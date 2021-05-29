8 newly-launched condominiums with high ceiling loft units

There’s just something about high ceiling loft units that immediately evoke a sense of grandness to a space. While you could say it is a bit of a niche product (not everyone is willing to pay the premium for one), it does increasingly make more sense in today’s pandemic WFH market.

As more people are spending time at home, they have started to realise the importance of having a space that is truly fit for their lifestyle. Whether it be a larger home or one that just makes them feel good at home – people are increasingly more willing to pay more for it.

Frankly, Singapore doesn’t have loft units in a traditional sense (if industrial buildings could be converted to condos, commercial real estate would overheat immediately). That doesn’t mean, however, that you can’t find loft units that provide precious extra space.

The problem is that many of these developments are hard to find; especially if you’re considering newer condos. For your convenience, we’ve highlighted recent projects with loft-unit offerings:

1. Sloane Residences

Location: Balmoral Road (District 10)

Developer: TSky Balmoral Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2022

Number of units: 52

Recent prices indicates a median developer price of $2,771 psf, with a high of $2,771 psf, and a low of $2,677 psf.

Key highlights:

We have a full review of Sloane Residences on Stacked.

The loft units in Sloane Residences average 3.2 metres, while units on the second and third floor reach up to 6 metres (there are shorter ones of 4.65m and 5m high as well). The private lift access and lavish interiors, coupled with a small unit count of 52, mark this out as a true boutique luxury project.

It is quite an interesting mix of units, as you’d normally find the high ceiling loft units at the top or ground floor of the development. So to have these on the 2nd and 3rd floors is certainly a different approach.

3 bedroom, 1,292 sq ft

Sloane Residences is very much neck-and-neck with The Hyde (see below); they share the same general location, facilities, loft features, and price point.

Some might feel Sloane Residences is a better value because it has fewer units than The Hyde, despite an almost similar price tag; but just as many buyers may not sense a tangible difference between living with 50+ or 110+ units. They’re both still boutique developments.

Last transactions

Date Unit Size Price PSF Price Sept 8, 2020 1,292 sq. ft. $2,798 $3,614,000

2. The Hyde

Location: Balmoral Road (District 10)

Developer: Aurum Land

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2022

Number of units: 117

Recent prices indicates a median developer price of $2,757 psf, with a high of $2,769 psf, and a low of $2,744 psf.

Key highlights:

We have a full review of The Hyde on Stacked (or if you’d prefer to watch the review).

The Hyde is what you’d expect of a boutique development in District 10: It’s freehold, only a four-minute drive to Orchard Road, and has an emphasis on exclusivity.

In our review (link above), we covered the loft units with a five-metre floor-to-ceiling height. In the one-bedder units, a furniture deck is included in the layout.

Note that the high floored units are all located on the top floor (unlike Sloane Residences), and so there will be loft units for all unit types at The Hyde (1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom).

1 bedroom, 603 sq ft

And as with most luxury projects, the price tag means The Hyde is an indulgence for home buyers. Distance from the MRT station (Newton MRT is 15 minutes on foot at best), coupled with the higher maintenance fees for small condos, makes this a tougher choice for landlords or pure investors.

Investors also may not like that there are other similarly boutique-styled projects nearby. Sloane Residences, for example (see above) is just a four-minute walk from The Hyde. Nonetheless, true home buyers will probably appreciate the uniqueness of The Hyde’s layouts.

Last transactions

Date Unit Size Price PSF Price March 25, 2021 1,130 sq. ft. $2,769 $3,130,000 June 25, 2020 1,130 sq. ft. $2,769 $3,130,000 Jan 15, 2020 980 sq. ft. $2,707 $2,651,616

3. Nyon

Location: Amber Road (District 15)

Developer: Aurum Land

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2022

Number of units: 92

Recent prices indicates a median developer price of $2,411 psf, with a high of $2,519 psf, and a low of $2,080 psf.

Key Highlights:

If you haven’t heard of Nyon, it’s because District 15 has been crazily competitive for luxury projects of late. Meyer House and Meyer Mansion have hogged the limelight for most of the past year, so Nyon may have slipped under the radar.

3 bedroom, 1,216 sq ft

Nyon’s units have an average (living room) ceiling height of 3.25 metres, with a cosy count of just 92 units. It’s also got a Peranakan-inspired design (District 15, in particular Katong, was once the centre of Peranakan culture; hence Nyon as in “Nyonya”), so the interiors are something different.

This project is only about a five-minute drive to Katong, and overlooks East Coast beach. You may want to opt for a higher floor unit (10th floor or above) to fully clear the treeline, and get an unimpeded seafront view.

As you might expect from a luxury District 15 project, this isn’t the cheapest home on the market. Even the 484 sq. ft. single bedders reach $1.2 million; but you’ll get what you pay for: seafront living and freehold status.

Incidentally, Nyon is just six minutes’ walk from Amber Park (see the next entry).

Last transactions

Date Unit Size Price PSF Price April 24, 2021 1,216 sq. ft. $2,080 $2,530,000 March 30, 2021 1,216 sq. ft. $2,039 $2,480,000 March 30, 2021 1,216 sq. ft. $2,055 $2,500,000 March 23, 2021 1,216 sq. ft. $2,364 $2,876,000 Feb 21, 2021 1,216 sq. ft. $2,096 $2,550,000

4. Amber Park

Location: Amber Gardens (District 15)

Developer: CDL

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2023

Number of units: 592

Square Foot Research indicates a median developer price of $2,235 psf, with a high of $2,482 psf, and a low of $2,659 psf.

Key highlights:

Like we said above, District 15 has been crazily competitive for luxury condos of late. Case in point, Amber Park condo, which provides an alternative to Nyon (some might say an alternative to Meyer House and Meyer Mansion as well).

In terms of location, the advantages are most similar to Nyon, as the two developments are a mere six-minutes apart. However, Amber Park is a medium sized development at 592 units, which some investors consider to be the “sweet spot”.

(This unit count creates sufficient transactions for price support and lower maintenance costs, without creating too much competition or loss of privacy).

The high-ceiling units are the (2,142 sq. ft, 2,336 sq. ft) units; these are five-bedders with a ceiling height of six metres, over the living and dining rooms.

While price points are out of reach of most buyers (it is a freehold property in District 15 after all). That’s not to say it doesn’t have unique selling points.

It is designed by the renowned SCDA Architects, and on the 22nd floor is a special recreation deck that has a gym (faces the sea), outdoor fitness corner, lounge, open deck, and a special 600m jogging track.

Last transactions

Date Unit Size Price PSF Price April 26, 2021 2,142 sq. ft. $2,573 $5,510,400 Feb 15, 2021 2,142 sq. ft. $2,551 $5,464,260 Feb 21, 2021 2.336 sq. ft. $2,406 $5,620,000

5. Parksuites

Location: Holland Grove Road (District 10)

Developer: Far East Organization

Lease: 110-years

TOP: 2023

Number of units: 119

Recent prices indicates a median developer price of $2,018 psf.

Key highlights

If you want the feel of living in a landed property near Holland V, without the sky-high quantum, this is your next best alternative. Parksuites is unusual in being just a four-storey development; and for every unit having an average ceiling height of 3.4 metres; some units reach six metres.

3 bedroom dual key, 1,421 sq ft

(Or actually, if you do want a landed property, there are terrace houses in Parksuites; but there are only five of these).

Now don’t get us wrong, we’re not saying Parksuites is cheap – this condo is very much in the higher-end category. But with two bedders averaging $1.7 million, we’d say the pricing is competitive for a boutique, District 10 project.

Parksuites is angled as much at investors as it is at home buyers. The two and three-bedders both have dual-key options; and being a five-minute drive to Holland V, rentability is high. Parksuites presents an interesting alternative to the recent slew of Holland V condos, from an investment perspective.

Last transactions

Date Unit Size Price PSF Price Jan 22, 2020 1,421 sq. ft. $2,006 $2,850,000

6. Forett at Bukit Timah

Location: Toh Tuck Road (District 21)

Developer: Qingjian Group

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2024

Number of units: 633

Recent prices indicates a median developer price of $1,982 psf, with a high of $2,202 psf, and a low of $1,709 psf.

Key highlights:

We have a full review of Forett at Bukit Timah on Stacked.

Forett at Bukit Timah has had extensive press, but surprisingly few people realise its ground unit and top floor units are high-ceilinged. At an average of 4.6 metres, it’s a good reason to opt for the lower floors; even if you trade off the view.

2 bedroom, 732 sq ft

Besides the high ceilings, the main appeal of Forett at Bukit Timah remains the pricing. It’s simply uncommon to find freehold units, in Bukit Timah no less, at under $1 million (single bedders have recorded average prices of around $978,000). The more common, 980 sq. ft. units have so far stayed at $1.88 million or below, which is good value for District 21.

Forett at Bukit Timah is also just a five-minute drive to Beauty World, which makes it one of the more conveniently located Bukit Timah properties.

Last Transactions

Date Unit Size Price PSF Price Nov 8, 2020 732 sq. ft. $1,969 $1,441,000 Oct 30, 2020 732 sq. ft. $1,969 $1,441,000

7. Cairnhill 16

Location: 16 Cairnhill Rise (District 09)

Developer: TSky Cairnhill Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2025

Number of units: 39

There are no recorded transactions yet, but asking prices have ranged between $3,156 to $3,300 psf.

Key Highlights:

Cairnhill 16 has units that average 3.2 metres in ceiling height, with the top floor units reaching 4.275 metres. As you might expect, it is freehold, and with only 39 units total it is just about as exclusive as you can get for the area (yes, it comes with private lift access)

Cairnhill 16 is priced as one would reasonably presume, for a new launch luxury District 9 condo. To date, we’ve spotted three bedders below $4 million, and two bedders at around $2.4 million (all typical asking prices for this area). We doubt the eventual transaction prices will be much lower, as the high-end market is moving right now.

4 bedroom, 1,744 sq ft

Cairnhill 16 is only a six-minute drive to Orchard Road, and a three-minute drive to Newton. For more affluent home buyers, it provides a more private, spacious alternative to recent offerings like Kopar at Newton or The Atelier (especially if you don’t want the noise and traffic near Newton MRT).

8. Casa Al Mare

Location: Jalan Loyang Besar (District 17)

Developer: Sustain Land

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2022

Number of units: 49

Recent prices indicates a median developer price of $1,540 psf.

Key highlights:

Here’s an interesting idea: take the exclusivity of a boutique freehold development, of the sort you usually expect in the CCR; but locate it in Pasir Ris, at an actual affordable price. The result would be Casa Al Mare.

2 bedroom, 775 sq ft

While the unit sizes are typical of most condos (up to 592 sq. ft. for single bedders, and 1,130 sq. ft. for three-bedders), the ceiling heights stand out. The ground floor loft units have a ceiling height of 4.6 metres, while the other units average 3.2 metres. By contrast, the average is about 2.7 metres, as with most condos of the same price.

ALSO READ: How much do you really need to buy your first condominium in Singapore?

Pricing also stands out, as many units have a quantum of below $1.78 million. There are even single bedders that have gone for as low as around $768,000. We doubt you’ll find lower prices for a new launch freehold, loft-style unit anywhere else.

While there’s no MRT nearby, Casa Al Mare is only 140 metres (a two-minute walk) to Downtown East. This is the main lifestyle hub of Pasir Ris, and there’s plenty of food and retail nearby.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.