8 small freehold condos which still have a tennis court and swimming pool

Small condos may grant a lot more privacy; but a lot of them also come with tiny pools, no tennis court, or a gym that’s got maybe three treadmills. If you’re looking for a condo that’s private yet can still cater for the lifestyle, we’ve curated a few lists of small developments that still retain full-size condo facilities.

We recently did one on full facility condos with fewer than 150 units but have expanded the search to condos that are slightly larger.

The following are all projects with 250 units or under, that doesn’t compromise on facility sizes:

1. Parvis

Location: 12 Holland Hill (District 10)

Developer: Calne Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2012

Number of units: 248

Notable highlights:

We previously highlighted Parvis due to its substantial land plot (over 243,000 sq. ft.), despite the low unit count – this is what allows for a full range of facilities. (We also have an owner’s review here if you want the inside scoop).

Parvis is next to Hyll on Holland, and can be considered as a resale alternative. While older, Parvis has a smaller unit count, and tends toward larger units – the bigger Hyll on Holland units are around 1,055 sq. ft., whereas Parvis has units that are in the 1,700+ sq. ft. range (and some that top out at over 2,000 sq. ft.) That said, many of these do feature large balconies or open patios.

Some buyers may also like that Parvis has a cosier location – it’s tucked away toward the end of Holland Hill Road, whereas Hyll is next to Holland Flyover and will experience more noise. It also is actually better accessibility-wise (despite being further away from the bus stop). There is a shortcut to walk to Commonwealth Crescent as well as to Chip Bee Garden and Holland Village.

Like many Holland V condos right now, this is a buy for homeowners rather than investors. There have been far too many condos appearing in Holland V of late, from One Holland Village to Hyll on Holland; and competition for tenants/future buyers may be fierce.

With just 248 units and a large 50m lap pool, tennis court, and a decent-sized gym you definitely will not feel that Parvis is overcrowded.

2. The Trillium

Location: 112 Kim Seng Road (District 9)

Developer: Lippo Land Corporation

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2010

Number of units: 231

Notable highlights:

The Trillium is back on the radar of late, thanks to further development around the Great World area, and the opening of the MRT station – Great World City (Thomson-East Coast Line) is just a five-minute walk from this condo.

As we’ve mentioned before, The Trillium suffers a bit in comparison to its newer neighbours. The façade with the circular column is not something that’s in style these days; but that’s a minor issue. The fact is, The Trillium has become one of the best-sited condos in River Valley, thanks to MRT and mall access. It also helps that the newly revamped Great World City

Another point of appeal will be the unit sizes. Even the smaller 2 bedroom units are around 1,400 sq. ft., with larger units reaching around 2,200 sq. ft and above. The 2 bedroom units are quite interesting too, it’s got a proper enclosed kitchen, yard and utility.

There’s a small study which can come in useful if you are still able to work from home, or can be used as a small kid’s room. This is in stark contrast to newer CCR condos, which have significantly compromised on size.

As a natural consequence of living in such a busy area, The Trillium is subject to more noise and traffic from the surroundings.

Also note that, while it’s nice to have full-suite facilities in such a development, we found the facilities a bit unremarkable in terms of quality for a luxury project. That said, it’s a good one for kids. To have 2 tennis courts, a multi-purpose court, and a zipline plus playground for 231 units is pretty fantastic.

3. Spanish Village

Location: 56 Farrer Road (District 10)

Developer: Far East Organisation

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 1987

Number of units: 226

Notable highlights:

In all frankness, we suspect recent buyers of Spanish Village are mostly there for the en-bloc potential; but until it happens, this is a good opportunity for homeowners and investors alike. For now, given the supply in the area that probably moved slower than the developers expected, the interest in the immediate area may not materialise yet.

There are a lot of old condos in the area too (Sutton Place, Gallop Gables, and Sommerville Park come to mind), so competition is quite stiff.

Spanish Village does have smaller units of around 775 sq. ft. (okay well, small in the context of a 1980s condo). These have transacted for a quantum of just under $1.6 million, which is not bad for a District 10 location.

The condo is also a long-ish, 11 minute-walk to Farrer Road MRT (Circle Line), which is just one stop from Holland V. This gives the smaller units some potential as a rental asset.

For home buyers, this is one of the most cost-effective ways to own a large unit in district 10. On a price psf basis, the larger 1,668 sq. ft. units can still go for under $2,000 psf, leading to a quantum of under $3.3 million.

If you must have a prime region property with a low unit count, this may be one of the least pricey options.

That said, while it is a full-facility condo don’t expect the facilities here to be of a great standard. The pool could definitely be bigger considering the land size (lots of open-air car park lots), and the open-air gym isn’t great if you like exercising in air-conditioned comfort.

4. Windy Heights

Location: 80 Jalan Daud (District 14)

Developer: Tong It Enterprises

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 1983

Number of units: 200

Notable highlights:

Like most 1980’s condos, Windy Heights was built with massive units. Most of the 200 units are four-bedders, at a jaw-dropping 2,475 sq. ft. The largest units here measure over 4,970 sq. ft., these are the top floor units on the 14th floor. We’ve mentioned this before, but a 4,973 sq ft. penthouse unit was sold in 2002 for a low price of just $201 psf (a quantum of just a million!).

Some of these units can go for below $1,200 psf, so even these massive homes can have a quantum barely past $2.8 million.

Windy Heights has also benefitted from many improvements to the area, since the 1980s. For starters, Kembangan MRT (East-West Line) is within a 10 to 12-minute walk, providing a direct ride to Raffles Place.

The development of Paya Lebar as a commercial hub has also helped condos in this adjoining district; and PLQ is just two train stops away. This is probably where residents will go for most of their nearby amenities.

In the direction of Lengkong Empat, the view is mainly low-density landed housing; and this is a very quiet and peaceful area. If you don’t mind the age, this may be one of the best-priced OCR condos for mega-sized units, and a high degree of privacy.

It has had 2 en bloc attempts so far, the last of which was at $806.2 million in 2018. Given the size of the land and the number of units (plus freehold status), this wouldn’t be a surprising one to be sold.

5. The Summit

Location: 451 Upper East Coast Road (District 16)

Developer: Ban Hin Leong

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 1992

Number of units: 242

Notable highlights:

The Summit is one of those places that has a very generous land size for the number of units. 242 units on a very sizeable freehold plot of 323,271 sq. ft. is definitely a big draw here.

The Summit is one of the best ways to tap into the upcoming changes in Bayshore. This will be a new future town, taking advantage of the East Coast beach stretch. At present, residents can already look forward to the new Bayshore MRT (Thomson-East Coast line) coming up next year – this will fix the current issue of poor accessibility. The station is just a five-minute walk from The Summit.

The Summit also features larger units, with most homes being in the range of 1,248 sq. ft. At below $1,400 psf, it may be possible for the quantum to stay below $1.8 million; this may be within reach of some HDB upgraders, who want something bigger than a 5-room flat.

There are two issues with The Summit though: the first is that it’s close to Upper East Coast Road, and some stacks may have a noise issue. The second is that, until the Bayshore MRT station is up, this is a highly inaccessible condo – you’ll probably need a car to get around (unless you’re happy to use Bus 14 to take a very long trip into town).

If you want nearby amenities, we’d suggest walking over to the cluster of three condos along Bayshore Road (Bayshore Park, The Bayshore, and Costa Del Sol) and using the small shops in those condos. Otherwise, you’ll have to take the bus all the way down to the Katong area.

Nonetheless, The Summit can be a value buy, for those looking at the long haul. This is helped by the project’s freehold status. Do note though, that the residential plots surrounding the Bayshore MRT station that are at a plot ratio of 3.5. This could block any sort of views you have over the area in the future.

6. Starville

Location: 60 Lengkong Tiga (District 14)

Developer: Pencroft Investments Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2006

Number of units: 250

Notable highlights:

Starville is one of the most affordable freehold options right now, with 1,200+ sq. ft. units transacting at $1.3 million to $1.4 million. This is one of the few freehold condos in 2022 where prices below $1,300 psf can still be found (the most recent was at $1,102 psf in June this year!)

Starville has aged well – the façade can pass for that of a much younger condo, and the facilities are very well maintained. The pool, in particular, is very generous for a small, 250-unit development. A 70-metre infinity pool is certainly nothing to be sniffed at, (you can watch our video on the development here).

Accessibility is subjective: the Kembangan MRT station is a rather long 14-minute walk, which may be acceptable to some residents. From here, however, you’re just two stops from the commercial hub of Paya Lebar.

The downside is that nearby amenities are a bit sparse, and you’ll probably head to PLQ often for most of your needs. You’ll also want to avoid the stack that’s directly facing the PIE, unless the unit is on a high enough floor to avoid the noise.

7. Highgate

Location: 60 Toh Tuck Road (District 21)

Developer: Lum Chang Properties Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 1995

Number of units: 216

Notable highlights:

Highgate made the news in 2019, when a unit sold for 110 per cent profit (a gain of $1.27 million). This is not surprising, given that Highgate hits the sweet spot for HDB upgraders in almost every way.

Most units are above 1,200 sq. ft., with the larger units reaching close to 1,500 sq. ft; the very largest units top out at around 1,905 sq. ft. At prices of around $1,400 psf, three-bedders can transact at between $1.7 million to $1.8 million – quite alluring for a freehold condo, with such a high degree of privacy.

Highgate did face an en-bloc attempt about four years ago though; so buyers today may want to check if this is still ongoing.

In terms of convenience, we’d say this is one for drivers. Despite many claims that Beauty World is “nearby”, it’s not within comfortable walking distance. It’s over 1.2 kilometres to Beauty World MRT (Downtown line) and its surrounding amenities.

Overall, this is a good choice for HDB upgraders who want privacy, with units still close to the size of a 5-room flat; but be careful you don’t end up facing an en-bloc sale while within your Sellers Stamp Duty (SSD) period.

8. The Lanai

Location: 140 Hillview Avenue (District 23)

Developer: Hong Moh Properties Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 999-years

TOP: 2014

Number of units: 214

Notable highlights:

If you’re considering this condo, it comes to a simple question: do you like greenery? Because that, along with the high level of privacy, are the main selling points here. The Lanai overlooks Bukit Batok Nature Park to the South East (although Hillview Apartments, across the road, is closer to the greenery).

Hume and Hillview MRT stations are the closest to The Lanai but a daily walk to either will not be enjoyable. Hillview is the easier walk of the two, as the path to Hume is a hilly one. But accessibility is better than it seems – just take bus 176 and you should be at Hillview MRT (Downtown line) in a few minutes.

The Rail Mall and HillV2 provide the nearest retail amenities and eateries; but unfortunately, it’s not convenient to walk – you’ll probably be using the bus for these as well.

This is, overall, a rather quiet and secluded area; it’s not for everyone, although people who bike, like nature trails, etc. will appreciate the surrounding amenities.

One other potential drawback to note is the lack of nearby schools – only Hillgrove Primary and Lianhua Secondary are within one kilometre, and neither are close enough to walk. For more pointers on The Lanai, we have detailed them here.

Other condos you can consider:

The following are similar condos within the same unit ranges that also have full-size facilities:

Project Units Tenure 6 Months $PSF No. of Gains Average Gains (Total) Average Gains (per cent) No. of Loss Average Loss (Total) Average Loss (per cent) Total Transactions per cent Profitable Transactions Vista Residences 280 Freehold $1,662 11 $186,727 11.80 per cent 5 -$124,500 -4.70 per cent 16 69per cent Tanglin Park 274 Freehold $2,214 1 $342,000 12.50 per cent 0 $0 0.00 per cent 1 100per cent Starville 250 Freehold $1,210 24 $156,725 14.90 per cent 1 -$10,000 -0.80 per cent 25 96per cent Parvis 248 Freehold $2,222 7 $261,809 9.60 per cent 2 -$261,000 -8.00 per cent 9 78per cent The Summit 242 Freehold No Data 10 $266,711 21.20 per cent 0 $0 0.00 per cent 10 100per cent The Marbella 239 Freehold No Data 3 $249,333 11.70 per cent 1 -$100,000 -3.60 per cent 4 75per cent Faber Garden Condominium 233 Freehold No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data No Data The Trillium 231 Freehold $2,548 8 $483,750 12.20 per cent 1 -$277,750 -8.80 per cent 9 89per cent Spanish Village 226 Freehold $1,960 4 $227,000 15.00per cent 0 $0 0.00 per cent 4 100per cent Highgate 216 Freehold $1,394 3 $271,667 21.10 per cent 0 $0 0.00 per cent 3 100per cent The Lanai 214 999 yrs from 12/10/1885 $1,500 8 $72,814 4.90 per cent 12 -$163,650 -9.40 per cent 20 40per cent Windy Heights 200 Freehold $1,142 6 $433,667 23.90 per cent 0 $0 0.00 per cent 6 100per cent

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.