9 old freehold condos with sizeable land and fewer units (below 350)

Condos with large land plots are becoming a thing of the past. Be it because of capitalism, or the lack of space such that we have to maximise every square inch of land, older condos are slowly disappearing from our land. Despite their dated facade, their more spacious layouts and generous land plots are something that’s getting increasingly harder to find.

And while we’ve covered condos with big freehold land before, there are buyers out there that may be looking for something with fewer units. In this edition, we turn our focus from these extensive developments towards something a little more manageable – freehold condos that stand on sizeable plots, but host a more controlled number of units, specifically fewer than 350. Here are the prime properties to watch out for in this category:

Freehold condos with sizeable land plots:

1. Yong An Park

Specifications Details Location 352 River Valley Road (District 9) Developer Riverview Development Pte. Ltd. TOP 1986 Number of units 288

Yong An Park was built back in 1986, when 1,001 sq. ft. was considered a one-bedder. Let that sink in, compared to the sizes today! As for the three-bedders, they range between 1,830 to over 2,270 sq. ft. This is possible due to the land size of 404,970 sq ft, for a mere 288 units.

The façade of Yong An Park is dated, but the unit interiors are still spectacular. Most have floor-to-ceiling picture windows in the living room, which have a full view of the River Valley area; and some units have high ceilings and loft features.

One realtor, who transacted a unit here in 2021, told us that the layouts are efficient with few corridor spaces, and squarish shapes. Coupled with their huge sizes, these units are a dream to renovate; almost any design theme can be accommodated. The 1,000+ sq. ft. one-bedders, for instance, can be partitioned to add bedrooms, without cramping up the unit.

There are also a ton of facilities here, besides the swimming pool, you do have a huge gym with proper gym equipment, indoor badminton courts, squash courts, and a basketball court. And for just 288 units, you even have 2 tennis courts, which is a far cry from the mega-developments of more than 1,000 units today with just 1 tennis court.

Accessibility has also improved, with one of the entrances/exits of Great World MRT station (TEL) just outside the development. This also means walking access to Great World City itself, which can cater to most daily needs.

From this project, it’s only around a four-minute drive to Somerset, and the start of the Orchard shopping belt.

This is, however, a condo out of reach for most Singaporeans. Due to the prime location and large unit sizes, we’d be surprised if any of the smaller units transact below $2.2 million.

2. Island View

Specifications Details Location 38A Jalan Mat Jambol (District 05) Developer Island Homes Development TOP 1984 Number of units 72

Island View has a land size of 309,645 sq ft., shared by just 72 units. This condo is famous for having units that are utterly massive, with even the smallest units starting at around 3,057 sq. ft, and several units averaging 3,500 sq. ft.

Island View is also smack in the middle of a landed enclave, with barely any tall condos or flats in sight. If you want the experience of landed living, while still owning a condo, this may be the perfect resale project for you.

Near Island View is Kent Ridge Park, a heritage site and hot spot for nature walkers. This provides greenery and recreational space to complement the landed area, and it’s an excellent environment for families.

Also, unlike most landed enclaves, Island View doesn’t suffer from poor accessibility. Pasir Panjang MRT (CCL) is just a six-minute walk away; that’s just three stops from HarbourFront where you’ll find VivoCity, or One-North, which is a tech and media hub.

That said, there is a lack of across-the-road shops and eateries (although you do have Pasir Panjang Food Centre and a number of eateries nearby); but most landed enclaves share this trait. The whole point of such areas is to be away from noisy malls.

The biggest hurdle for most buyers will be the high quantum. As they’re so huge, most units have a quantum of over $4 million. At that price, we’re sure buyers will start eyeing the surrounding landed properties, and wondering if they should buy one of those instead.

Nonetheless, Island View remains in demand for its rare, large units, and occasionally makes the news for huge profits (like this $3.19 million profit back in 2021).

3. Spanish Village

Specifications Details Location 56 Farrer Road (District 10) Developer Far East Organization TOP 1986 Number of units 226

Spanish Village has just 226 units on 327,750 sq ft of land. This is one of the most liveable condos along Farrer Road, with a huge central courtyard and sizeable units. Even the one-bedders are around 775 sq. ft., and two-bedders already exceed 1,200+ sq. ft.

Just outside the condo, there’s a bus stop where most services (165, 153, 855 among others) will take you to Farrer Road MRT (CCL), or you could also walk there in about 5 minutes. From here, you’re just one stop away from Holland V.

At around $2,100 psf, a 1,500+ sq. ft. unit here approaches $3.2 million. Pricey, but you’d pay significantly more for a freehold condo with the same kind of convenience, in areas like River Valley or Holland V.

That said, be warned that many owners are likely waiting for an en-bloc opportunity, which has been attempted a couple of times before. Also, some units may be affected by road noise; you may want to avoid the blocks that are closest to Farrer Road.

Not everyone is also a fan of its facade, and one big oversight is the lack of shelter for the blocks. On rainy days, getting home can be a real annoyance.

4. Eastern Lagoon

Specifications Details Location 200 Upper East Coast Road (District 15) Developer Eastern Lagoon Pte. Ltd. TOP 1985 Number of units 307

Eastern Lagoon has just 307 units on a 376,241 sq ft. plot. This condo is in a low-density area, and the surroundings fit the definition of “enclave.”

Once you turn out to Upper East Coast Road, there’s a long stretch of eateries, wineries, and cafes, all the way down to the Joo Chiat/Katong stretch. If your intended watering hole is too far in the direction of Katong, just use the bus right (use bus 48, you can get to i12 Katong in about five to six minutes).

Siglap Shopping Centre is just a three-minute drive (or again, take the bus a few stops), and there’s a Cold Storage opposite from there.

One less obvious bonus from living here is the upcoming development in Bayshore. This area is barely over a kilometre from Eastern Lagoon, or about a four-minute drive. A new hub in Bayshore will put offices, malls, restaurants, etc. in easy reach of Eastern Lagoon; but not so close that it would disrupt the peace and quiet here.

One drawback to this area though, is the current lack of an MRT station within walking distance. However, the good news is this will be solved once the upcoming Siglap MRT on the Thomson East Coast line is up – this will be quite a short walk away.

5. Hume Park 1

Specifications Details Location 1 Hume Avenue (District 21) Developer City Developments Limited TOP 1995 Number of units 328

Hume Park is admittedly an ageing condo, and some areas could do with a facelift. However, it’s one of the most affordable ways to live near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and its greenery.

Hume Park I has 328 units sitting on 343,002 sq ft. of land. The smallest units are around 904 sq. ft., with most other units reaching 1,400+ sq. ft. What will interest buyers is the average price of $1,487 psf, which places most 1,400+ sq. ft. units at barely past $2 million.

Besides the spacious condo grounds, Hume Park is right next to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, and has easy access to the Rail Corridor. The historical Former Ford Factory (now a WWII museum) is just next to this development, and from some units, you can easily look into the greenery or some of the old quarries in the nature reserve.

The Rail Mall is somewhat within walking distance – a 12-minute stroll will take you there, and this place has restaurants, shops, and a clinic.

You do also have great MRT access as Hume MRT station on the Downtown line is practically right outside the development.

(We’re guessing that if you want to live near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, you’re probably the outdoorsy type who also cycles).

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.