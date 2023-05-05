Adidas expects bumpy year despite sales beating forecast

LONDON - Adidas on Friday (May 5) forecast "a bumpy year with disappointing numbers" ahead after a dip in first quarter sales for the German sportswear giant.

Despite the one per cent sales drop, operating profit of 60 million euros (S$88 million) beat analyst expectations of 15 million euros for the company, which last year ended a partnership with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Losing the highly profitable Yeezy line hit sales in the quarter by around 400 million euros, Adidas said, mainly hitting revenue across North America, Greater China and EMEA.

Adidas gave no update on what it plans to do with its stock of unsold Yeezy shoes.

"The decline in Lifestyle and the loss of Yeezy are of course hurting us," said Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden. "But also here we see some positive developments."

Gulden said Adidas was sticking to its guidance for 2023, which he said would be "a bumpy year with disappointing numbers". Adidas has warned of a 700 million euro operating loss if it decides to completely write off the Yeezy stock.

The CEO said the Adidas "terrace" shoe style is doing well in all markets, and the company has started to make more Samba, Gazelle, and Campus shoes.

Sales were 5.274 billion euros, down from 5.302 billion euros in the first quarter of 2022. Analysts expected sales to fall by four per cent, according to consensus estimates compiled by Adidas.

North America was the worst hit by the Yeezy debacle, with currency-neutral sales down 20 per cent from last year. Sales in Greater China fell by nine per cent, while EMEA sales rose four per cent. Latin America was a bright spot, with sales jumping by 49 per cent.

Adidas' gross margin fell to 44.8 per cent due to the loss of Yeezy sales, higher supply chain costs and discounts.

Inventories rose by 25 per cent to 5.675 billion euros, and Gulden said Adidas is working hard to "normalise" inventory levels, which would allow it to discount less and boost the brand.

