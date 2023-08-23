7 surprising lessons from unprofitable condo transactions since 2011

Stories about sky-high profits are common in the property market — but fewer people talk about losing transactions. The fact is, some people do lose money when selling their homes, or make so little that they'd have been better off tucking the money in their CPF accounts. This week, we reviewed losing transactions of those who bought and sold between 2011 to the present to see if there are any useful lessons to be gleaned:

1. Freehold projects saw more losers than leasehold

If there's anything that Singaporeans love beyond their hawker food and queuing up for the latest fads, it's freehold properties. Perhaps it is just the idea of owning their home "forever", but the data from transactions show that the common belief that freehold properties are superior may be misguided.

If we look at tenure alone, freehold properties registered a bigger proportion of losing transactions as compared to leasehold properties:

Tenure Breakeven Gain Loss Total per cent Loss Freehold* 90 10,228 2,847 13,165 21.6per cent Leasehold 136 22,103 3,499 25,738 13.6per cent

*Freehold includes 900+ year leasehold properties. Source: URA.

About one in five freehold units will see a loss, as opposed to one in seven for leasehold properties.

There are a number of reasons that could possibly explain this. The first is that buyers in Singapore may be overpaying for freehold properties. This could be true, especially for younger properties. After all, the real advantage that freehold properties have over leasehold ones is their ability to hold due to the infinite land value.

However, given that generally, many of the better-located condos are redeveloped before they get that old (be they leasehold or freehold), a freehold project may just end up being pricier with no real advantage.

That said, just going by lease alone is not fair. The data also reveals that a greater proportion of freehold properties have fewer units compared to leasehold ones — which brings us to our next point.

2. Freehold transactions tend to happen in smaller condos

When it comes to freehold and leasehold transactions, a greater proportion of freehold properties seem to fall under smaller developments. Here's a chart that visually expresses what we mean:

The horizontal axis represents the number of units in the condo, while the vertical axis represents the volume of transactions.

As you can see, most freehold transactions occur in condos with fewer than 100 units. By contrast, leasehold transactions are represented mostly in condos with between 300 to 750 units.

Therefore, the comparison between freehold and leasehold may actually have little to do with tenure on its own, but with the nature of the development that transacted.

This is unsurprising. We've highlighted before that boutique developments tend to underperform. There are two reasons why.

First, boutique developments are less known as fewer units transact there. As such, fewer buyers are even aware of its existence which makes it harder to market the property.

Secondly, determining the value of a unit in a boutique development is harder. The easiest way to value a home is to look at transactions within the development itself. Lower volumes means that the reference price would likely date back longer.

Given the property market is generally in an uptrend, that could mean a lower valuation. Even if more recent transactions in neighbouring properties are used to determine its value, the accuracy would be lower — thus it's more likely that a discount is applied as a conservative measure which only works against the owner.

3. Losses tended to be higher for new sale to resale, for freehold units

Type of purchase Freehold Leasehold New Sale -7.6per cent -6.5per cent Resale -7.5per cent -7.6per cent Sub Sale -7.7per cent -7.1per cent

What if we broke down the transactions by type of purchase?

For sub sale to resale, or resale to resale transactions, the degree of losses tends to be quite similar (0.1 per cent and 0.6 per cent difference).

The most substantial difference comes from new to resale transactions, involving freehold properties — a 1.1 per cent difference.

This could be related to the premium placed on freehold properties, as it's a huge marketing angle (especially if a project happens to be surrounded by leasehold counterparts). The higher initial cost also means worse potential losses, if a losing transaction occurs. This is also likely due to the holding period, as generally a shorter holding period for a more expensive freehold property would also incur a higher loss.

4. Leasehold projects can see worse losses than freehold, but it tends to happen with boutique projects

When it comes to boutique (50 or fewer units) projects, freehold losses starts to hold up better. In a losing transaction, we found that the freehold boutique units tend to lose less:

Condo Type Freehold Leasehold Large (500 or more) -6.2per cent -6.4per cent Medium (150 – 499) -7.0per cent -7.6per cent Small (50 – 149) -8.2per cent -9.6per cent Very Small (<50) -7.4per cent -10.1per cent

Note that all bigger projects — be they leasehold or freehold — tend to fare better in a losing transaction. This is because large projects, especially mega-projects, tend to be priced lower (due to economy of scale). Boutique projects are often pricier, and marketed on their privacy and exclusivity, and the higher price point means losses can also be higher.

Also, bigger developments have the advantage of more frequent transactions, which can help with price staging.

Interestingly, boutique leasehold projects tend to fare worse than their freehold counterparts. This makes sense as boutique developments have fewer offerings compared to larger condos with more facilities and economies of scale. Being leasehold also puts the condo at a disadvantage, so as time passes, we can reasonably expect these developments to lose out the most.

In any case, the message seems clear: if you're going to buy a boutique project, the freehold option may be the safer bet.

5. 2012 seems to have been the worst year to buy, up to the present date

One big reason for loss-making transactions also is due to timing, when the property was bought or sold. Based on the same tables above, we looked at which years these various losing units were purchased:

Year Bought New Sale Resale Sub Sale Grand Total 2011 707 720 209 1,636 2012 1008 898 232 2,138 2013 714 540 165 1,419 2014 160 214 66 440 2015 89 105 37 231 2016 68 81 14 163 2017 52 91 7 150 2018 36 86 4 126 2019 9 20 29 2020 2 5 7 2021 7 7

Here's when those who lost purchased visually:

We initially believed that 2013 would fare the worst, as that was the last property peak. Surprisingly, buyers from 2012 seem to have gotten a less favourable deal. However, it’s crucial to consider that many 2013 buyers may have not yet put their properties on the market.

6. When it comes to losing transactions, CCR and RCR properties may fare worse

District Avg per cent Loss Avg $ Loss No. of Buy-Sell Tnx 1 -12.5per cent -$311,571 196 9 -11.5per cent -$424,732 516 4 -9.6per cent -$347,452 255 11 -8.7per cent -$194,873 252 2 -7.9per cent -$128,204 142 21 -7.6per cent -$155,060 164 10 -7.6per cent -$267,094 383 5 -7.4per cent -$109,022 224 28 -7.4per cent -$71,207 78 13 -7.3per cent -$92,586 90 17 -7.0per cent -$76,263 205 26 -7.0per cent -$87,794 25 15 -6.7per cent -$110,394 524 8 -6.6per cent -$75,098 160 18 -6.5per cent -$69,989 354 7 -6.4per cent -$111,836 52 14 -6.4per cent -$53,791 368 27 -6.3per cent -$66,860 200 16 -6.3per cent -$76,653 393 12 -6.1per cent -$64,780 270 23 -6.0per cent -$64,781 460 3 -5.8per cent -$113,220 149 19 -5.6per cent -$63,682 573 22 -5.6per cent -$67,614 75 25 -5.5per cent -$48,388 123 20 -5.4per cent -$100,492 114 6 -2.8per cent -$300,000 1

Losses tended to be steeper in these districts:

1 – Boat Quay, Chinatown, Marina Bay (CCR)

2 – Shenton Way, Tanjong Pagar (CCR)

4 – Sentosa, Mt. Faber (RCR)

9 – Cairnhill, Orchard (CCR)

10 – Bukit Timah, Holland V, Tanglin (CCR)

11 – Newton, Dunearn (RCR)

Certain districts, such as Districts 9 and 10, are dominated by more freehold than leasehold properties. Bigger losses in these areas go hand-in-hand with our earlier observation (see above), that freehold units lose more on average.

CCR and RCR properties also tend to see a higher proportion of investors and foreigners. There are more buyers who could have paid the Additional Buyers Stamp Duty (ABSD), which amplified the scale of their loss in a losing transaction.

Also note that ABSD rates have only ever risen since 2011, and have been a continued disincentive against investment properties or foreign ownership. With ABSD rates now at 60 per cent for foreigners, for example, we doubt if many are still interested in, say, an Orchard area property. As such, policy measures have shrunk the pool of prospective buyers for prime region properties.

Finally, there's the simple fact that fringe region properties have lower prices to begin with; so even the losing transactions see smaller losses.

For those who don't think in terms of district, it might be clearer if we did the breakdown by planning area instead:

Planning Area Average of per cent Average of quantum Count of project_name Southern Islands -20.2per cent -$1,118,116 46 Newton -16.6per cent -$743,135 176 Orchard -13.4per cent -$678,700 15 Outram -11.5per cent -$157,239 11 Downtown Core -11.0per cent -$260,081 294 River Valley -10.0per cent -$372,857 227 Tanglin -8.1per cent -$264,715 220 Marine Parade -8.0per cent -$193,350 169 Clementi -7.8per cent -$105,571 128 Novena -7.5per cent -$128,331 357 Bukit Timah -7.4per cent -$166,521 326 Rochor -7.3per cent -$112,476 102 Museum -6.9per cent -$138,275 16 Pasir Ris -6.8per cent -$74,725 370 Queenstown -6.8per cent -$101,563 131 Jurong East -6.8per cent -$71,788 17 Bukit Merah -6.7per cent -$151,579 364 Mandai -6.5per cent -$76,880 19 Yishun -6.5per cent -$67,018 158 Geylang -6.5per cent -$55,265 323 Serangoon -6.4per cent -$74,638 193 Tampines -6.4per cent -$67,183 201 Kallang -6.2per cent -$74,058 311 Choa Chu Kang -6.2per cent -$57,686 114 Bedok -6.2per cent -$70,330 739 Toa Payoh -6.1per cent -$94,415 103 Singapore River -6.1per cent -$196,632 47 Bukit Panjang -6.0per cent -$75,719 85 Hougang -6.0per cent -$64,899 334 Ang Mo Kio -5.9per cent -$81,531 64 Bukit Batok -5.8per cent -$64,283 272 Punggol -5.8per cent -$77,431 43 Bishan -5.6per cent -$111,942 77 Woodlands -5.5per cent -$48,388 123 Jurong West -5.2per cent -$66,391 58 Sembawang -5.2per cent -$57,532 28 Sengkang -4.6per cent -$45,268 85

Notice that the top losses are concentrated in areas where landlords try to rent to affluent expatriates, or where foreigners like to buy luxury condos (Newton, Orchard, River Valley, Marine Parade, etc.)

Conversely, the lowest losses come from fringe heartland areas; places already known for affordable housing, and where you don’t see large expat enclaves (Jurong West, Sembawang, Sengkang, etc.). This makes sense when you think about where most of the population would look to upgrade to from HDB, rather than the central areas.

7. Bigger units tend to see bigger losses

Size Average of per cent Average of quantum <500 sq ft -5.70per cent -$42,862 500 – 999 sq ft -7.00per cent -$84,318 1,000 – 1,499 sq ft -7.04per cent -$118,264 1,500 sqft or more -9.93per cent -$436,320 Grand Total -7.30per cent -$142,953

This is probably the most obvious conclusion, given that bigger units are also more expensive.

Bigger units do draw more prospective buyers than smaller ones, according to almost every realtor we've spoken to. However, that attractiveness doesn't always translate to sales, due to the overall quantum.

Cooling measures haven't just imposed ABSD rates — they've also imposed loan curbs, such as restrictions on the Loan To Value (LTV) ratio, and the Total Debt Servicing Ratio (TDSR). As with stamp duty rates, these have only intensified since 2011.

As such, large units may have drifted beyond the purchasing power of HDB upgraders, who would struggle to find financing; and that assumes they would want to take on such a large mortgage, even if they could.

Back in 2011, home loan rates below two per cent were possible. Today, mortgage brokers have told us rates reaching five per cent are plausible by the end of 2023, or early next year. Coupled with loan curbs, this makes large, high-quantum units even less affordable than before.

It's time to question certain assumptions about the market

The Singaporean love of freehold properties is one of these. Besides what you see in this article, we've seen numbers and incidents that, over time, have prompted us to question the value of a freehold property.

Just to be clear, we have nothing against freehold properties. Their value can truly be seen over time compared to leasehold properties. Our main point is that buyers should not base their decision heavily on a property's tenure only. It's important to consider its premium, condo offerings, resale competitors, unit layout, past performance, potential growth in the area and so on.

The other consideration is the oft-used sales pitch that CCR properties are "resilient," or "proven" assets. We distinctly recall that, back during the shoebox craze of the 2010s, there were agents asserting that only shoebox units in the CCR are "true" moneymakers.

But Singapore's ongoing decentralisation calls all this into question; and we may need to take a deeper look at what exactly "central location" means.

Paya Lebar, Tampines, and Jurong East, for instance, increasingly have the accessibility and amenities to challenge areas like Novena/Newton. And we increasingly hear buyers assert that the Bugis/Rochor midtown area can give Orchard a run for its money, when it comes to convenience.

The 2020s have been a decade of substantial change and there's more to come; so it's important that we start thinking outside of the old cliches and stereotypes. For more updates on the situation going forward, follow us on Stacked. We'll also provide you with reviews of new and resale properties alike.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.