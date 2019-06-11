7 ways to lower car maintenance costs from petrol, accessories to insurance

Car prices in Singapore are no small sum, but aside to the upfront costs, there are also regular car maintenance and servicing costs that you have to factor in when you own a car.

In order to lower car maintenance costs, there are a few things you can do. Here are 7 ways to lower car maintenance costs:

1. SAVE ON PREMIUM PETROL PRICES

These days, you can't just go to a petrol station and say, "Uncle, top up," not without the confused attendant asking, "Top up with what?" Because they have 98, 98 unleaded, super 98, etc.

But don't pay more than necessary. Most Singaporeans don't know that even standard petroleum's thoroughly "cleaned". It's crammed with additives that prevent particles from damaging filters. And as for the octane number, it doesn't directly indicate how fast or smooth your car will run.