Admiralty Walk EC site launched for tender, offering around 450 new homes in Sembawang

The government has launched another executive condominium (EC) site for sale, giving developers a fresh opportunity in Singapore's northern region.

Located at Admiralty Walk in Sembawang, the 99-year leasehold site can potentially yield around 450 new EC units.

While EC sites remain relatively scarce, analysts expect developers to approach this tender more cautiously.

A combination of new EC regulations, a growing supply pipeline in the North, and the site's less central location could keep bidding measured despite its long-term potential.

The second EC GLS site under the new framework

The Admiralty Walk site, previously referred to as the Sembawang Drive site, marks the second EC Government Land Sale (GLS) site launched after the government introduced significant changes to the EC market in May 2026.

The new measures include extending the Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) from five years to 10 years, removing the Deferred Payment Scheme, and increasing the allocation of new EC units to first-time buyers while extending their priority period to two years.

The first site offered under the revised framework was the Canberra Drive EC parcel, which is currently out for tender and closes on Oct 1.

Many analysts believe its tender outcome will provide the first indication of how developers are pricing the impact of the new rules.

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As the second site under the revised framework, Admiralty Walk is expected to benefit from the pricing signals established by the Canberra Drive tender, particularly since both projects are located within the Sembawang planning area and may appeal to a similar pool of HDB upgraders and first-time buyers.

The tender for the Admiralty Walk site closes on Dec 17, providing the industry with another key indicator of developer confidence in Singapore's evolving EC market.

What to expect from the future Admiralty Walk EC

It is worth noting that the last two EC sites are located within Sembawang.

Compared to the Canberra Drive site, Admiralty Walk sits further away from rail connectivity and existing commercial amenities.

The site is located more than 1km from the Sembawang MRT station, making the development less attractive to buyers who prioritise public transport accessibility.

Nevertheless, the site also offers several long-term advantages for future residents.

Its frontage along Sungei Sembawang could allow many homes to enjoy a waterfront setting, a relatively uncommon feature among EC developments.

The parcel also sits directly beside Northoaks Primary School, with Canberra Primary School and Endeavour Primary School located within a 1km radius, making it appealing for families with young children.

Looking further ahead, residents are also expected to benefit from future neighbourhood improvements.

Under the Master Plan 2025, a nearby site along Admiralty Lane has been earmarked for a mixed commercial and residential development, which should introduce additional retail and daily amenities.

The longer-term redevelopment of the Sembawang Shipyard into a mixed-use waterfront district could also enhance the area's overall vibrancy.

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Growing supply pipeline for Executive condo in the North

The northern region is expected to see a substantial number of EC launches over the next few years.

Projects on previously awarded sites at Woodlands Drive 17 and Sembawang Road are expected to deliver around 685 new EC units, while more recently awarded parcels at another Woodlands Drive 17 site and Miltonia Close could add approximately 990 more homes.

Including the Canberra Drive and newly launched Admiralty Walk sites, the northern pipeline could eventually expand by around 2,300 new EC units.

With buyers having considerably more options, demand is likely to be spread across multiple launches instead of being concentrated on a single project.

The location may also face an additional challenge, as recent Build-to-Order (BTO) launches in the Sembawang North precinct have recorded relatively modest application rates, suggesting buyer demand here has been softer compared to some other emerging towns.

However, the longer-term outlook could be more favourable.

The future Admiralty Walk EC is unlikely to launch until around 2028, by which time thousands of HDB households are expected to complete their Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) and become eligible to upgrade to an EC.

Coupled with planned improvements in the surrounding area, buyer demand could strengthen by the time the project reaches the market.

Admiralty Walk GLS tender outlook: Up to 5 bidders

Developers are expected to adopt a more measured approach when bidding for the Admiralty Walk site, given the new EC rules and the growing supply pipeline in the North.

Most market forecasts point to three to five bidders, with top land bids ranging between $530 psf ppr and $700 psf ppr.

The site's larger scale is another key consideration.

With the potential to yield around 450 units, it represents a much larger investment than the nearby Canberra Drive EC site, increasing both development costs and the risk of a slower sell-through if market conditions soften.

That said, the site still has several strengths that could support developer interest.

Although it is not the most connected EC site currently available, it sits next to several primary schools, enjoys a waterfront frontage, and stands to benefit from the long-term transformation of Sembawang.

These factors could strengthen its appeal by the time the project is launched, supporting both buyer demand and long-term value.

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This article was first published in 99.co.