders here can be a little bigger (up to 667 sq ft), transacting at about $1.5 million.

5 most recent transactions at Onze @ Tanjong Pagar

Condo Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address ONZE @ TANJONG PAGAR $1,270,000 570 $2,226 2 Nov 2023 11 KEE SENG STREET #18 ONZE @ TANJONG PAGAR $2,460,000 1044 $2,356 23 Nov 2020 11 KEE SENG STREET #11 ONZE @ TANJONG PAGAR $1,210,000 570 $2,121 27 Oct 2020 11 KEE SENG STREET #17 ONZE @ TANJONG PAGAR $2,630,000 1044 $2,519 26 Jun 2019 11 KEE SENG STREET #10 ONZE @ TANJONG PAGAR $2,750,000 1141 $2,410 6 May 2019 11 KEE SENG STREET #12

5 most recent transactions at The Arris

Condo Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address THE ARRIS $2,375,000 990 $2,398 30 Jul 2024 28 YAN KIT ROAD #02 THE ARRIS $2,110,000 936 $2,253 10 Jun 2024 28 YAN KIT ROAD #05 THE ARRIS $1,990,000 904 $2,201 26 Sept 2023 28 YAN KIT ROAD #09 THE ARRIS $1,500,000 667 $2,248 19 Jul 2023 28 YAN KIT ROAD #05 THE ARRIS $2,180,000 990 $2,201 11 Apr 2023 28 YAN KIT ROAD #04

2. Twin Regency/Regency Suits

Tiong Bahru is the hipster capital of Singapore, with its slew of artisanal cafes and restaurants, and exotic retailers. Even if you can find a home in this high-demand neighbourhood, chances are it's very old (by which we mean 1980s or earlier, or even back to the '60s for some HDB projects here).

Twin Regency, though, is not yet 20 years old. Built in '07, This 234-unit project is within easy walking distance of Tiong Bahru MRT (EWL). This place is just across the road from Tiong Bahru Plaza, which has a Don Don Donki, an NTUC, a food court, and a Guardian.

Also nearby are Kim Pong Park and Moh Guan Terrace (famous for producing many million-dollar flats nearby). There are plenty more eateries in this area, and you can eat for months in the surroundings without getting bored of the food.

This being Tiong Bahru, the price is likely outside the range for many HDB upgraders though, with 1,200+ sq ft family units transacting as high as $2.495 million.

On a related note, you can also check out its neighbour, Regency Suites, which we covered here. Regency Suites is also freehold and about the same age, but is more private with just 84 units.

5 most recent transactions at Twin Regency

Condo Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address TWIN REGENCY $2,120,000 980 $2,164 2 Feb 2024 26 KIM TIAN ROAD #14 TWIN REGENCY $2,495,000 1216 $2,051 2 May 2023 28 KIM TIAN ROAD #04 TWIN REGENCY $2,900,000 1442 $2,011 20 Apr 2023 26 KIM TIAN ROAD #20 TWIN REGENCY $2,700,000 1442 $1,872 5 Jul 2022 26 KIM TIAN ROAD #04 TWIN REGENCY $1,950,000 980 $1,991 30 Jun 2022 26 KIM TIAN ROAD #17

5 most recent transactions at Regency Suits

Condo Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address REGENCY SUITES $2,050,000 980 $2,093 4 Jul 2024 36 KIM TIAN ROAD #13 REGENCY SUITES $2,000,000 980 $2,042 3 Jul 2024 36 KIM TIAN ROAD #15 REGENCY SUITES $3,200,000 1421 $2,252 8 Mar 2024 36 KIM TIAN ROAD #26 REGENCY SUITES $2,100,000 980 $2,144 4 Mar 2024 36 KIM TIAN ROAD #29 REGENCY SUITES $3,265,000 1421 $2,298 10 Jul 2023 36 KIM TIAN ROAD #28

3. Claymore Plaza

This boutique project (only 24 units) has probably been seen by you many times, without your noticing it. It's located round the back of Shaw Centre, the same place where you enter the car park to Royal Plaza on Scotts.

We probably don't need to explain that being behind Shaw Centre makes for an amazingly prime location. Ion Orchard, Ngee Ann City, Scotts Square, etc. are all within walking distance, and this is the heart of the Orchard Shopping Belt (plus it's easy to catch a midnight movie, when you live next door to Shaw).

Incidentally, Far East Plaza is also nearby, and is one of the few "cheap" places for everyday meals in Orchard. I say that comparatively of course, and it does matter to tenants if you want to rent out the unit.

As Ion is within walking distance, this also means Orchard MRT (NSL, TEL) is within easy walking distance.

The up (or maybe down?) side is that this is a condo built in 1983. So besides the central location, the building is obviously going to look dated. There also aren't any facilities here to speak of, so this would be for those who are looking for just a no-frills project in a convenient location.

5 most recent transactions at Claymore Plaza

Condo Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address CLAYMORE PLAZA $7,000,000 4209 $1,663 27 Feb 2024 6 CLAYMORE HILL #15 CLAYMORE PLAZA $3,400,000 2056 $1,654 6 Jul 2023 6 CLAYMORE HILL #15 CLAYMORE PLAZA $3,600,000 2153 $1,672 6 Jul 2023 6 CLAYMORE HILL #15 CLAYMORE PLAZA $2,250,000 1173 $1,918 12 Apr 2021 6 CLAYMORE HILL #07 CLAYMORE PLAZA $1,400,000 797 $1,758 29 Jun 2017 6 CLAYMORE HILL #07

4. Emerald Garden

Would you like to live at Club Street/Ann Siang Hill, famed for its ritzy wine bars and nightlife? If so, Emerald Garden is an oft-unnoticed residential property located right there. It's located at the very end of Club Street: a freehold project built in 1999, with 265 units.

Besides the nightlife, being on Club Street means Emerald Garden is within walking distance of Chinatown and Maxwell. Apart from the slew of restaurants this provides (including the famous Maxwell Road Food Centre), this means access to three different train lines: the DTL from Telok Ayer MRT (closet if you walk), the TEL via Maxwell MRT, and the DTL and NEL from Chinatown MRT. This makes Emerald Garden one of the most accessible residences by public transport.

The project also features nicely-sized family units, of between 800 to 1,200+ sq ft. This being such a high-end area, that will translate to a high quantum (around $2.85 million for 1,200+ sq ft). However, there are few competitors or alternatives, and this is as close to Club Street as you can get without literally living in one of the shophouses.

Just one warning: there's not much greenery in Chinatown, and this may not be great for older residents. The streets outside are hilly and steep, and cars squeeze through those narrow streets with little room for pedestrians.

5 most recent transactions at Emerald Garden

Condo Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address EMERALD GARDEN $2,850,000 1259 $2,263 8 Jul 2024 33 CLUB STREET #10 EMERALD GARDEN $2,830,000 1259 $2,247 10 Jun 2024 33 CLUB STREET #07 EMERALD GARDEN $2,900,000 1238 $2,343 8 May 2024 33 CLUB STREET #11 EMERALD GARDEN $1,830,000 829 $2,208 29 Apr 2024 33 CLUB STREET #04 EMERALD GARDEN $2,080,000 969 $2,147 22 Feb 2024 33 CLUB STREET #05

5. Heritage Place

Let's say you want Midtown Modern's location, but don't need fancy facilities and high maintenance. Just so you know, there's an option right next to Midtown Modern on Tan Quee Lan Street:

Heritage Place was built in 1998, and has a 999-year lease. It's right next to Midtown Modern, and it's above the restaurants on the ground floor; but given there's just 21 units and not much signage, it's very easy to miss. Most people assume those units above the restaurants are part of the eateries.

Besides being located above foodie heaven, and right next to Bugis Junction, it's worth remembering this location is within walking distance of the Esplanade too. That means it has access to the DTL and EWL through Bugis MRT, and the CCL through Esplanade MRT.

And if you get tired of Bugis, Haji Lane and Beach Road are always close by. Given the works undertaken at the Ophir-Rochor Corridor, there's also a possibility that — decades into the future — the centre will shift from District 9 to right here in District 7.

5 most recent transactions at Heritage Place

Condo Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address HERITAGE PLACE $1,650,000 990 $1,666 29 Jul 2019 21 TAN QUEE LAN STREET #03 HERITAGE PLACE $1,700,000 980 $1,736 17 Jul 2019 21 TAN QUEE LAN STREET #04 HERITAGE PLACE $2,380,000 1851 $1,286 29 Aug 2012 21 TAN QUEE LAN STREET #05 HERITAGE PLACE $1,218,000 980 $1,243 21 May 2010 21 TAN QUEE LAN STREET #04 HERITAGE PLACE $835,000 947 $882 29 Apr 2009 21 TAN QUEE LAN STREET #03

6. The Anchorage

The Anchorage is right next to Anchorpoint; perhaps not the biggest mall, but still very convenient with its food court, Cold Storage, and Watsons. And just across Alexandra Road is Singapore's biggest and most famous meatball store, IKEA.

Then there's Alexandra Central, which is also within walking distance. While this mall admittedly took a while to get off the ground, it's doing much better now, adding pharmacies and more food to the area.

The Anchorage has easy access to all of this, and is a freehold, 775-unit condo built in 1997. Besides being surrounded by malls and food, it's also within walking distance of Queenstown MRT (EWL).

This isn't the best-looking condo aesthetically, as it was conservatively built (unusual for a '90s-era condo). This could explain its relative obscurity, despite its prime location. The units here are also quite large, typically 1,500+ sq ft or so, which is also good for families who prefer bigger homes. That's less good for HDB upgraders, unfortunately, as it tends to drive overall prices to $2.7 million or higher.

5 most recent transactions at The Anchorage

Condo Transacted Price ($) Area (SQFT) Unit Price ($ PSF) Sale Date Address THE ANCHORAGE $2,850,000 1464 $1,947 31 Jul 2024 370G ALEXANDRA ROAD #06 THE ANCHORAGE $2,750,000 1421 $1,935 15 May 2024 370G ALEXANDRA ROAD #06 THE ANCHORAGE $2,900,000 1550 $1,871 3 May 2024 370F ALEXANDRA ROAD #05 THE ANCHORAGE $3,250,000 1830 $1,776 15 Apr 2024 370G ALEXANDRA ROAD #03 THE ANCHORAGE $2,380,000 1238 $1,923 13 Mar 2024 370D ALEXANDRA ROAD #04

