8 HDB BTO flats reaching MOP in 2024/25

The resale flat shortage is slowly but surely coming to an end, and we might be seeing the start of a bigger influx of supply. Will this mean the end of high rent or high Cash Over Valuation (COV)?

It’s unclear what the impact of the supply surge will be; but for now, it’s a good time to be looking for a flat. Here are some upcoming options to consider:

Where are the most number of resale flats reaching MOP?

The following shows where the units will be available, in 2024/5:

HDB Development Estate First MOP 2 Room Flats 3 Room Flats 4 Room Flats 5 Room Flats Alkaff CourtView Toa Payoh 2025 192 369 697 0 Alkaff Lakeview Toa Payoh 2024 0 198 333 0 Alkaff Vista Toa Payoh 2024 0 0 199 151 Anchorvale Plains Sengkang 2024 448 96 260 117 Ang Mo Kio Court Ang Mo Kio 2025 156 0 234 200 Bedok North Vale Bedok 2025 121 94 0 0 Bedok North Woods Bedok 2024 0 110 247 0 Buangkok Woods Hougang 2024 364 97 250 0 Clementi Crest Clementi 2025 0 0 229 156 Dawson Vista* Queenstown 2024 0 95 110 37 Eastcreek @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 610 116 350 176 Eastdelta @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 0 0 304 266 Eastlink I @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 229 139 232 0 Eastlink II @ Canberra Sembawang 2024 146 96 115 0 Fernvale Woods Sengkang 2024 607 135 226 192 Forfar Heights* Queenstown 2024 42 123 82 0 Jurong East Vista Jurong East 2024 0 63 0 0 Macpherson Spring Geylang 2024 63 204 378 0 Northshore Residences I Punggol 2025 207 64 227 89 Northshore Residences II Punggol 2025 338 48 292 136 Northshore Straitsview Punggol 2025 162 50 86 95 Saint George’s Towers Kallang/Whampoa 2024 39 62 132 0 Tampines GreenBloom Tampines 2025 0 0 153 166 Tampines GreenFlora Tampines 2025 0 0 97 111 Tampines Greenview Tampines 2024 0 112 395 207 Tampines Greenweave Tampines 2024 117 80 465 447 Teck Whye Vista Choa Chu Kang 2025 126 0 0 0 Valley Spring @ Yishun Yishun 2024 416 100 308 0 West Plains @ Bukit Batok Bukit Batok 2024 486 153 410 384 West Quarry @ Bukit Batok Bukit Batok 2024 337 79 220 0

*SERS blocks

Interesting developments to note

1. The Bidadari developments

Bidadari is now one of the best-known HDB enclaves in Singapore, and it was consistently one of the most oversubscribed areas during launches. The three projects now opening up for resale are Alkaff CourtView, Alkaff Lakeview, and Alkaff Vista; all three are neighbouring developments.

There will likely be very good demand for any resale flat here. These developments are across the road from Woodleigh MRT (which also saw a new mall of late, in the form of Woodleigh Mall); this is one stop away from Serangoon on the NEL.

Next to Serangoon MRT is the NEX megamall, one of the biggest heartland malls in the country. You can also get to other malls in the area like The Poiz Centre or The Venue Shoppes with relative ease.

There’s also a cluster of high-profile schools within the priority enrolment range: Cedar Girls, Maris Stella High, and St Andrews’ are all within one kilometre.

This is one of the most convenient and accessible locations for a flat ever, and Bidadari still retains the clout it had at launch. You can expect high premiums and COV as the norm for this area.

2. Dawson Vista and Forfar Heights

Both these developments are within walking distance of Queenstown MRT (EWL). This is one of the oldest and most developed HDB towns, so just about every day-to-day necessity — from coffee shops to minimarts to hair salons — can be found within walking distance.

Dawson Place, an HDB-run mall, has most of these amenities and is probably the closest on foot. Alternatively, the more old-school Mei Ling Hawker Centre is also nearby. There’s even an Ikea (the Alexander branch) that’s a walkable distance, and it’s across the road from Anchorpoint Mall. While Anchorpoint isn’t a huge retail mall, it has gone through a revamp recently and it has the essentials (Cold Storage, Watsons, bank branches, etc.)

For those eyeing future rental potential, the presence of Alexandra Hospital nearby could provide tenants. Via bus services like 33, it’s a fairly fast and straight route.

Crescent Girls may be in proximity of some blocks, but some areas may be just out of the one-kilometre radius; so do check the specific address on One Map.

Resale flats in Queenstown are already pricey when old though, so it’s likely that a five-year-old flat in this area will come with sky-high premiums. Now that we have the new Plus and Prime scheme (Prime housing was introduced in 2021), Dawson Vista and Forfar Heights may command even higher prices; they have a Prime location but are free from Prime restrictions like the 10-year MOP.

Project Month Flat Type Storey Range Size (Sqm) Price Forfar Heights 2023-10 4 ROOM 28 TO 30 87 $1,065,000

The only transaction so far which took place at Forfar Heights

3. Clementi Crest

By coincidence, we've just heard a reader complain that they should have waited for Clementi Crest. Not only would it have been cheaper than their condo (Parc Clematis), but it's also next to Clementi Mall and the Clement MRT station (EWL, CRL).

Clementi Mall is one of the biggest heartland malls, so it's unlikely that you can't find what you need here. And between the mall and these flats, you can find the local market and hawker centre, so this is more or less the hub of the neighbourhood.

As you might expect from this kind of location though, there's more noise and crowds, and drivers may be annoyed at the traffic levels. We'd probably pick a higher unit, if it's at all possible.

Another highlight here is the schools: Pei Tong, Nan Hua, and the NUS High School of Mathematics and Science are all within the priority enrolment range. This is probably one of the best-situated HDB projects in Clementi, which is already a strong mature-town location.

4. Jurong East Vista

Jurong East Vista may not be within walking distance to Jurong East MRT (EWL, NSL, JEL), but it’s still within easy reach. The nearby bus stop at block 288 has bus services like 105, which will get you to the station in just a few minutes.

As such, we would argue residents have good access to three MRT lines, as well as the huge cluster of malls in the vicinity (IMM, JEM, the upcoming J'Den, and others). Jurong East is slated to be Singapore’s "second CBD," and Jurong East Vista is very close to its heart.

It’s also ideal that the development is not right next to Jurong East MRT, as this gives it a quieter location. This is a nice balance between accessibility, and being far away that you don’t have noise/traffic concerns.

As an added bonus, Toh Guan MRT (JEL) will be operational by 2027, which is just two stops from Jurong East station. The train station will be just a few minutes walk, so soon residents won’t even need the bus connection.

5. Saint George's Towers

This project is within easy walking distance of Boon Keng MRT station (NEL), which makes for quick access to town (three stops from Dhoby Ghaut MRT). Or if you want to go in the other direction, you'll end up at Serangoon. So this places the project in a nice spot, although this part of Whampoa doesn't have huge malls/entertainment outlets in and of itself.

Practically, we feel most residents will frequent City Square Mall, which is just one stop away; this is a major mall, and close to Little India — so there’s quite a lot to do nearby.

For day-to-day amenities, St. George's is in one of those self-contained enclaves, where you can stay for months without ever travelling out.

The stretch along Serangoon Road — leading to the MRT station — is full of eateries, hair salons, and other heartland amenities. An old-school HDB run mall, Bendemeer Mall, is within walking distance and provides more options. The neighbourhood hawker centre is also located near here (Honestly though, both could do with a facelift at this point).

You'll notice there are several two-room flat options here; this complements another 151 studio apartments for lower-cost housing, also part of the development. This was a nod to older retirees in the area who might want to live near their children.

Before you rush off to buy, however, there's one notable thing to consider. Between 2022 and 2023, HDB significantly ramped up the supply of resale flats; this was in response to the housing shortage just after Covid-19. This means that very soon, by around 2027/8, there may be a notable surge in supply.

For those who can afford to wait a bit more, you may find a bigger range of options coming just around the corner. There's also the possibility that the increased supply could help to moderate prices, so perhaps COV rates won't be as crazy by that point.

Project Month Flat Type Storey Range Size (Sqm) Price Saint George’s Towers 2024-03 3 ROOM 13 TO 15 68 $800,000 Saint George’s Towers 2024-03 4 ROOM 31 TO 33 92 $1,180,000 Saint George’s Towers 2024-03 4 ROOM 01 TO 03 92 $908,000 Saint George’s Towers 2024-04 4 ROOM 22 TO 24 92 $1,050,000 Saint George’s Towers 2024-04 4 ROOM 19 TO 21 92 $1,090,000 Saint George’s Towers 2024-04 4 ROOM 07 TO 09 92 $1,000,000 Saint George’s Towers 2024-04 4 ROOM 19 TO 21 92 $1,044,888 Saint George’s Towers 2024-04 4 ROOM 19 TO 21 92 $1,042,888

Transactions so far at Saint George’s Towers

ALSO READ: New HDB resale record: 5-room flat in Tiong Bahru sold for $1.58m

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.